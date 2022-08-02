Marc Elrich moves ahead of David Blair in Montgomery County Executive election results

Read on www.rockvillenights.com
wfmd.com
Frederick County Council President Keegan-Ayer Requests Recount
She lost by a tiny margin in the Democratic Primary in Council District Three. Frederick, Md. (KM) – A recount will be taking place in one of the primary contests in Frederick County. Council President MC Keegan-Ayer has formally requested a recount in the July 19th Democratic Primary in...
rockvillenights.com
Elrich holds lead in Montgomery County election results, Blair closes deficit by 19 votes
Challenger David Blair slightly narrowed the gap between himself and incumbent Marc Elrich in the latest election results in the Democratic race for Montgomery County Executive. Elrich sustained his lead with 51,883 votes (39.28%) to Blair's 51,729 votes (39.16%) on Wednesday. But the gap between Elrich and Blair shrank by 19 votes, from a difference of 173 votes in Tuesday's count, to 154 votes in yesterday's tally. Stay on the edge of your seats, folks, as no votes will be counted today. Counting will resume Friday at 10:00 AM at the Germantown campus of Montgomery College.
rockvillenights.com
Maryland governor candidate Dan Cox meets with Latino pastors in Montgomery County
the Republican nominee for governor of Maryland, met with a group that represents over 350 Latino pastors across the state Tuesday evening in Montgomery County. Following the event in Derwood, Cox said in a statement that the Hispanic pastors "are embracing family values with our campaign." Cox, who is endorsed by President Donald Trump, has continued his outreach to diverse faith communities this week in a state where African-American and Latino voters hold significant electoral power. Earlier Tuesday, his campaign posted a photo of Cox praying with African-American pastors at a National Night Out event in Baltimore.
Prince George’s County State Races May Face Recount Procedures
While the county’s Board of Elections had counted all the ballots by Friday, July 29, there could be recounts coming in Districts 23 and 24. The post Prince George’s County State Races May Face Recount Procedures appeared first on The Washington Informer.
fox5dc.com
Confusion grows over Montgomery County's COVID-19 reporting
Montgomery County officials held a briefing Wednesday to explain why the county and CDC are reporting differing COVID transmission rates. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez reports.
WTOP
Days before feds could issue I-495 toll lanes decision, Montgomery Co. official urges delay
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. With the U.S. Department of Transportation poised to issue its decision on an ambitious Capital Beltway and I-270 toll lanes plan, Montgomery County’s top planner accused state highway officials of running roughshod over Maryland law.
Prince George's County Schools host job fair for the 2022-2023 school year
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a separate story WUSA9 did back in August 2021. A shortage of bus drivers for some schools in Prince George's County and other regions is another problem the school districts are facing ahead of the school year.
rockvillenights.com
Rockville Nights
Incumbent Marc Elrich has widened his lead over challenger David Blair in the Democratic Montgomery County Executive race, new election results showed late Tuesday night. After another day of counting mail-in ballots, Elrich extended his lead to 50,765 votes (39.30%) over Blair's 50,592 votes (39.17%). It's not over yet, though, and it's still winnable by either candidate. Counting will resume this morning at 10:00 AM at the Germantown campus of Montgomery College.
WJLA
Fairfax County Board of Supervisors votes 9 to 1 to advance renaming of Lee Highway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors passed a motion nine to one Tuesday to advance the process of renaming Lee Highway. Supervisor Walter Alcorn proposed the motion and it was supported by Chairman Jeff McKay. Supervisor Pat Herrity was the lone member to oppose the motion.
wnav.com
Picture This! Who Counties Voted For Governor of Maryland
Graphic Created by Annapolis Alderman Brookes Schandelmeir.
mymcmedia.org
Elrich, Delegates Invite 10 Companies to Relocate From States Banning Abortion
Leaders in Montgomery County sent letters inviting 10 companies, including Tesla and AT&T, to relocate to the county from states banning abortion following the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. County Executive Elrich has previously said the county will work on advertising campaigns in states that roll back...
wfmd.com
Primary Election Results In Frederick County Certified
The County Election Office is now preparing for the general election in November. Frederick, Md. (KM) – It’s off to the general election! The July 19th 2022 primary election results for Frederick County were certified on Monday at 11:00 AM by the local Election Office. “The people who won the contests will now be receiving general election forms and moving on to the general election,” says Election Director Barbara Wagner.
Turning right on red soon could be illegal in DC
It’s something most drivers are used to: being able to turn right at most intersections, even if the light is red. But by 2025, the decades-old practice that was legalized in response to an oil crisis, could be banned in the District.
mymcmedia.org
Democratic County Executive Race Seesaws
The Board of Elections posted the results of the latest canvass at a little after 9 p.m. Monday. And the lead has flipped from businessman David Blair to incumbent Marc Elrich. At the completion of the 8th day of vote counting, Elrich moved past Blair for the first time in several days by 120 votes. According to the Unofficial 2022 Primary Results, Elrich has garnered 49, 804 votes to Blair’s 49,654. At the moment, Elrich’s margin over his opponent is less than one-tenth of a percent, with 39.29% to Blair’s 39.20%.
mocoshow.com
City of Rockville Announces Details on This Year’s Rocktobierfest
The City of Rockville has announced the return of Rocktobierfest on Saturday, October 1, from 11am-5pm at Rockville Town Center (originally scheduled to take place at RedGate Park). Last year’s Rocktobierfest was cancelled on September 17th due to Covid concerns. Details below per the City of Rockville:. Rocktobierfest features...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County’s Long Branch Library to Close Temporarily from Aug. 4-7 for Needed Repairs
Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) will close the Long Branch Library from Thursday, Aug. 4, to Sunday, Aug. 7, to complete repairs on the building’s HVAC system and plumbing. The branch will reopen on Monday, Aug. 8. The Long Branch Library is located at 8800 Garland Ave. in Silver...
WTOP
Suspended Montgomery Co. assistant police chief out
A Montgomery County, Maryland, assistant police chief who had been suspended since June is now out of a job. Carmen Facciolo had been appointed to a newly-created job of civilian assistant police chief in June 2021. In a statement, County Executive Marc Elrich’s office said that Facciolo is “no longer...
WTOP
New names for Lee and Lee-Jackson highways will sound familiar
Fairfax County, Virginia, is moving closer to renaming Lee and Lee-Jackson highways, and their likely monikers will sound familiar to local drivers. On Tuesday, the county’s Board of Supervisors directed county staff to draw up a resolution endorsing the changing of the roads’ names to their route numbers: routes 29 and 50, respectively.
mymcmedia.org
Wes Moore Speaks During Democrats’ Rally in Silver Spring
Wes Moore, Democratic nominee for Governor of Maryland, spoke during an All Blue in ’22 Rally with Maryland Democrats at Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring on Monday. The Associated Press declared the author and former nonprofit CEO as the Democratic primary winner. Other Democratic candidates joined the event Monday night.
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 17:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baltimore; Carroll; Frederick; Howard; Montgomery The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Carroll County in north central Maryland Northwestern Howard County in central Maryland North central Montgomery County in central Maryland Southeastern Frederick County in north central Maryland Southwestern Baltimore County in northern Maryland * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 519 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Green Valley, or near Damascus, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Eldersburg, Ballenger Creek, Mount Airy, Sykesville, Oakland, New Market, Green Valley, Linganore-Bartonsville, Libertytown, Monrovia, Ijamsville, Winfield, Gaither, Watersville, Poplar Springs, Woodbine, Carrolltowne, Marston and Unionville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
