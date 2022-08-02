Marc Elrich moves ahead of David Blair in Montgomery County Executive election results

The Board of Elections posted the results of the latest canvass at a little after 9 p.m. Monday. And the lead has flipped from businessman David Blair to incumbent Marc Elrich. At the completion of the 8th day of vote counting, Elrich moved past Blair for the first time in several days by 120 votes. According to the Unofficial 2022 Primary Results, Elrich has garnered 49, 804 votes to Blair’s 49,654. At the moment, Elrich’s margin over his opponent is less than one-tenth of a percent, with 39.29% to Blair’s 39.20%.

GERMANTOWN, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO