ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles City County, VA

Police searching for man who shot deputy outside of Charles City Dollar General

By Sabrina Shutters
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33eRcH_0h1ZByxW00

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is on the run after shooting a Charles City County sheriff’s deputy Monday evenin g .

The deputy was responding to an armed robbery outside the Dollar General on Courthouse Road when the suspect was spotted by police outside of the store. The suspect and deputy exchanged shots and the deputy was shot in the back, according to police.

New Kent, Charles City, Virginia State Police and Henrico Police all responded to the store after the shooting looking for that man with a drone and airplane in the air.

Police searched inside and outside of the Dollar General and walked the line of a wooded area next to the store with dogs sniffing for any traces of the man.

The officer is being treated at VCU Medical Center in Richmond for non-life threatening injuries.

To find out more about what happened after that armed robbery and shooting, click BELOW:

Charles City County deputy officer shot in attempted armed robbery Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charles City County, VA
City
Charles City, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Charles City County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Richmond, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Shooting#Violent Crime#Virginia State Police#Henrico Police#Vcu Medical Center#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police arrest man following shooting, standoff at apartment complex

Henrico Police have arrested a 35-year-old county man in connection with a shooting and standoff that occurred in an Eastern Henrico apartment complex July 31. Terrance Antonio Brawner, 35, faces charges of attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of the attempted malicious wounding, maliciously discharging a firearm within an occupied dwelling, and felony vandalism. Brawner is being held without bond at the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

SCAM ALERT: Petersburg Police warn of Facebook page impersonating animal shelter

The police department said the scammer/s are identifying themselves on social media as "Help the Petersburg Animals," and created a page falsely advertising pets the page says are up for adoption at the shelter. The page then asks for deposits from the pets, which police said the animal shelter would never do. The police department said the page is not authorized to solicit on behalf of the agency.
PETERSBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

41K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy