Woman pleads not guilty in child’s fentanyl exposure death

seehafernews.com
Bail Hearing Held For Repeat Domestic Abuser
Bail is set at $300 cash for a-31-year-old Two Rivers man who was involved in a physical altercation with a woman earlier this week. Daniel G. Healy is charged with Battery and Criminal Damage to Property-both with Domestic Violence Enhancers, along with Felony and Misdemeanor Bail Jumping. Manitowoc Police received...
seehafernews.com
Repeat Domestic Abuser Charged Again in Manitowoc
A Two Rivers man with a history of domestic abuse has once again been charged. The Manitowoc Police Department was informed of a physical altercation involving a man and a woman in the area of East Magnolia Avenue and Holly Drive at around 2:30 Tuesday morning (August 2nd). A witness...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac teen arrested for assaulting juvenile, found with modified handgun
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A teenager in Fond du Lac had seven charges referred following an incident where he allegedly assaulted a juvenile with a gun. The Fond du Lac Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly assaulting another juvenile. On August 3 around 10:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 300 block of North Peters Avenue for a report of a juvenile that was assaulted.
Menasha Police officers credited with saving child with autism
"An officer saw the child actively trying to crawl off the bridge. The officer ran to scoop this child up and actively carried him off of the bridge," authorities said.
WBAY Green Bay
Police: Kids with BBs caused gun scare at Erb Park Pool
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - People visiting Erb Park Pool in Appleton on Thursday sheltered inside the pavilion and changing areas after a worker saw a person carrying a gun. Police responded to the pool just before 4 P.M. and detained 3 boys, all juveniles, who appeared to be involved. Police found one of the boys had two facsimile BB guns -- a black handgun-style BB gun and a black and translucent BB rifle.
WBAY Green Bay
14-year-old arrested for Sheboygan auto thefts, police looking for 2 more suspects
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police say they arrested a 14-year-old for car thefts and they’re still looking for two suspects. Police got a break overnight Thursday when an officer tried to make a traffic stop at 2:21 A.M. The car kept going, then the driver and occupants abandoned the car at Evergreen Park. Police later found several people who they think were involved nearby.
WBAY Green Bay
Retzlaff posts bond, released from Shawano County Jail
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a Shawano County campground has been released on bond. Ann Retzlaff was being held on a $15,000 cash bond on charges related to a chase with law enforcement. Online court records show her bond was posted by credit card. Retzlaff is being...
wiproud.com
Truck driver who drove into home fainted before crash
WINNEBAGO COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a semi who crashed into a home and killed a baby in Winnebago County fainted due to a medical condition prior to the crash. The report indicates that on July 25, at about 6 p.m., a 63-year-old semi driver from Little Chute was traveling south on i-41 in the town of Vinland when he fainted and traveled into the west ditch.
seehafernews.com
Two Rivers Man Sentenced in 2014 OWI Case
A Two Rivers man who ran over a Brillion man in 2014 has been sentenced. 29-year-old Christopher A. Scott was found guilty due to a no contest plea on a charge of Injury by Intoxicated use of a Motor Vehicle. Judge Jerilyn Dietz sentenced Scott to spend two years imprisonment...
101 WIXX
Convicted Killer Continues to Appeal the 2000 Murder of Kaukauna Woman
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Copies of photos from a police file will be provided to a man convicted for the 2000 murder of a Kaukauna woman, as he continues to make appeals in the case. Kenneth Hudson is serving a life prison term for the June 25, 2000, murder...
waupacanow.com
Felony meth charges filed
Police say Clintonville woman sold drugs to informant. Robynn S. Bark, 36, Clintonville, was charged on July 26 with three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and nine counts of felony bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Bark allegedly sold meth to a confidential informant working with Waupaca County deputies,...
WBAY Green Bay
Menominee Tribal Police investigating after cat set on fire in Neopit
NEOPIT, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Police are investigating a case in which someone set a cat on fire. On Aug. 4, at about 7:10 a.m., officers received an animal cruelty complaint in the Village of Neopit. The caller stated they found a cat in their backyard. “The cat reportedly...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Iron County Man Facing Charges In Three Separate States
The Iron County man who was arrested on Tuesday in Alabama is now facing felony charges in three different states. Green Bay Police say Caleb Anderson is the suspect in the death of a woman who’s body was found inside a home on Packerland Drive. Now it turns out that he the suspect in a separate homicide in Alabama, as well as arson charges. Here in the Upper Peninsula, he is suspected of assaulting a woman who was running in the town of Gaastra.
wearegreenbay.com
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - August 2 & 3, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Tuesday, August 2 & Wednesday, August 3, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
wearegreenbay.com
whby.com
Appleton woman killed in Winnebago County crash
WINCHESTER, Wis–One person is dead following a crash in Winnebago County. A pickup truck heading south on Highway 45 lost control at the off-ramp to Highway 10 in the town of Winchester around 9:20 this (Thursday) morning and rolled several times. The 49-year old Appleton woman driving was thrown...
WBAY Green Bay
seehafernews.com
Appleton Woman Who Robbed Her Former Employer Sentenced to Prison
The 43-year-old Appleton woman who had attempted to rob her former employer at gunpoint has been sentenced. Melissa Mann was sentenced to five years in prison and five years of extended supervision by Judge Mitchell Metropulos. Mann was found guilty due to a no contest plea on a charge of...
