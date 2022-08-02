Read on www.koco.com
Related
KOCO
TIMELINE: Parts of Oklahoma could see strong storms, wind gusts of 60 mph
Parts of Oklahoma have seen rain Thursday morning and during the early afternoon hours, but some could see strong storms this evening. KOCO 5 meteorologist Taylor Cox says the rain will be on and off throughout the day, and the risk of strong and possibly damaging storms increases Thursday afternoon and evening. The biggest threat is strong winds that could reach 60 mph.
KOCO
Heat Advisory Today, A Few Storms Possible
KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says a heat advisory will be in effect today from noon until 8 pm as heat index values peak near 108 degrees. Winds will gust from 20 to 25 mph from the south, and there will be a slight chance of storms across northern Oklahoma today and most of the state tomorrow.
KFOR
Oklahoma drought worsens, here’s what to do
With very little rain in much of the state within the last few months, rivers, creeks, and yards are getting quite dry. Here’s what to do to help maximize water usage in your yard. We are tracking slight rain chances Thursday and again early next week. Remember, check the...
Bad Weather Coming For NE: Farmer's Almanac Predicts 'Hibernation Zone'
Many Americans should brace for a cold and snowy winter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lakes across North Texas shrink due to drought
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - When Lake Lavon is 100% full, Woody Woodruff says the shoreline isn't visible. "I have seen a significant drop in the last three to four weeks," the owner of Woody's on the Lake said. The constant heat with little to no rainfall is affecting his boat rental business and others. "Sales are down all over the DFW area as far as people coming out and spending time on the lake and it's due to the heat and I've heard that from lots of people," he said. Across North Texas, drought conditions are continuing to expand and lakes in our area...
This Oklahoma Hidden Oasis is the Perfect Place to Cool Off & Unwind This Summer
There's a hidden oasis in Oklahoma where the waters are crystal clear and aqua-blue as a tropical island. A beautiful place where the entire family can cool off and unwind this summer. As hot as it's been lately we're all looking for a reprieve from Mother Nature's moodiness and the never-ending 100-degree oppressive heat!
Oklahoma’s Biggest Pow Wow Is Coming Up Soon
Summer in Oklahoma is many things. It's brutally hot. It's a great excuse to float the river. There's a rodeo nearly every weekend and peak pow wow season across the state. If you don't know what a pow wow is, it is definitely something you should experience at least once in your lifetime, but spoilers... you'll go back time and time again.
abc7amarillo.com
Storms dump 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Storms dumped 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on the Texas Panhandle. The heaviest rainfall total is in Goodnight which got 7.22-inches. Most of that rain (6") fell in just one hour. The storm, which caused thousands of power outages in Canyon, dumped 5.04" of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car swallowed in Death Valley mud as flash floods batter California desert
"Turn around, don't drown."
okcfox.com
Inflation raising Oklahoma rent rates
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rents in Oklahoma are on the rise due to inflation. Inflation is currently at its highest rate in 40 years, and rapidly rising housing costs are a key contributor. While the market has cooled slightly from the summer of 2021's peaks, the national median rent...
news9.com
Watch: Retailers Prepare For Oklahoma's Tax Free Weekend
Oklahomans are feeling the impact of inflation as families prepare to go back-to-school shopping. The tax-free weekend starts on Friday. For many families, extra relief is needed even more this year. Any clothing items priced at under $100 are tax-free like school uniforms and sneakers, but school supplies don't make the cut.
KOCO
With number of obese children increasing, healthy eating starts at school
OKLAHOMA CITY — As you head back to school, one of the main concerns parents have is making sure their kids get a healthy lunch. A new state report found an alarming number of school-aged children in Oklahoma are obese. As school leaders work to lower those numbers, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CA Gov. Newsom to Hollywood: Stop filming in Oklahoma, Georgia
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom penned a letter to Variety Magazine urging Hollywood executives to stop doing business in states that are waging "a cruel assault on essential right."
Cherokee Nation announces relief program to benefit ranchers handling drought conditions
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — While multiple burn bans have been lifted in Green Country, several counties in the Cherokee Nation are experiencing extreme drought conditions. On Tuesday, Cherokee National Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced a $1 million dollar relief program to help out Cherokee ranchers.
KOCO
How to save money on back-to-school supplies in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — How can you save money on back-to-school supplies in Oklahoma?. KOCO 5 went shopping for Oklahoma families to compare prices and help save money. From Target, Walmart, Dollar General and Amazon, who has the best deals on everything from pencils to notebooks to earbuds?. KOCO 5...
KOCO
Oklahoma districts prepare for school year amid security fears
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma districts are preparing for the school year amid security fears. Students will be back in school this month where they will experience at least one school security drill in their first 15 days of class. The state of Oklahoma requires these drills but how they are conducted is largely left up to each campus.
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
KOCO
Inflation causes issues for Oklahoma mom whose son shows pigs
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma mom had to make a difficult decision due to inflation for her son who shows pigs. Inflation affects more than gas and groceries. Families are seeing the rising costs of things like feed and oats for their animals. One Oklahoma mom said her son’s...
Jacobs Well runs dry as drought continues
One of the state’s most popular swimming holes has run dry for only the fourth time in recorded history. Jacob’s Well near Wimberly is the second largest fully submerged cave in Texas.
KFOR
Large Oklahoma earthquake damage class action lawsuit settlement gets preliminary approval
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A settlement in a class action lawsuit over earthquake damage in Pawnee County has received preliminary approval. The Pawnee County District Court preliminarily approved the the $850,000 Adams v. Eagle Road settlement for damage caused by earthquakes near Pawnee and Cushing in 2016, according to Scott Poynter of Poynter Law Group.
Comments / 0