ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

TIMELINE: Parts of Oklahoma could see strong storms, wind gusts of 60 mph

Parts of Oklahoma have seen rain Thursday morning and during the early afternoon hours, but some could see strong storms this evening. KOCO 5 meteorologist Taylor Cox says the rain will be on and off throughout the day, and the risk of strong and possibly damaging storms increases Thursday afternoon and evening. The biggest threat is strong winds that could reach 60 mph.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Heat Advisory Today, A Few Storms Possible

KOCO Meteorologist Michael Armstrong says a heat advisory will be in effect today from noon until 8 pm as heat index values peak near 108 degrees. Winds will gust from 20 to 25 mph from the south, and there will be a slight chance of storms across northern Oklahoma today and most of the state tomorrow.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma drought worsens, here’s what to do

With very little rain in much of the state within the last few months, rivers, creeks, and yards are getting quite dry. Here’s what to do to help maximize water usage in your yard. We are tracking slight rain chances Thursday and again early next week. Remember, check the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
CBS DFW

Lakes across North Texas shrink due to drought

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - When Lake Lavon is 100% full, Woody Woodruff says the shoreline isn't visible. "I have seen a significant drop in the last three to four weeks," the owner of Woody's on the Lake said. The constant heat with little to no rainfall is affecting his boat rental business and others. "Sales are down all over the DFW area as far as people coming out and spending time on the lake and it's due to the heat and I've heard that from lots of people," he said. Across North Texas, drought conditions are continuing to expand and lakes in our area...
TEXAS STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Biggest Pow Wow Is Coming Up Soon

Summer in Oklahoma is many things. It's brutally hot. It's a great excuse to float the river. There's a rodeo nearly every weekend and peak pow wow season across the state. If you don't know what a pow wow is, it is definitely something you should experience at least once in your lifetime, but spoilers... you'll go back time and time again.
OKLAHOMA STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Storms dump 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Storms dumped 2-7 inches of badly needed rain on the Texas Panhandle. The heaviest rainfall total is in Goodnight which got 7.22-inches. Most of that rain (6") fell in just one hour. The storm, which caused thousands of power outages in Canyon, dumped 5.04" of...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Index#Koco
okcfox.com

Inflation raising Oklahoma rent rates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rents in Oklahoma are on the rise due to inflation. Inflation is currently at its highest rate in 40 years, and rapidly rising housing costs are a key contributor. While the market has cooled slightly from the summer of 2021's peaks, the national median rent...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Watch: Retailers Prepare For Oklahoma's Tax Free Weekend

Oklahomans are feeling the impact of inflation as families prepare to go back-to-school shopping. The tax-free weekend starts on Friday. For many families, extra relief is needed even more this year. Any clothing items priced at under $100 are tax-free like school uniforms and sneakers, but school supplies don't make the cut.
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KOCO

How to save money on back-to-school supplies in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — How can you save money on back-to-school supplies in Oklahoma?. KOCO 5 went shopping for Oklahoma families to compare prices and help save money. From Target, Walmart, Dollar General and Amazon, who has the best deals on everything from pencils to notebooks to earbuds?. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma districts prepare for school year amid security fears

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma districts are preparing for the school year amid security fears. Students will be back in school this month where they will experience at least one school security drill in their first 15 days of class. The state of Oklahoma requires these drills but how they are conducted is largely left up to each campus.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Inflation causes issues for Oklahoma mom whose son shows pigs

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma mom had to make a difficult decision due to inflation for her son who shows pigs. Inflation affects more than gas and groceries. Families are seeing the rising costs of things like feed and oats for their animals. One Oklahoma mom said her son’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy