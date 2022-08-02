Read on www.registercitizen.com
natureworldnews.com
Connecticut Gets Early Weather Alert for Thursday's Possible Record-Breaking Temperatures, 105 Heat Index
HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - The possibility of record-breaking temperatures and a heat index of 105 degrees for Thursday prompted the issuance of an early weather alert. For both Thursday and Friday, the entire state of Connecticut was under a heat advisory from the National Weather Service. Additionally, Channel 3 issued an...
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Maine as Heat Rages
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in parts of Maine. Severe thunderstorm warnings had previously been declared in Vermont and New Hampshire, but they have since expired. Click here to see any active severe weather alerts. Boston has already had record-breaking hot weather Thursday, and heat advisories stretch across...
Heat Waves Are The Tip Of Connecticut’s Climate Change Iceberg
Frank Himmelstein on average works eight to 12 hours a day in the fields of the historic Himmelstein Homestead Farm in Lebanon. Normally, it’s hard work managing fields full of squash and peppers, but July 20 was anything but a normal day. The temperature in Lebanon hit 95 degrees.
NewsTimes
CT’s extreme hot weather protocol in effect starting Tuesday, Gov. Lamont’s office says
As meteorologists anticipate hot and humid weather in Connecticut over the next several days, Gov. Ned Lamont has activated the state’s extreme hot weather protocol. The protocol starts at 8 a.m. Tuesday and goes until 8 p.m. Friday. Highs over the next few days are supposed to be more...
Tracking overnight showers ahead of potential heat wave in Connecticut
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says a potential heat wave will begin mid-week.
trumbulltimes.com
Connecticut’s COVID death count continues to rise, even as public attention fades
As many Connecticut residents, and some public officials, increasingly behave as though COVID-19 is no longer a significant threat, the state’s weekly death toll continues to suggest otherwise. Connecticut on Thursday reported 28 additional COVID-linked deaths over the past week, bringing its total to 11,130 over the full pandemic.
NBC Connecticut
Two Connecticut Powerball Tickets Won $50,000 Wednesday Night
Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Wednesday night. The winning numbers were 9-21-56-57-66 and the Powerball was 11. It is not clear where either ticket was sold. The two Connecticut winning tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Neither had Powerplay. There was one winning...
Doctors warn people to be careful in heat wave if taking certain medications
HARTFORD, Conn. — Some towns and cities across Connecticut reached almost 100 degrees on Thursday. It did not stop some people from being outside since they said winter will be here before we know it. "This heat is going to be booming!" said Julia Rivera of Hartford. Rivera said...
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Communities Being Asked to Conserve Water
In response to continued drought conditions, some Connecticut communities are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut Water issued a conservation request to five shoreline towns, asking people to reduce their water usage by 15%. Clinton, Guilford, Old Saybrook, Madison and Westbrook are included in the request. “We can’t arrive at...
Register Citizen
Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in eight CT cities and towns, according to state agency
West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight different municipalities, according to a report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. As of Tuesday, the agency said it had found mosquitoes testing positive for the virus at Brush Island Road and High School Lane in Darien, Catamount Road in Fairfield, Civic Center in Greenwich, Keney Park in Hartford, Beaver Pond Park in New Haven, Cove Island and Sleepy Hollow parks in Stamford, Beacon Point in Stratford and Sherwood Island in Westport.
Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022
Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
NewsTimes
Indoor masking urged in New Haven County as COVID numbers rise
People in New Haven County are advised to wear masks in public to guard against the spread of COVID-19, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, Dr. Manisha Juthani, said Tuesday. “At the New Haven County level — this would be for anybody in an indoor setting — we are recommending masking...
Officials Say West Nile Virus Detected in Mosquitos in 8 CT Towns, Including Westport
Westport is one of 8 communities in CT that officials say have West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes. According to Metro 24/7 News and the Patch, officials say they found mostquitos that were positive for West Nile Virus in Westport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Stamford, Stratford, Hartford and New Haven. So what...
Experts: Brain-eating amoebas not likely in Connecticut
Experts say there is no treatment for brain eating amoeba, and it is most often found in children.
NBC Connecticut
Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat
Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
AOL Corp
The Top 15 Spots to See Fall Foliage in New England
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." That sweet spot between the dizzy dog days of summer and the looming chill of winter, fall is a time to be cherished–a time where coziness is of the utmost importance, and change is in the air. One of the most wonderful marks of autumn is the sight of leaves turning from summery green to a riot of orange, red, and gold. This season, take the time to appreciate the brilliant fall foliage by “leaf-peeping,” (and maybe by munching on freshly baked apple cider donuts—is there anything better?).
Register Citizen
12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County
The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County. Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017...
milfordmirror.com
Connecticut has lowest rental vacancy rate of any state, census data shows
Connecticut had the lowest vacancy rate for rental housing of any U.S. state during the second quarter of this year, data from the Census Bureau shows. According to the Census Bureau figures, only 2.1 percent of Connecticut’s rental housing was vacant during that time period, down from 4.7 percent during the first quarter. Vermont had the second lowest vacancy rate, 2.4 percent, followed by Delaware and Massachusetts.
Iconic Pizzeria Opens New Shops Far From Its New Haven Roots, With Locale In Florida Planned
An iconic Connecticut-based pizzeria chain is reportedly going to open a new location in Florida, according to Naples Florida Weekly. Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana has plans to open in the Sunshine State, a Trinity Commercial Group representative confirmed to the news outlet. “We have no immediate plans to search in...
