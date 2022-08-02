ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Maine as Heat Rages

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in parts of Maine. Severe thunderstorm warnings had previously been declared in Vermont and New Hampshire, but they have since expired. Click here to see any active severe weather alerts. Boston has already had record-breaking hot weather Thursday, and heat advisories stretch across...
NBC Connecticut

Two Connecticut Powerball Tickets Won $50,000 Wednesday Night

Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Wednesday night. The winning numbers were 9-21-56-57-66 and the Powerball was 11. It is not clear where either ticket was sold. The two Connecticut winning tickets matched four of the five numbers and the Powerball. Neither had Powerplay. There was one winning...
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Communities Being Asked to Conserve Water

In response to continued drought conditions, some Connecticut communities are being asked to conserve water. Connecticut Water issued a conservation request to five shoreline towns, asking people to reduce their water usage by 15%. Clinton, Guilford, Old Saybrook, Madison and Westbrook are included in the request. “We can’t arrive at...
Register Citizen

Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in eight CT cities and towns, according to state agency

West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight different municipalities, according to a report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. As of Tuesday, the agency said it had found mosquitoes testing positive for the virus at Brush Island Road and High School Lane in Darien, Catamount Road in Fairfield, Civic Center in Greenwich, Keney Park in Hartford, Beaver Pond Park in New Haven, Cove Island and Sleepy Hollow parks in Stamford, Beacon Point in Stratford and Sherwood Island in Westport.
105.5 The Wolf

Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022

Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
NewsTimes

Indoor masking urged in New Haven County as COVID numbers rise

People in New Haven County are advised to wear masks in public to guard against the spread of COVID-19, Connecticut’s public health commissioner, Dr. Manisha Juthani, said Tuesday. “At the New Haven County level — this would be for anybody in an indoor setting — we are recommending masking...
NBC Connecticut

Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat

Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
AOL Corp

The Top 15 Spots to See Fall Foliage in New England

"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." That sweet spot between the dizzy dog days of summer and the looming chill of winter, fall is a time to be cherished–a time where coziness is of the utmost importance, and change is in the air. One of the most wonderful marks of autumn is the sight of leaves turning from summery green to a riot of orange, red, and gold. This season, take the time to appreciate the brilliant fall foliage by “leaf-peeping,” (and maybe by munching on freshly baked apple cider donuts—is there anything better?).
Register Citizen

12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
milfordmirror.com

Connecticut has lowest rental vacancy rate of any state, census data shows

Connecticut had the lowest vacancy rate for rental housing of any U.S. state during the second quarter of this year, data from the Census Bureau shows. According to the Census Bureau figures, only 2.1 percent of Connecticut’s rental housing was vacant during that time period, down from 4.7 percent during the first quarter. Vermont had the second lowest vacancy rate, 2.4 percent, followed by Delaware and Massachusetts.
