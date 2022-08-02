Read on soccer.nbcsports.com
Report: Bournemouth Interested In Manchester United Trio
Newly promoted side AFC Bournemouth are said to be interested in signing a trio of Manchester United fringe players this summer in a shock swoop according to a new report from UnitedMuppetiers
Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record
Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
Report: Sadio Mane Top Earner At Bayern Munich After Move From Liverpool
Sadio Mane left Liverpool earlier on in the transfer window due to contract issues and has now become the biggest earner at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich
Report: Phil Foden Agrees New Long-Term Deal At Manchester City
Manchester City's Phil Foden has agreed to a new long-term deal at the club. City have already tied Riyad Mahrez and Rodri down the new deals this window, so it was only a matter of time before Phil Foden's deal was agreed.
‘Erratic’ Reputation, Ronaldo Saga Threaten Man United’s Reset
The wobbling Premier League giant brought in a promising manager, but the club’s overall structure and its biggest personality undermine the approach to a new season.
Man United’s ten Hag: Ronaldo’s Early Friendly Exit ‘Unacceptable’
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has received criticism for leaving the club’s friendly against Rayo Vallecano after he was substituted at halftime.
Report: Todd Boehly Is 'Reluctant' To Sanction Cesar Azpilicueta's Exit
Captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been very up-front with his desire to depart, though recent reports cast a bit of doubt on a transfer that at one point seemed to be inevitable.
Vieira on 'difficult' pre-season, team news and being ready for 'challenge'
Manager Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before the opening game of the Premier League season. Crystal Palace and Arsenal kick off the campaign on Friday, with Vieira admitting his side's pre-season training has been "difficult" because the team were split into two groups. Here's what else he...
‘What You Can Expect Them to Do Is Be Fighting for Those Four Trophies’ - John Barnes on Quadruple Chances
Last season saw Liverpool play every game possible, reaching and winning both domestic cup finals before defeat in the Uefa Champions League final in Paris, aswell as this Liverpool also took the Premier League title to the final day, coming closer to winning the quadruple than any team ever has before. Liverpool legend John Barnes expects more of the same looking ahead to the upcoming campaign.
Antonio Conte Believes Chelsea Are The Opposition To Fear
The commencement of the 2022/23 Premier League season is less than 24 hours away but the mind games at the top have made a head start.
‘Fantastic Player’ - Pundit Urges Premier League Club to Sign Chelsea Forward
Noel Whelan thinks a Premier League club should try and sign Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech this summer.
‘I Think Diaz Could Be Player of the Year’ - Ex-Premier League Manager on Luis Diaz
Liverpool secured the services of Columbian International Luis Diaz for a reported £42.3million from Portuguese outfit FC Porto in January this year. Diaz become an instant impact for Klopp's side, and former England manager Stuart Pearce believes he could well go on to win player of the year for the 22/23 campaign.
Report: Pep Guardiola Is More Than Concerned About The Balance Of His Squad
Manchester City have had a busy transfer window with several players leaving and joining however Pep Guardiola still wants to make a signing before the end of the window as at this current moment in time he is rather concerned about the balance of his squad going into the new Premier League season.
United linked with 'next Haaland'
Manchester United have reportedly opened talks with Red Bull Salzburg for striker Benjamin Sesko, who journalist Luke Edwards said could be the next Erling Haaland. He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "It’s a fascinating deal. He’s a serious prospect. He’s 19, a brilliant age profile. He's really talked about as one of the top prospects in Europe.
Early Team News: Manchester United vs Brighton & Hove Albion | Premier League Start
Manchester United will face Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford Stadium in their first Premier League game of the season.
‘He Thought It Was a Joke’ - Kalidou Koulibaly on Calling John Terry for the No.26 Shirt
Kalidou Koulibaly has spoken about his conversation with Chelsea legend John Terry about taking the No.26 shirt.
‘I Don’t Think He Was At His Absolute Best’ - Former Chelsea & Arsenal Player On Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk
A former Chelsea and Arsenal defender is predicting big things for Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk this season.
'This is what he thinks, not what the city is thinking or the society is thinking' - Kalidou Koulibaly Hits Back At Napoli President
Kalidou Koulibaly has eloquently responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis's claims that he will never again buy an African player 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'.
‘The Biggest Issue With Liverpool Is the Lack of an Attacking Midfielder’ - Former Liverpool Midfielder on Worries for the Season
Jurgen Klopp revealed that there were too many mistakes in Liverpool's pre-season this year, with three defeats from five pre-season games conceding eight goals in the process, former Liverpool midfielder believes fans should not look too much into pre-season results.
