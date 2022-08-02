ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Great American Recession

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wDHD0_0h1ZBYCk00 It has been over a decade since the end of The Great Recession. As another downturn starts, an open issue is whether this one will look like the worst economic beating since WWII.

The conclusion about a comparison between the two is that they have little in common.

The Great Recession was triggered by a global economic crisis, but that is not how Americans experienced it. The drop in gross domestic product was not triggered by inflation. That, for people who suffered in the 2007-to-2009 downturn, was among the very few blessings.

The current recession will begin with unemployment at 3.6%. In some ways, that is a continuation from the 3.5% figure in February 2020, just before the virus hit. The strong jobs markets was interrupted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The current jobs market is in extremely good shape. Unemployment peaked at 10% during The Great Recession. It is not likely to top 5% this time. The demand for workers today is too great. Even a drop in corporate profits will not be enough for the  current unemployment rate to triple.

Housing is in much better share than it was in 2007. Banks have learned their lesson. They no longer offer variable rate mortgages to people with low credit scores. Even with these restrictions, the housing market has been extremely strong, up 20% year over year in most months of 2022. Prices may reset in some markets, but will not drop by half as they did in Las Vegas and some parts of Florida during the last recession.

ALSO READ: State Economies Hit Hardest By the COVID-19 Recession

Inflation will be the primary cause of the current downturn. It may not go away for years. Compensation will not keep pace. Consumer purchasing will suffer. However, a hobbled consumer is not the same as one who is out of work entirely.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 54

Clint
1d ago

Thank you Joe Biden for the doubled gas prices, inflation through the roof, grocery store shelves half empty, food shortages abound, prescription drug prices getting higher, and baby formula meant for mothers here was sent to the border instead. You're doing a wonderful job!!!!!

Reply(11)
20
WHERES HUNTER
2d ago

but Joe Biden changed the definition of recession so....😅😅😅😅😅😅 democrats are sooooooooooooooooooooooooo funny!!!!!!!

Reply
33
Biden sucks balls
1d ago

According to Biden, this is the best economy ever, and Americans have more and savings than ever before. "d from his Live TV interview.🙄😒💩💩💩🤡🤡🤡 The democrats have lost their grip. They have lost all touch from reality. And even refuse, to acknowledge that.

Reply(1)
11
Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items

Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
GOBankingRates

What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income. SNAP Investment: USDA Offers $5 Million Grant to Expand Online EBT Food Stamp Acceptance. See: Looking To Diversify In...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Financial Advisors#Gross Domestic Product#The Great Recession#Americans
Motley Fool

Who's Ready for a $192 Per Month Increase to Their Social Security Check?

Most working Americans will lean on Social Security income during retirement to make ends meet. Historically high inflation could provide a big lift to Social Security checks in the upcoming year. Unfortunately, the purchasing power of Social Security income has been shrinking since 2000, and a mammoth COLA isn't going...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Housing
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
Fortune

The top economist who knew inflation would be a disaster says get ready for a bumpy recession ride: ‘Soft landings represent a kind of triumph of hope over experience.’

Larry Summers, former U.S. Treasury secretary, speaks during an Economic Club of New York event in New York on May 16, 2018. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Sunday that there is a “very high likelihood” that the U.S. will experience a recession this year, as the Federal Reserve continues to battle inflation with interest rate hikes.
BUSINESS
Dayana Sabatin

Stimulus Check Updates

Even though stimulus checks have been all the talk as of recently, the checks are still not in the mail for many people. Lawmakers are continuously proposing new plans to help Americans cope with inflation, but none of their plans are working thus far.
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

128K+
Followers
87K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy