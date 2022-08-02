ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Jamal Edwards: Cocaine sparked death of entrepreneur, coroner concludes

BBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.bbc.com

Comments / 53

AP_001183.de82e229ac9243c78fadd71a7c30c7cc.1404
2d ago

Wow nice to see no one being disrespectful thank you guys for showing kindness with my first article this morning I truly can’t stand seeing people being so rude after someone passes involving this the stigma truly disgusts me because even with statistics I think 3 out of 10 use drugs rec. support and love L&R

Reply(2)
8
Anita Million
3d ago

Gotta watch out for that cocaine it don’t discriminate in any form or fashion!

Reply(2)
22
Cheryl Graff
2d ago

mixing cocaine with alcohol creates a very dangerous chemical in your blood. I almost died from it in my 20's while visiting LA. Blame the government for drugs, ya know. All this military power and money but they can't stop pathetic drug deals.

Reply(17)
3
Related
The Independent

Jamal Edwards: Cause of death was cardiac arrest after cocaine and alcohol intake, coroner finds

Jamal Edwards’ cause of death was a cardiac arrest after using cocaine and drinking alcohol, a coroner has concluded.Edwards, the British entrepreneur who founded the pioneering online music platform SBTV, died at the age of 31 in February.He gained fame as the chief executive of SBTV, which helped to launch the careers of chart-topping artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy and Jessie J.In June, when Edwards’ mother, Loose Women star Brenda, announced that her son had been taking recreational drugs before he died, she said she was in a “state of shock”.An inquest has since been held in London into...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Rapper Marries Billionaire's Granddaughter

Congratulations are in order for Lukey Storey! The 35-year-old is a married man after tying the knot to Charlotte Freud, the 22-year-old granddaughter of newspaper magnate Rupert Murdoch. The newlyweds married at St. Mary's Church in Burford, England on Saturday, July 2, with the Daily Mail confirming the nuptials with several first-look photos of the big day.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamal Edwards
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Richard Branson
Person
Skepta
RadarOnline

Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance

Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coroner#Cocaine#British Royal Family#Loose Women
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

Lauren London Wants to Leave Los Angeles After Losing Nipsey Hussle, But Stays For Family

Lauren London is opening up about her desire to leave her hometown of Los Angeles after the tragic loss of her partner Nipsey Hussle. Since losing the late rapper and entrepreneur to a fatal shooting in 2019, London has found it hard to want to stay in the city where she was born and raised. London recently appeared on Angie Martinez’s new podcast, “Angie Martinez IRL,” and shared how life’s been in the three years since Hussle’s passing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Hip Hop
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
rollingout.com

Intruder arrested at Drake’s mansion reveals a secret about the rapper

On July 19, it was reported that a man trespassed on Drake’s property near Beverly Hills on July 15 and claimed to be the rapper’s son. The cops were called to the mansion after an employee saw someone near the pool house. When the police questioned the 23-year-old, he claimed that Drake was his dad and he was waiting for him to come home. Of course, the cops didn’t believe him.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
ETOnline.com

Ne-Yo Speaks Out After Wife Crystal Smith Accuses Him of Cheating

Ne-Yo is speaking out following his wife, Crystal Smith’s claims of infidelity. On Sunday, the “Miss Independent” singer took to Twitter to release a statement. "For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” he tweeted. “Personal...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Ex Claims He Said He "Signed His Soul To The Devil" In Contract With Suge Knight

The death of Tupac Shakur during the peak of his career was one that rocked Hip Hop, so much so that his reign is still dissected by fans today. The hitmaker would lose his life following a Las Vegas drive-by with Suge Knight by his side, but the Death Row executive would go on to recover from his injuries. In a recent interview, Tupac's former girlfriend Desiree Smith spoke candidly about her time with the rapper and made revelations that haven't been discussed in decades.
HIP HOP
Outsider.com

Heather Gray, ‘The Talk’ Executive Producer, Dead at 50

Emmy Award-winning executive producer Heather Gray of The Talk has died of an unknown “unforgiving disease.” She was 50 years old. A representative with the series released a letter signed by President & CEO of CBS George Cheeks and the other network execs to the show’s crew today announcing the heartbreaking news. However, it did not reveal the cause of death.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy