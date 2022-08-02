ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Siena Poll: Gov. Hochul holds 14-point lead in race for NYS Governor

By Katie Lane
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WUjV6_0h1ZBR1f00

A new Siena College poll released Tuesday morning is providing insight into what can be expected on Election Day.

According to the poll, Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul holds a 14-point lead over Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, 53-39%.

That serves as a reflection of the Democrat's strong enrollment advantage in New York State since the poll found both candidates are holding on to their parties.

"Fourteen weeks is a long time in politics, and we know most voters don’t really begin to focus on elections till after Labor Day. Still, Hochul has an early – but certainly not insurmountable – lead. In fact, while Democrats have taken the last four gubernatorial elections, Zeldin’s current 14-point deficit matches the closest Republicans have come in those races, when Andrew Cuomo defeated Rob Astorino 54-40% in 2014," said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg.

Democratic U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer is also holding a lead over Republican Joe Pinion to keep his seat, 56-35%.

With a 14-point lead, Democratic Attorney General Letitia James leads Republican Michael Henry, 50-36%.

Voters Support New Law Expanding Requirements for Concealed Carry Permit

  • 82% of voters are in support a new law concerning gun safety and harm prevention.
  • The new law would expand eligibility requirements to obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon, background checks with character references and firearms safety training courses.

SCOTUS Decision Overturning Roe Panned by Voters; Overwhelming Support for Abortions Being Legal

  • An overwhelming number of voters disagree with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion.
  • More than 2/3 of New York voters reported they oppose the decision.
  • According to the poll, nearly 3/4 of voters think abortion should be always (44%) or mostly (30%) legal.

Comments / 0

Related
News 8 WROC

Siena Poll shows Hochul ahead in NY gubernatorial race

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)—The most recent Siena Poll asked likely voters where they stand when it comes to November’s gubernatorial race. While Democrats overwhelmingly sided with Governor Kathy Hochul, and Republicans with Lee Zeldin, the Independent voters are closely split, leaning slightly towards Zeldin. “In a state that has more than twice as many Democrats as […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
waer.org

As gubernatorial election looms, Hochul says she's making changes to improve crime

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is cracking down on violence and crime in New York State. One of her main efforts is stopping the flow of illegal guns through the state. New York State Police confiscated over two times the number of illegal guns this year compared to last year. These guns are usually sourced from states with less strict gun laws, then trafficked through upstate cities like Syracuse, and they eventually make their way to New York City. Hochul said she included $2.5 million in the state budget to support a police unit specializing in gun trafficking.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 8 WROC

Political Punches and Campaign Chatter in NY-23: Name calling, finances and endorsements divide candidates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Carl Paladino, a candidate in the Republican primary for New York’s 23rd congressional district, said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump isn’t planning to make an endorsement ahead of the Republican Primary slated for later this month, but claimed “the president [Trump] has told me personally, ‘Go out and win.'” Paladino […]
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Astorino
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Lee Zeldin
Person
Letitia James
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Election State#Siena College#Politics State#Politics Governor#Siena Poll#Nys#Democratic#Democrats#Republicans#Scotus#Vot
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces State Police Continue to Increase Gun Seizures Statewide

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that State Police are reporting a 104 percent increase in gun seizures this year, statistics boosted by a months-long investigation that resulted in the recovery of a large cache of firearms and the arrest of multiple suspects who were involved in a gun trafficking ring. The successful investigation was conducted by the State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit. Governor Hochul secured $2.5 million to fund 14 GTIU positions in the FY 2023 Budget following the creation of the unit last summer. This substantial uptick in gun seizures is a direct result of these types of strategic investments to support law enforcement initiatives that crack down on illegal firearms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wshu.org

New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky resigns

New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Beach, resigned on Friday. He had served Nassau County’s south shore since 2016 and co-chaired the state environmental committee. The resignation was unexpected. Kaminski was scheduled to finish his term on December 31, 2022. In a letter, Kaminsky told Majority Leader Andrea...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul wants to make it easier to become health care worker in N.Y.

ALBANY, N.Y. -- With more than 9,000 job openings across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to grow New York's health care work force by making it easier to become a health care worker."Easier means relieving the financial crunch that is required to get the education necessary. So today, we're here to announce the 1,000 winners of our 'Nurses for the Future' program," Hochul said.Winners were selected through a lottery for scholarships to State University of New York or City University of New York institutions.The governor also announced $1.3 billion in funding for bonuses for health care workers and plans to increase wages for home health care aides.
LOTTERY
NEWS10 ABC

Gun proponents react to new gun laws

Come September, new gun laws signed by Governor Hochul will go into effect. One of those laws includes raising the age to purchase a semiautomatic rifle from 18 to 21. Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige spoke with the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association and a gun shop owner who say the application process to obtain these guns is now unclear.
LAW
nystateofpolitics.com

With inflation up, New York Republicans revive call for spending cap

Republicans in the state Senate on Monday called for a formalized cap on state spending in New York's budget as inflationary costs continue to take their toll. The conference released a report highlighting the effects of inflation on New Yorkers' wallets and proposed a 10-point package of propoals meant to curtail the impact of higher consumer prices. That includes a formal 2% cap on spending increases in the state budget as well as targeted tax relief, a lowering of housing costs and approving measures meant to reduce energy prices.
BUSINESS
94.3 Lite FM

What is New York State’s Most Rural County?

You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
TRAVEL
CBS News

Kansas abortion vote sends shockwaves across nation

This week's unexpected victory for abortion rights and massive voter turnout in Kansas is sending shockwaves around the nation and fueling talk of how the issue could galvanize Democrats and threaten Republicans in November's midterm elections. CBS News radio white house correspondent Steven Portnoy reports.
KANSAS STATE
WHEC TV-10

New York State REAL ID deadline

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Planning any trips for next year? Will you need to fly? If so you better listen up! The deadline is coming for REAL IDs. What's this all about? News10NBC's Nikki Rudd has what you need to know. First, pull out your driver's license. Go ahead....
ROCHESTER, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy