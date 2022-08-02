ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin Community College to raise pay for all employees

By Daniel Gravois
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wFxUJ_0h1ZBK5o00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Community College’s Board of Trustees on Monday approved the district’s budget for 2022-23. The budget cycle begins Sept. 1.

ACC said the budget includes a $20.8 million compensation package which gives all employees a raise.

Current Compensation Average Wage Increase
Minimum Wage 28% Increase (From $15.60/hour to $20/hour)
Under $50,000/year 10+% Increase
$50,000 – $99,999/year 5-10% Increase
$100,000-$199,999+/year 5% Increase
$200,000+/year 3.7%-4.4% Increase ($10,000 cap)
Compensation structure in the ACC 2022-23 budget

ACC said all full-time employees also will get an additional one-time payment to help provide
immediate financial support. Part-time staff will receive a pro-rated one-time payment.

Compensation as of Sept. 1 Additional One-Time Payment
Under $50,000/year $1,000
$50,000 – $74,999/year $900
$75,000 – $99,999/year $800
$100,000 – $124,999/year $600
$125,000 – $149,999/year $500
$150,000+/year None
One-time payment for full-time employees in the ACC 2022-23 budget

Adjunct faculty and hourly employees also will receive an additional one-time payment.

Employee Group Additional One-Time Payment
Adjunct Teaching 3+ Courses/Semester $1,200
Adjunct Teaching 2 or Fewer Courses/Semester $500
Hourly Employees (At ACC 6+months) $250
One-time payment for adjunct faculty and hourly employees in the ACC 2022-23 budget

ACC said the $467 million budget also funds the new main building on the Rio Grande Campus and Building 3000 on the Highland Campus.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels enrollment in public schools continues to increase

Enrollment in local schools is growing at a rate much faster than the rest of the state. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Enrollment in New Braunfels and Comal ISDs increased at a rate higher than enrollment overall in Texas public schools, according to the most recent data from the Texas Education Agency and local districts. According to the TEA, Texas schools grew by 1% from the 2020-21 school year. In NBISD, that number was 4.19%, and in CISD growth in school enrollment was 6.82% year over year.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Austin Monitor

City eyes September start for guaranteed income program

The city’s taxpayer-funded guaranteed income program is expected to begin sending payments to its enrollees in September, marking a major step in the first-of-its-kind initiative by a Texas city. A city memo released Monday detailed the progress made since May, when City Council OK’d the creation of the program and directed the city manager to negotiate an agreement with the UpTogether nonprofit that will administer the selection of recipients and receipt of payment.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Sports
Austin, TX
Sports
Elgin, TX
Sports
City
Elgin, TX
Austin, TX
Education
City
Austin, TX
Elgin, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Austin, TX
Business
fox7austin.com

This is how much you need to make per hour to afford rent in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austinites know things can get expensive, and a new report reveals just how much it costs to live comfortably in the Capitol City. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released it's 2022 Out of Reach report, which breaks down living costs in each US state. According to...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Oracle layoffs reportedly impact Austin workers

AUSTIN, Texas — Layoffs at Oracle Corporation in Austin allegedly impacted at least a dozen local workers in marketing and customer experience, the Austin Business Journal reported. The layoffs seemingly took place nationwide, according to some Austin employees' social media posts. One employee told the Austin Business Journal that...
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

How should Austin address homelessness? The city wants your input.

Austin's Homeless Strategy Division wants your input on how to best tackle homelessness as it plans to spend more than half-a-billion dollars to get people off the street within the next three years. Residents can share ideas at two online town halls from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Board Of Trustees#Acc
CBS Austin

New apartments at Plaza Saltillo include "workforce housing" at lower price points

AUSTIN, Texas — A new complex is entering Austin’s hot apartment rental market. But this one is promising to have a few units at some much-needed lower price points. The Talavera Lofts are brand new but a few income-restricted units are sporting rental rates we haven’t seen in years. How long can that last in these inflationary times?
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
KXAN

Travis County approves funding for program that will help people facing eviction, talks minimum wage

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Travis County commissioners have another stacked agenda Tuesday as they prepare for the budget process and work to address affordability. Here’s what we’re watching Tuesday: Legal help for evictions: Approved Commissioners approved funding for a program that is intended to help keep people in their homes. The Eviction Prevention Legal […]
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
post-register.com

Estrada: LISD bursting at the seams

Lockhart Independent School District’s facilities have expanded to the point Superintendent Mark Estrada said there is no more room to house students unless more facilities are added. The rubber band holding the LISD schools has been stretched as far as possible, according to the numbers. If developments are an...
LOCKHART, TX
thedailytexan.com

UT ends informal classes

From eating at restaurants to gathering with friends to in-person classes, activities that shut down for COVID-19 have made their return. But UT’s Informal Classes program, which the University paused at the height of the pandemic, won’t be coming back. UT’s Informal Classes program offered students the opportunity...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Report: Company planning to build largest tower at The Domain

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: The report above about Amazon expanding at The Domain first aired in December 2021. The landscape at The Domain is changing as plans indicate a new 26-story tower is in the works for the area, according to a report by the Austin Business Journal.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy