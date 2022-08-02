ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another hot and dry day

By Miller Robson
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fq9nH_0h1ZB7hc00

A cold front will bring a bit of a cool down today, but daytime highs will remain above normal. Next chance for near seasonal temperatures will be Friday and Saturday. Staying hot until then.

Monsoonal moisture along with a weak shot of energy will kick up showers and a thunderstorm or two in extreme southern Montana down into northern Wyoming. The rest of the Q2 viewing area will remain very dry with gusty winds possible, so the Red Flag Warning remains in place through this evening.

After a dry Wednesday and Thursday, available moisture really ramps up Thursday night through Saturday, so isolated storms will be possible during that stretch.

Smoke from the western wildfires will affect air quality somewhat over the next couple of days, so those with respiratory issues should use caution when heading outdoors.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the 90s today and Wednesday, 90s/100s on Thursday, 80s Friday and Saturday then 80s/90s Sunday through early next week.

Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s/60s through the weekend.

-Miller Robson
Q2 Morning Meteorologist
miller.robson@ktvq.com

