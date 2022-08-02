Read on www.u92radio.com
Related
u92radio.com
PLEA HEARING TODAY FOR INMATE CHARGED WITH ASSAULT
A man currently serving time in the state prison system will be in Indiana County Court today for five plea court hearings. 33-year-old Randy Maurice Criste-Troutman of Monroe County will go before Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco to enter pleas in five cases. Most of them are for charges committed inside the Monroe County Prison. In the five cases, he faces four counts of aggravated harassment by a prisoner. He also faces two counts of aggravated assault for the incidents that ran from August of 2018 to April of 2019.
u92radio.com
POLICE REPORTS: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, HARASSMENT, THEFT
Indiana Borough Police released more details on an incident of criminal mischief dating back to June. Officers say at 11 a.m. on June 22, they were dispatched to the area of Rex Ave. and Philadelphia St. for reports of a man, identified as 32-year-old Martin Harbaugh Jr. of Homer City, punching his vehicle on the hood and passenger side door window causing damage. Harbaugh then left the scene and continued acting in a disorderly manner further down the street.
u92radio.com
CLYMER POLICE RECEIVE NEW RADIOS, PROMOTE POLICE OFFICER
On Wednesday, the Clymer Borough Council got an update from the police department concerning some new radios. Chief Charles Waller informed the council members that they received $5,700 for two new radios. The funding for the radios came from money that was reclaimed by police in drug busts. The radios are going to be compatible when the emergency radio systems become encrypted.
u92radio.com
STATE POLICE TO PRESENT 2022 INDIANA COUNTY CAMP CADET GRADUATE SCHOLARSHIPS
State police in Indiana announced yesterday that an outdoor ceremony will be held this morning to present scholarship awards to nine recipients of the 2022 Indiana County Camp Cadet Graduate Scholarship. Each recipient will receive a scholarship for $500. Troopers describe it as a way to give back to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
u92radio.com
HOMER CITY BOROUGH COUNCIL HEARS REQUEST FROM CITIZENS’ AMBULANCE SERVICE
At last night’s Homer City Borough Council Meeting, council members heard a request from Citizens’ Ambulance Service. Borough Manager Rob Nymick said Citizens’ requested for $23,000 to be factored into the borough’s 2022-23 budget for general support. Nymick said the request came after Citizens’ garnered little support last year.
u92radio.com
REP. STRUZZI OFFERING ANOTHER CHANCE TO REPLACE WORN LICENSE PLATES
State representative Jim Struzzi is launching another effort to help those who have illegible license plates get new ones. This marks the second time that Struzzi has offered the service in connection with a local festival. The first was for a food truck festival in Blairsville earlier this year. This second effort will be a part of next weekend’s Knotweed Festival. Struzzi’s office will team up once again with Blairsville Borough Police to help people apply for a new license plate. In a statement, Struzzi said that it will be a quick turnaround for any driver who takes advantage of the service, and by dealing directly with law enforcement, it will eliminate the usual plate replacement fee.
u92radio.com
EARLY MORNING FIRE RAZES ONE OF CHERRY TREE BOROUGH’S OLDEST HOMES
A home was completely destroyed by a fire early this morning in Cherry Tree Borough. Indiana County 911 reports that fire crews from Cherry Tree, Commodore and Hope, along with state police, Citizens’ Ambulance and the county hazmat team, were dispatched to 301 Front Street around 1:30 a.m. for the reported structure fire. Fire crews from Mahaffey, Westover, Hastings, Glen Campbell, Clymer, Pine Township and Nicktown were called into assist at various times throughout the hour.
u92radio.com
LYDIA ANN SUTTON, 81
Lydia Ann Sutton, 81, Indiana died August 2, 2022, at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Cecil and Caroline Geelen and was born February 16, 1941, in Point Marion, PA. Lydia was a member of the Homer City Alliance Church, where she was a member of their...
RELATED PEOPLE
u92radio.com
PENNDOT ANNOUNCES JOB FAIRS
PennDOT has announced some job fairs later this month and next month for parts of the District 10 Area. District 10 covers all of Indiana, Armstrong, Jefferson, Butler and Clarion Counties. Several positions are looking to be filled throughout the region, including equipment operators, mechanics and winter maintenance teams. At each of the four job fairs held in the district, employees will be on hand to answer questions regarding job opportunities and help those looking to apply. Attendees will also be able interview and if applicable, take a road test.
u92radio.com
MICHAEL S. MACKANOS, JR., 71
Michael S. “Fudge” Mackanos Jr., 71 of Clymer, PA., passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Scenery Hill Manor, Indiana, PA. He was the son of Michael S. and Florence (Polly McLaughlin) Mackanos Sr., born September 16, 1950, in Indiana, PA. Mike spent his entire life in Clymer. There was no other place he would rather call home.
u92radio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL PRESENTED WITH OVERVIEW OF STRATEGIC MANAGEMENT PLANNING REPORT
On Tuesday night, Indiana Borough Council was presented with an overview report on the borough’s Strategic Management Planning Program. The report has been a year in the making, and the presentation during the meeting touched on several points, including the borough’s poverty rate, which was at 34.7 percent, and much higher than county, state and federal rates. Nathan Davis with Downtown Redevelopment Services said that the number should not be alarming.
u92radio.com
NINE CAMP CADET GRADUATES RECEIVE GRADUATE SCHOLARSHIPS
Several graduates of the Indiana County Camp Cadet program were awarded scholarship funds during an outdoor ceremony at the Troop A barracks yesterday. Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania State Police-Indiana. Nine graduates of the Indiana County Camp Cadet program were each awarded $500 scholarships to continue their education paths. Those recipients...
IN THIS ARTICLE
u92radio.com
RIVER VALLEY, INDIANA COUNTY HEAD START TO RECEIVE STATE GRANTS FOR EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION
The Wolf Administration has announced over $384 million in education grants will be going to Pre-K and Head Start programs across the state. The money was made available through the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Office of Child Development and Early Learning. Across the state, over 37,000 children will receive services through the Pre-K Counts and Head Start Supplemental Assistance Programs. Acting Education Secretary Eric Hagarty said that investing in early childhood education and expanding access to the programs aided by these grants will have a positive impact on families and children in the Commonwealth. The funding is expected to open up 2960 new Pre-K Counts slots and the increase in HSSAP funding will allow recipients to address increased costs in education.
u92radio.com
TRAFFIC TIED UP ON 119 NEAR HOMER CITY DUE TO TREE FALLING IN STORM
Emergency crews were busy with damage caused by the strong thunderstorms that rolled through the area on Thursday, including multiple reports of trees down along Route 119. (Photos by Josh Widdowson) The first report came at 3:55 PM as the Homer City Fire Department was dispatched to Route 119 North...
u92radio.com
THURSDAY’S GAME BETWEEN CURVE, RUBBERDUCKS POSTPONED
Last night’s game between the Altoona Curve and Akron Rubberducks was postponed due to inclement weather in Altoona. The game will be made up on Saturday as part of a doubleheader with a start time TBA. Tonight, both teams return to PNG Field, weather permitting. RHP Quinn Priester (1-2,...
Comments / 0