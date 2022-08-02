State representative Jim Struzzi is launching another effort to help those who have illegible license plates get new ones. This marks the second time that Struzzi has offered the service in connection with a local festival. The first was for a food truck festival in Blairsville earlier this year. This second effort will be a part of next weekend’s Knotweed Festival. Struzzi’s office will team up once again with Blairsville Borough Police to help people apply for a new license plate. In a statement, Struzzi said that it will be a quick turnaround for any driver who takes advantage of the service, and by dealing directly with law enforcement, it will eliminate the usual plate replacement fee.

BLAIRSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO