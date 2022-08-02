Read on stormlakeradio.com
Lake View Man Injured in Motorcycle-Deer Accident
A Lake View man was injured in a motorcycle-deer accident earlier this week. According to Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure, the accident happened early Tuesday morning about seven miles north of Sac City. 45-year-old Kelly Peterson was traveling southbound on county road M-54 around 1:20am on Tuesday, when a deer ran onto the roadway in Peterson's path. Peterson was thrown from his 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Storm Lake Downtown Master Plan Open House Reminder
A reminder that the City of Storm Lake will be hosting an open house event regarding the Downtown Master Plan. The open house will be tomorrow (Fri) from 5 to 7pm at the Storm Lake Candy Company at 510 Lake Avenue. The public is welcome to stop in and learn more about the process and share input on the ideas for future downtown developments.
Fort Dodge Parent Share Concerns After Bullet Hole Found Through Window of School
This morning a convoy of law enforcement vehicles lined the street and parking lot of Dodger Town Homes located on North 22nd Street between 6th and 8th Avenue North. Just about a week ago across the street from the apartments, a bullet hole was discovered in the window of an elementary classroom at St. Edmond Catholic Church.
Longtime Ames sweet corn seller Sierra DesPlanques is in a coma after a crash Monday
Sierra DesPlanques started helping at her family’s sweet corn stand in Ames when she was 14 years old. She spent many summer days at the stand on the corner of 13th Street and Grand Avenue. Now 22, Sierra was headed to Fort Dodge with a truck full of sweet...
Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash
O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and […]
Sioux Center Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center teen was taken to the hospital after an accident on Tuesday morning, August 2nd. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:45 a.m., 16-year-old Savannah DeGroot of Sioux Center was driving a 2004 Buick LeSabre northbound on Fig Avenue four miles west of Sioux Center when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the west ditch and rolled.
A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
RAGBRAI Was Golden Fundraising Opportunity For Small-Town Iowa
(Fonda, IA) Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraising for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around 600 dollars in pickle sandwich sales that’ll go toward their 30-thousand-dollar goal. Elsewhere, Nemaha raised nearly enough money to finish construction on its historical museum. As one of the stops on Monday’s route, the northwest town almost sold out of the 400 pounds of marinated turkey tenders prepared for the event.
Storm Lake Water Conservation Measures Remain in Place
Mandatory water conservation measures will remain in place for users of the Storm Lake water system for the foreseeable future. The City of Storm Lake put the measures in place last month. The water conservation measures are due to extreme hot and dry conditions, and capacity limitations on wells, the treatment system, and storage.
Finding an interim Sioux County sheriff
ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its July 26 meeting reviewed with county auditor Ryan Dokter the methods that could be used to fill the Sioux County sheriff’s seat once it is vacant. There are two options to designate an interim sheriff who would serve until...
Man Flees DCI, Initiates Manhunt Near Grand Falls Casino Near Larchwood; Sheldon K9 Assists
Larchwood, Iowa — The Sheldon Police Department’s K9 was used to help find a man who had run from DCI officers at the Grand Falls Casino near Larchwood on Monday, August 1st, 2022. According to Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Agent Troy Nelson, the incident started when...
Iowa DNR Fishing Report For August 4th
Northwest Iowa — Here the latest fishing report for northwest Iowa from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Lake temperature is in the lower 80s. The water level is at crest. Fish are out deeper during warm water temperatures. Trolling has been working very well. Find crappie and yellow bass in 12-17 feet of water. Try fishing weed lines where there is new vegetation growth. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
No decision made to restore power to Spencer Trailer Court
Residents of a Spencer trailer court have been living without power for almost a month after the city ordered residents to leave.
Hearing Underway To Get Power Turned Back On At Spencer Trailer Park
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A hearing involving a Spencer trailer park is underway as the property owner and a group of residents hope to get power turned back on after being in the dark for the last couple of weeks. The power was cut back in July after city staff...
Teenager on Moped Dies in Accident in O'Brien County
A teenager has died of injuries sustained in an accident near Sheldon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened shortly after noon on Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street. A 15-year-old male was driving a Honda moped southbound on Highway 60, while 71-year-old Bonnie Allison of Spencer was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra westbound on 280th Street. The two vehicles collided.
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
State Agencies Developing Drought Plan For Local Officials Facing Water Shortages
Northwest Iowa — The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that the area of extreme drought is pushing into our area. Two weeks ago there was no extreme drought reported in our four northwest Iowa counties. Now, nearly the southern third of Sioux County and the southwest corner of O’Brien County show up on the map as being in extreme drought.
Investigation of Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Arrest of Sioux Center Man
An investigation into a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a Sioux Center man north of Hull Saturday afternoon. 32-year-old Tyler Sandbulte was arrested after Sioux County deputies located a vehicle he was operating parked in a field driveway three miles north of Hull. Officers suspected Sandbulte was under the influence of a drug.
Boring Crew Strike Natural Gas Line in Estherville
Estherville, IA (KICD) — Several blocks of Estherville were cordoned off after a company boring fiber optic cable struck a natural gas distribution line about 10 Monday morning. Emmet County Emergency Management Director Travis Sheridan tells KICD News there was no evacuation, but the Estherville fire department was on the scene for about three hours as a precaution. Black Hills Energy got the line repaired about noon after the arrival of equipment that was in Pocahontas. The leak was at the corner of 4th Avenue North and North 8th Street. Traffic was cut off from the 700 to 900 block on 4th Avenue and 300 to 500 block on North 8th.
UPDATE: Teen dies after crash near Sheldon, ISP says
A Sheldon teen was hospitalized following a crash Wednesday afternoon.
