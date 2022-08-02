ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake, IA

stormlakeradio.com

Lake View Man Injured in Motorcycle-Deer Accident

A Lake View man was injured in a motorcycle-deer accident earlier this week. According to Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure, the accident happened early Tuesday morning about seven miles north of Sac City. 45-year-old Kelly Peterson was traveling southbound on county road M-54 around 1:20am on Tuesday, when a deer ran onto the roadway in Peterson's path. Peterson was thrown from his 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
LAKE VIEW, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Downtown Master Plan Open House Reminder

A reminder that the City of Storm Lake will be hosting an open house event regarding the Downtown Master Plan. The open house will be tomorrow (Fri) from 5 to 7pm at the Storm Lake Candy Company at 510 Lake Avenue. The public is welcome to stop in and learn more about the process and share input on the ideas for future downtown developments.
STORM LAKE, IA
WHO 13

Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash

O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and […]
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sioux Center Teen Taken To Hospital After Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center teen was taken to the hospital after an accident on Tuesday morning, August 2nd. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 7:45 a.m., 16-year-old Savannah DeGroot of Sioux Center was driving a 2004 Buick LeSabre northbound on Fig Avenue four miles west of Sioux Center when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the west ditch and rolled.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
KIMT

A cool cleanup on US Highway 20 in northern Iowa

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa - During a the hot Midwest summer, many of us are looking for a cool treat to cool off with. Earlier this week, there was plenty to be had - on US Highway 20 in Webster County. Check out this post from the Iowa DOT on a...
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

RAGBRAI Was Golden Fundraising Opportunity For Small-Town Iowa

(Fonda, IA) Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraising for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around 600 dollars in pickle sandwich sales that’ll go toward their 30-thousand-dollar goal. Elsewhere, Nemaha raised nearly enough money to finish construction on its historical museum. As one of the stops on Monday’s route, the northwest town almost sold out of the 400 pounds of marinated turkey tenders prepared for the event.
FONDA, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Storm Lake Water Conservation Measures Remain in Place

Mandatory water conservation measures will remain in place for users of the Storm Lake water system for the foreseeable future. The City of Storm Lake put the measures in place last month. The water conservation measures are due to extreme hot and dry conditions, and capacity limitations on wells, the treatment system, and storage.
STORM LAKE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Finding an interim Sioux County sheriff

ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its July 26 meeting reviewed with county auditor Ryan Dokter the methods that could be used to fill the Sioux County sheriff’s seat once it is vacant. There are two options to designate an interim sheriff who would serve until...
SIOUX COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Iowa DNR Fishing Report For August 4th

Northwest Iowa — Here the latest fishing report for northwest Iowa from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Lake temperature is in the lower 80s. The water level is at crest. Fish are out deeper during warm water temperatures. Trolling has been working very well. Find crappie and yellow bass in 12-17 feet of water. Try fishing weed lines where there is new vegetation growth. Black Crappie – Good: Best bite is in 10-15 feet of water along weed lines. Bluegill – Good. Walleye – Fair: Try spinners, crankbaits and long and shallow shad raps in the main basins. Best bite is an hour before and after sunset. Yellow Bass – Good.
IOWA STATE
stormlakeradio.com

Teenager on Moped Dies in Accident in O'Brien County

A teenager has died of injuries sustained in an accident near Sheldon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened shortly after noon on Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street. A 15-year-old male was driving a Honda moped southbound on Highway 60, while 71-year-old Bonnie Allison of Spencer was driving a 2016 Hyundai Elantra westbound on 280th Street. The two vehicles collided.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake

The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
STORM LAKE, IA
kiwaradio.com

State Agencies Developing Drought Plan For Local Officials Facing Water Shortages

Northwest Iowa — The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that the area of extreme drought is pushing into our area. Two weeks ago there was no extreme drought reported in our four northwest Iowa counties. Now, nearly the southern third of Sioux County and the southwest corner of O’Brien County show up on the map as being in extreme drought.
IOWA STATE
siouxcountyradio.com

Investigation of Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Arrest of Sioux Center Man

An investigation into a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a Sioux Center man north of Hull Saturday afternoon. 32-year-old Tyler Sandbulte was arrested after Sioux County deputies located a vehicle he was operating parked in a field driveway three miles north of Hull. Officers suspected Sandbulte was under the influence of a drug.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
kicdam.com

Boring Crew Strike Natural Gas Line in Estherville

Estherville, IA (KICD) — Several blocks of Estherville were cordoned off after a company boring fiber optic cable struck a natural gas distribution line about 10 Monday morning. Emmet County Emergency Management Director Travis Sheridan tells KICD News there was no evacuation, but the Estherville fire department was on the scene for about three hours as a precaution. Black Hills Energy got the line repaired about noon after the arrival of equipment that was in Pocahontas. The leak was at the corner of 4th Avenue North and North 8th Street. Traffic was cut off from the 700 to 900 block on 4th Avenue and 300 to 500 block on North 8th.
ESTHERVILLE, IA

