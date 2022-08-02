ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

fox8tv.com

Deadly Somerset County Crash

The Somerset County Coroner says a man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle. As we await more information from State Police, here is what we know so far as of Thursday evening. Emergency Crews blocked parts of Route 281 in Somerset County early Thursday morning. The crash...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Accident In Saxonburg Area Closes Road

At least one person was injured as a result of a multiple vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in the Saxonburg area. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 4:30 p.m. for a crash near the intersection of North Pike and Marwood Roads. Emergency responders from Saxonburg were among...
SAXONBURG, PA
u92radio.com

TWO CRASHES REPORTED WITHIN FIVE MINUTES OF EACH OTHER THIS MORNING

Two vehicle accidents were reported this morning to Indiana County 911. The first happened along Airport Road in Cherryhill Township just before 9 o’clock. Clymer fire crews were initially dispatched along with Citizens’ Ambulance and state police. Indiana fire crews were called into assist five minutes later. Clymer...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Armstrong County junior firefighter arrested on arson charge

KITTANNING, Pa. — An Armstrong County teenager and junior firefighter is under arrest for arson. The fire happened Saturday at a vacant garage apartment on Orr Avenue in Kittanning. Investigators determined it was intentionally set. Police say 18-year-old Steven Albertson III was responsible for it. They also say a...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Two Injured In Accident

More than one person is recovering after a multiple vehicle crash in Oakland Township Wednesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 1:30 p.m. for an accident in the 700 block of Chicora Road (Route 68). Crews from Oneida Valley were among those responding to find...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Vehicle Crashes Into Cornfield

Police were called to the scene of a vehicle that had gone into a cornfield. According to State Police, officials were dispatched to Unionville Road in Center Township on Wednesday (July 27) around 6am where they found the Chevy Cruze in the field. Officials say a 36-year-old Butler driver was...
BUTLER, PA
u92radio.com

EARLY MORNING FIRE RAZES ONE OF CHERRY TREE BOROUGH’S OLDEST HOMES

A home was completely destroyed by a fire early this morning in Cherry Tree Borough. Indiana County 911 reports that fire crews from Cherry Tree, Commodore and Hope, along with state police, Citizens’ Ambulance and the county hazmat team, were dispatched to 301 Front Street around 1:30 a.m. for the reported structure fire. Fire crews from Mahaffey, Westover, Hastings, Glen Campbell, Clymer, Pine Township and Nicktown were called into assist at various times throughout the hour.
CHERRY TREE, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Plane Crashes in Venango County

SENECA, Pa. – A single-engine plane crashed into a field in Seneca on Tuesday afternoon before coming to a rest in a wooded area. (Photos by Isaiah Dunham.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 2:46 p.m. for a single-engine plane crash in the area of U.S. 322 and Bucktail Road near Duffers Driving Range.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Local Man Facing Charges In Driving Incident In Mercer County

A Slippery Rock man is facing charges following a dangerous driving incident that occurred last month in neighboring Mercer County. According to Grove City Police, officers were involved with the pursuit of a vehicle traveling at nearly 100 miles per hour in the residential area of South Center Street July 3rd around 7 p.m.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
u92radio.com

POLICE REPORTS: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF, HARASSMENT, THEFT

Indiana Borough Police released more details on an incident of criminal mischief dating back to June. Officers say at 11 a.m. on June 22, they were dispatched to the area of Rex Ave. and Philadelphia St. for reports of a man, identified as 32-year-old Martin Harbaugh Jr. of Homer City, punching his vehicle on the hood and passenger side door window causing damage. Harbaugh then left the scene and continued acting in a disorderly manner further down the street.
INDIANA, PA
WTAJ

Two arrested after drug deal with criminal informant

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A pair has been arrested and charged for selling drugs for a firearm to a confidential informant. Aaron Gurekovich, 27, and Tori Brower, 24, have been charged after selling heroin and a ‘ball” of methamphetamine (meth) for a gun, as well as having drugs in their possession, according to court […]
FLINTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

About $15,000 worth of equipment stolen from Ingomar Volunteer Fire Company substation recovered

About $15,000 worth of equipment that had been stolen from Ingomar Volunteer Fire Company over the weekend has been recovered. The equipment had been taken from the fire department’s substation on Perry Highway in Wexford Flats, said Fire Chief Gregory Quatchak. It’s unclear exactly when the theft occurred, Quatchak said, but he suspects it happened Saturday evening, July 30.
WEXFORD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Reynoldsville Man Faces Charges for Reconnecting Water After It Was Shut Off for Nonpayment

REYNOLDSVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville man is facing charges for reportedly reconnecting the water in his apartment after it was shut off for nonpayment. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 60-year-old Richard S. Guthridge in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Monday, August 1.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Monday morning in the Houtzdale area, according to Clearfield County Coroner Kim Shaffer-Synder. According to officials, 63-year-old Daniel Reader, of Houtzdale, was driving on his 2011 Suzuki Burgman on the 900 Block of West Hannah Street (Route 53) in Woodward Township at about […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
u92radio.com

PLEA HEARING TODAY FOR INMATE CHARGED WITH ASSAULT

A man currently serving time in the state prison system will be in Indiana County Court today for five plea court hearings. 33-year-old Randy Maurice Criste-Troutman of Monroe County will go before Indiana County President Judge Thomas Bianco to enter pleas in five cases. Most of them are for charges committed inside the Monroe County Prison. In the five cases, he faces four counts of aggravated harassment by a prisoner. He also faces two counts of aggravated assault for the incidents that ran from August of 2018 to April of 2019.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

