nwestiowa.com
Finding an interim Sioux County sheriff
ORANGE CITY—The Sioux County Board of Supervisors at its July 26 meeting reviewed with county auditor Ryan Dokter the methods that could be used to fill the Sioux County sheriff’s seat once it is vacant. There are two options to designate an interim sheriff who would serve until...
kscj.com
FATAL MOPED ACCIDENT NEAR SHELDON, IOWA
A TEENAGE MOPED DRIVER HAS DIED AFTER AN ACCIDENT IN NORTHWEST IOWA WEDNESDAY. SCOTT VAN AARTSEN REPORTS:
No decision made to restore power to Spencer Trailer Court
Residents of a Spencer trailer court have been living without power for almost a month after the city ordered residents to leave.
RAGBRAI Was Golden Fundraising Opportunity For Small-Town Iowa
(Fonda, IA) Last week’s statewide bicycle ride RAGBRAI was a chance for some small Iowa towns to raise money for community projects. The group Moms and Grandmas for Fonda used their stop along the route to fundraising for a new town basketball court. The northwest Iowa non-profit brought home around 600 dollars in pickle sandwich sales that’ll go toward their 30-thousand-dollar goal. Elsewhere, Nemaha raised nearly enough money to finish construction on its historical museum. As one of the stops on Monday’s route, the northwest town almost sold out of the 400 pounds of marinated turkey tenders prepared for the event.
stormlakeradio.com
Lake View Man Injured in Motorcycle-Deer Accident
A Lake View man was injured in a motorcycle-deer accident earlier this week. According to Sac County Sheriff Ken McClure, the accident happened early Tuesday morning about seven miles north of Sac City. 45-year-old Kelly Peterson was traveling southbound on county road M-54 around 1:20am on Tuesday, when a deer ran onto the roadway in Peterson's path. Peterson was thrown from his 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Police Department Named a Freedom Award Winner
The Storm Lake Police Department is among 15 recipients of the 2022 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award. Recipients include private and public sector employers across the nation nominated by a National Guard or Reserve member employed in their organization. The Storm Lake Police Department was nominated by Officer Gerardo Bravo (pictured below), who is an Iowa National Guard member.
Teen dies after northwest Iowa scooter crash
O’BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — A 15-year-old died Wednesday after his scooter hit a car in northwest Iowa. It happened just north of Sheldon around 12:32 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The teen was operating a Honda NPS50 scooter when he drove it into the intersection of Highway 60 and […]
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake City Council Sets Several Public Hearings
The Storm Lake City Council set multiple public hearings at their meeting this week. The council approved a public hearing regarding a proposal to enter into a development agreement for construction of four single-family duplexes and a storm water detention basin at West 6th Street and Highway 110. The agreement would be with Brash LLC. Construction would be completed by early June of next year, and the cost is expected to be 400-thousand dollars. The public hearing will be at the next council meeting on August 15th.
kiwaradio.com
State Agencies Developing Drought Plan For Local Officials Facing Water Shortages
Northwest Iowa — The U.S. Drought Monitor shows that the area of extreme drought is pushing into our area. Two weeks ago there was no extreme drought reported in our four northwest Iowa counties. Now, nearly the southern third of Sioux County and the southwest corner of O’Brien County show up on the map as being in extreme drought.
kiwaradio.com
ISU Pickup Destroyed In Fire Northeast Of Doon
Doon, Iowa– An Iowa State University pickup was destroyed in a fire on Monday, August 1, 2022, near Doon. According to Doon Fire Chief Blake Van Bemmel, at about 12:10 p.m., the Doon Fire Department was called to the report of a vehicle on fire on 240th Street west of Harrison Avenue, three miles east of Doon, a mile north on Highway 75, and a half mile east.
kicdam.com
Spencer Council Gives Final Approval For Electric Scooters
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council gave its final approval on Monday to allow electric scooters to come into the community. City Manager Dan Gifford told the council he has been in contact with the Bird, the company behind the scooters, noting it may be a while before the devices make their initial appearance locally.
kiwaradio.com
Hartley Felon Pleads Guilty To Federal Handgun Charge
Sioux City, Iowa — A Hartley man has pleaded guilty to a federal charge and could face ten years in federal prison. According to the United States Attorney’s Office in Sioux City, 34-year-old Joe Ripka of Hartley pleaded guilty on Monday, August 1, 2022, to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. They tell us Ripka was previously convicted of Failure to Affix Drug Stamp in Emmet County in 2017, and that conviction prohibited him from possessing a firearm.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Downtown Master Plan Open House Reminder
A reminder that the City of Storm Lake will be hosting an open house event regarding the Downtown Master Plan. The open house will be tomorrow (Fri) from 5 to 7pm at the Storm Lake Candy Company at 510 Lake Avenue. The public is welcome to stop in and learn more about the process and share input on the ideas for future downtown developments.
siouxcountyradio.com
Investigation of Suspicious Vehicle Leads to Arrest of Sioux Center Man
An investigation into a suspicious vehicle led to the arrest of a Sioux Center man north of Hull Saturday afternoon. 32-year-old Tyler Sandbulte was arrested after Sioux County deputies located a vehicle he was operating parked in a field driveway three miles north of Hull. Officers suspected Sandbulte was under the influence of a drug.
kiwaradio.com
USDA opens Emergency Haying & Grazing of CRP in parts of Iowa
IARN — The drought has been no joke again this year. It seems that unless we have a flood, parts of Iowa are in desperate need of rain. Because of the length of time certain counties have spent in D2 drought, and the return of D3 drought in parts of the state, the United States Department of Agriculture has opened the opportunity of emergency haying and grazing of CRP acres in Buena Vista, Clay, Ida, Palo Alto, Pocahontas, and Sac. With six Iowa Counties restricted under Emergency Haying Criteria Based on LFP Triggers: Cherokee, Monona, O’Brien, Plymouth, Sioux, and Woodbury.
Iowa Woman Pleads Not Guilty After Being Found With Over 1,000 Dead Pigs
Animal neglect is something people don’t take lightly. So, when we hear about a case of neglect that involves a thousand animals, people expect something to be done to stop this in the future. Back in June, there was a woman in Early, Iowa who was arrested after over...
kicdam.com
O’Brien County Crash Claims Life of Teenager
Sheldon, IA (KICD)—A teenager has died from injuries sustained in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Western O’Brien County. The Iowa State Patrol was called to the intersection of Highway 60 and 280th Street, about four miles northeast of Sheldon, around 12:30 where responding units determined a westbound moped had collided with a southbound a southbound vehicle before coming to a rest south of the intersection.
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
UPDATE: Teen dies after crash near Sheldon, ISP says
A Sheldon teen was hospitalized following a crash Wednesday afternoon.
siouxcountyradio.com
Violations of Sioux Center's Water Restrictions Will Now Be Enforced
The Sioux Center City Council met at noon Wednesday, and among the items discussed is the ongoing water conservation efforts. A Water Warning was issued to the community July 1 which remains in effect. Utilities Manager, Murray Hulstein says for the most part, the community has been very cooperative with the efforts.
