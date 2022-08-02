Read on www.positivelyosceola.com
Where Can You Safely See Rare White Alligators in Florida?L. CaneFlorida State
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
3 great pizza places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
A Cast Member still (allegedly) haunts the Hollywood Tower of TerrorEvie M.Orlando, FL
IFLScience
Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"
Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
WDW News Today
Male Guest Arrested for Raping Woman at Walt Disney World Resort Hotel
A man has been arrested after raping a woman at the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel. Fox 35 Orlando obtained the arrest affidavit for Eyvor Gomez, 49, of Pembroke Pines. He was arrested on Monday and faces a sexual battery charge. The victim stated that she was at a bar...
Disney World Just Made Another Change That Has Triggered Nostalgia In Some Fans, Anger In Others
Disney Parks are designed to evoke nostalgia. Walt Disney saw himself as a purveyor of that comfortable nostalgia that we all like to get lost in from time to time. However, Disney Parks are also places that are always changing, updating, adding new things, and frequently removing old things to make room for them. This has led to a regular clash among fans as people get emotionally attached to all aspects of the resorts, including, in the most recent case, a sign advertising a ride.
disneydining.com
You Can Live In the Heart of a Disney Community…For a Hefty Price
For many Disney fans, the ultimate dream would be to be able to visit the Walt Disney World Resort whenever you want to. Even if you can’t score a coveted theme park reservation, you can still pop on down to Disney Springs and indulge in some great shopping and dining. Living close will also allow you to find a spot outside of the Parks — maybe at a Disney Resort hotel — to watch fireworks spectaculars like Disney Enchantment. Disney knew that there were people who would want to live close to the Parks, so they created their own luxury paradise called Golden Oak.
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
Disney World's New Addition Has a Big Problem (Two, in Fact)
Visiting a theme park involves using your smartphone for a variety of things. You may want to look up wait times for rides, post pictures on social media, and keep in touch with other members of your group. Disney World has made smartphones fairly essential to its in-park experience. The...
Disney Shares What's Next in Its Battle With Universal Studios
Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Comcast's (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Common Stock Report Universal sometimes seem like heavyweight fighters throwing big punches that rock each other but never delivering a knockout. The two theme park giants compete directly in both California and Florida and they seem to push each other to spend more money.
Disney World Brings Back a Pre-Covid Favorite
When people pay thousands of dollars to visit Disney World, they want the full experience. During the worst of the pandemic that simply was not possible. Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report was forced to modify some operations to deal with the restrictions the pandemic created. That...
WDW News Today
Cast Members Can Take 50% Off Merchandise Through August at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort
Cast Members can save even more at Disney owned-and-operated shops during the month at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort. The discount is available when Cast Members present their ID at checkout. In addition, the discount will also be applied through mobile checkout when the Self-Admission or Main Entrance Pass is linked to an account on the My Disney Experience or the Disneyland app.
Insiders describe 'complete chaos' at Oracle following layoffs and restructuring
Inside Oracle's layoffs, potentially impacting thousands — those who haven't yet been laid off are scrambling to figure out whether they'll be next.
Change in title with men working at Disney dress-up shops
When Disney reopens its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique shops at resorts in Florida and California next month, the workers who help children dress up as their favorite animated characters will have new, more gender inclusive titles. That is because men are going to work at the shops for the first time. The workers will be referred to as Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices instead of Fairy Godmothers-in-Training, as they were called before the shops closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to allow men to work at the shops was made before the pandemic but hadn’t been implemented before the closures. The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique shops at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California are scheduled to reopen at the end of August after being closed for two years, according to a Disney blog post.
People Are Sharing Their Jobs And Exactly How Much Money They Make, And It's Honestly Mind-Blowing
"I work in the film industry as an actress and stunt woman. I make anywhere from $25,000-$100,000/year. It changes each year due to the amount of work I book. I always have to be available in case a job comes. I almost missed out on a series regular role because I wasn’t available for one day...which was my wedding day."
WDW News Today
Imagineering Files Permits for Theming Installation at Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Walt Disney Imagineering filed two new permits for the Roundup Rodeo BBQ, a new restaurant coming soon to Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. One permit is for “themed facades,” which could refer to the facade visible in the above concept art. Another permit is for...
disneydining.com
Disney Unveils Brand New “DisneyMe” Feature
To say Disney Parks have gone digital would be an understatement. With the addition of MagicMobile, mobile ordering, Play Disney Parks, and Magic Band+, a trip to the theme park is more dependent on devices than ever. Disney has created a whole digital world guests must navigate to experience the parks fully. With that in mind, a new way for guests to express themselves in the digital Disney world. Introducing “DisneyMe”!
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 7/25/22 (MagicBand+ Soft Launches in App, Driving Goofy DVC Billboard May Be Demolished, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from Hollywood! Today, we’re taking a tour around Disney’s Hollywood Studios before taking a ride on the Disney Skyliner to check out Disney’s BoardWalk. First things first, we tapped in at the...
WDW News Today
Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and Avatar Flight of Passage to be Only Individual Lightning Lane Attractions at Walt Disney World
The list of Individual Lightning Lane attractions on Disney Genie+ is about to be much shorter, as only four Walt Disney World attractions will have access available for purchase. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Frozen Ever After, Expedition Everest, and Space Mountain will all remain part of...
dlnewstoday.com
New White and Gold Tiana-Themed Ears Sail into Disneyland Resort
While we’re “Almost There” with the kickoff on constructing Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in Critter Country, you can get excited now with a new pair of Tiana-themed ears we found in the World of Disney Store!. Tiana White/Gold Ear Headband – $29.99. These white and gold...
The Black Tech Community Takes Over Disney World
Blacks In Technology, LLC and the Blacks In Technology Foundation (BIT) hosts their fourth annual conference for Black IT professionals, entrepreneurs, gamers, and afro-futurists. Hundreds will descend on Disney World Oct. 26-28, 2022. The in-person conference will feature global brands, world class speakers and business leaders. Sponsors include Google, Disney,...
