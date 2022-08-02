Police Investigate Shooting Death of Roommate Found in Basement

Auburn, WA: Dispatchers received a call around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, from someone in the 29500 block of 118th Avenue SE in the city of Auburn stating that he had just killed his roommate. Upon arrival, Auburn Police officers took multiple people into custody while trying to secure the scene.

Steve Hickey / KNN

One of those in custody was the suspect who had self-reported. Upon identifying that suspect, others were released from custody. A victim was found mortally injured in the basement.

Resident Ethan Hood, who lives in another house on the property and was interviewed on camera by Key News Network at the scene, said he had heard there was a shooting from an officer.

Hood said that one of the roommates called him to tell him not to come out -“the police are here”, but when he walked outside the door, he claimed he was assaulted by the Auburn Police Department by being placed in handcuffs and told he was being arrested. Hood also alleges he was taken to the car and thrown on the ground. He was ultimately released.

Hood said he didn’t know the person well at all, if it was the person he believes was shot.

There is no further information at this time regarding the shooting which is under investigation.

Video: Steve Hickey, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network