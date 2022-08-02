ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, WA

Police Investigate Shooting Death of Roommate Found in Basement

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 3 days ago

Auburn, WA: Dispatchers received a call around 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1, from someone in the 29500 block of 118th Avenue SE in the city of Auburn stating that he had just killed his roommate. Upon arrival, Auburn Police officers took multiple people into custody while trying to secure the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jhoAe_0h1Z9N8A00
Steve Hickey / KNN

One of those in custody was the suspect who had self-reported. Upon identifying that suspect, others were released from custody. A victim was found mortally injured in the basement.

Resident Ethan Hood, who lives in another house on the property and was interviewed on camera by Key News Network at the scene, said he had heard there was a shooting from an officer.

Hood said that one of the roommates called him to tell him not to come out -“the police are here”, but when he walked outside the door, he claimed he was assaulted by the Auburn Police Department by being placed in handcuffs and told he was being arrested. Hood also alleges he was taken to the car and thrown on the ground. He was ultimately released.

Hood said he didn’t know the person well at all, if it was the person he believes was shot.

There is no further information at this time regarding the shooting which is under investigation.

Video: Steve Hickey, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

1 Killed in Renton Daytime Double Shooting

Renton, WA: At approximately 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, Renton Police Department officers responded to calls of shots fired with multiple victims on the 300 block of Wells Avenue N in the city of Renton. Upon arrival, officers located two adult male victims with serious gunshot wounds, according to the...
RENTON, WA
My Clallam County

Two suspects in recent burglary cases arrested, third perp still at large

KINGSTON, WASH. – Two of the three suspected burglars in the Hartnagel/Lietz Farm break-ins of July 20 were arrested Wednesday night. 37-year-old Paul Woods and his spouse, 46-year-old Tina Woods, were spotted and arrested at the Point Casino in Kingston, Washington by a Port Gamble S’Klallam Police officer. They were apprehended after the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office confirmed probable cause for their arrests.
KINGSTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, WA
Auburn, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
q13fox.com

Felon accused of stealing car with 6-month-old baby inside has nearly 30 criminal convictions

KING COUNTY, Wash. - King County prosecutors on Thursday charged a man accused of stealing a car with a 6-month-old baby inside with kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle. Charging documents obtained by FOX 13 News reveal that Johnathan Mamel Cruz has nearly 30 criminal convictions. Cruz currently has 16 charges pending trial in 11 different cases across four different jurisdictions.
KING COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 men injured in Renton shooting

Renton police are investigating after two men were shot Wednesday afternoon. According to the police department, officers were called to the 300 block of Pelly Avenue North around 2:45 p.m. When they arrived, they found two men with “serious” gunshot wounds. Both men were transported to the hospital.
RENTON, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Hickey
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shooting investigation underway in West Seattle

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting on Wednesday night in West Seattle. The shooting occurred around 10:46 p.m. near 26th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Barton Street. Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. The suspect is believed to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Roommate#Violent Crime#Photojournalist Knn
KIRO 7 Seattle

Assault on First Hill turns into homicide investigation

SEATTLE — A 32-year-old man who was assaulted at a First Hill homeless encampment died from his injuries, turning the case into a homicide investigation. Seattle police were called at around 1 p.m. last Thursday to a homeless camp located in the 1300 block of Hubbel Place, where a man was found with a head injury.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman stabbed to death in Seattle, suspect arrested

SEATTLE — Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed to death in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood late Monday night. Just before 10 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 6900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. South after receiving reports of a stabbing. When they...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Police: 19-year-old mother accused of assaulting and killing 2-year-old son

KENT, Wash. - A 19-year-old woman is expected to face a charge of second-degree murder for the death of her 2-year-old son. Kent police launched the months long investigation back in May. Officers responded to the Hometowne Suites on Pacific Highway S back on May 23 when the woman called to report her son wasn’t breathing, and was cold and unresponsive.
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man suspected of killing roommate in Auburn arrested

A man suspected of killing his roommate in Auburn has been arrested. At about 7:10 p.m. on Monday, police responded to the 29000 block of 118th Avenue Southeast after a third roommate called 911 to report the incident. Officers performed lifesaving measures on the victim but the man died at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Road rage suspect arrested after pointing gun at driver, officer

TUKWILA, Wash. — A road rage suspect who pointed a gun at a driver and a police officer was arrested Monday. Tukwila police said that just after 3 p.m. officers were called to the area of Boeing Access Road and East Marginal Way after a 911 caller reported a man in a bright yellow car had pointed a gun at them.
KOMO News

Auburn man arrested after roommate found dead with severe head trauma

AUBURN, Wash. — An argument between Auburn roommates Monday afternoon turned deadly. Auburn police say they were called to the home in the 29000 block of 118th Avenue SE where three people lived at 7:10 p.m. The caller, a woman roommate, called saying one of the men roommates killed...
AUBURN, WA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
17K+
Followers
951
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy