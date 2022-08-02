ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Fire destroys midtown Tulsa home

By Amanda Gilbert, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters say a midtown Tulsa home was likely destroyed after an early morning fire Tuesday.

The fire started in the basement of an older home near East 31st Street and South Peoria Avenue before 3 a.m.

Tulsa firefighters said when they arrived to the home, the fire was large. They called in more firetrucks because of the heat, and because fire had spread to multiple floors.

Margene McKenzie was watching the house and the homeowner’s dog when the fire happened. She was staying in the garage apartment.

“Woke up to hearing a lot of banging and popping,” said McKenzie. ”Jumped out of bed and thought, well what’s going on? And looked out the windows from the garage apartment and saw all these firetrucks here. So I knew something was up.”

The home sustained significant damage. Nobody was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

