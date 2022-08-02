ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ilion, NY

Join ‘Anna’s Last Ride’ as Ilion Teen Comes Home From Hospital

By Polly
96.9 WOUR
96.9 WOUR
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wour.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
96.9 WOUR

Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY

A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
CANASTOTA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ilion, NY
City
Herkimer, NY
96.9 WOUR

Two Injured in Crash on State Route 49 in Rome

Two people are being treated for injuries following a two-car crash in Rome, New York. Police say the incident took place at approximately 9:30am on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 on State Route 49. According to a written release from the New York State Police 86-year-old Kenneth J. Ingerham of Clinton,...
ROME, NY
96.9 WOUR

4 Shot in 4 Hours in Syracuse – All Suffer Leg Injuries

Syracuse Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents just blocks apart that left four people with gunshot wounds to their legs. All are expected to survive, police said. The first incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on Monday night on Townsend Street where responding officers located a 23-year-old woman who had...
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Cancer Research#Brain Tumor#Bills#Parade#Mohawk
96.9 WOUR

Another Classic Bar And Restaurant In Sylvan Beach For Sale

If you've ever dreamed of opening a biker bar here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley now is the chance. Willie’s Chop Shop Bar and Restaurant in Sylvan Beach is fully equipped and immediately available for sale with Pavia Real Estate Services. The listing has it for sale at $729,000.00, or to lease at $2,500 a month:
SYLVAN BEACH, NY
96.9 WOUR

BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Agency Police Presence in Frankfort, Herkimer County

NOTE: This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available. UPDATE: 08/01/2022 0937 Sources are confirming that the original incident was an armed robbery on Acme Road in Frankfort. No information has yet been officially released, including whether there were any injuries. Police are actively searching for at least one suspect in the case.
FRANKFORT, NY
96.9 WOUR

Syracuse Police Set Record Straight on Why Girl Was Really Doing Push Ups

Don't believe everything you read. Syracuse Police are setting the record straight on why a little girl was really seen doing pushups. Detectives Kittell and Holmes, along with the Gang Violence Task Force, conducted a routine traffic stop on Cannon Street in Syracuse during a street operations detail. Near the end, the detectives were approached by a little girl who lives close by.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cancer
96.9 WOUR

Celebrate End of Summer At Fort Rickey In Rome New York

For kids, the end of summer is always hard. For parents, it's always a celebrate. Celebrate the end of summer vacation at the Back to School, End of Summer Bash hosted by Fort Rickey in Rome. Fort Rickey knows that it can be hard saying goodbye to another summer and...
ROME, NY
96.9 WOUR

Abbott Farms Of Syracuse Area Reminding You To Be A Good Human

Abbott Farms of Baldwinsville in the Syracuse area took to their Facebook page to remind people of all ages to be nice humans, be better people. Abbot Farms published on their Facebook page how they wanted to take a moment to share something important to them- their ability to hire teens. They do this to offer someone their first time job:
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Van Hornesville Woman Killed in One-Car Herkimer County Crash

A woman from a hamlet in Herkimer County is dead following a one-car crash in German Flatts. Authorities are investigating after emergency responders from the New York State Police, Mohawk Fire Department, German Flatts Fire Department, Van Hornsville Fire Department, MOVAC, and Mercy Flight were called to the scene on Aney Road/Route 116 at approximately 6:02pm on Friday, July 29, 2022.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

96.9 WOUR

Marcy, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy