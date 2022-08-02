Join ‘Anna’s Last Ride’ as Ilion Teen Comes Home From Hospital

A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.

CANASTOTA, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO