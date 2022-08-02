Start Growing That Lip Grass! National Beard & Mustache Championship Coming to Casper

Read on wakeupwyo.com
visitcasper.com
7 Things To Do During the Indian Relay Races in Casper, Wyoming
One of the best ways to end the summer is by attending the Indian Relay Races Tour of Champions, September 3 - 4, 2022. From the contagious Native American culture to the impeccable sportsmanship and athleticism of the sport's best competitors, the Indian Relay is simply an experience to cherish for a lifetime.
county17.com
(PHOTOS) Mills mom urges Wyoming politicians to show care for life of her son, others living with rare disorder
CASPER, Wyo. — A Mills mother is calling on Wyoming’s U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, Cynthia Lummis and Rep. Liz Cheney to take action to support the medical needs of her 2-year-old son and others living with a rare genetic disorder called phenylketonuria, or PKU. Children with PKU can...
WATCH: Cockpit View Of Airborne Wyoming Firefighters
The 2 videos below will blow your mind. The first is a training video. The second video puts you in the seat with a pilot that is actually fighting a fire in the mountains. With movies like Top Gun we are all in aw of the fighter pilot and what they can do with those airplanes.
WOW: Castle Gardens Is A Beautiful Piece Of Wyoming History
There's no doubt that Wyoming is full of history and if you're bored with the scenery, drive for 15 minutes, and the scenery will change. I feel sorry for the people that have never visited the 44th state, they really don't know what they're missing. The history of Wyoming is...
Here’s How The World Famous Fire Fighting Plane Works
A big plane flying that low and dropping that much is impressive, to say the least. Let's have a look at how this mega-fire fighting machine works. Casper/Natrona International Airport has the longest and widest runways in the area. That's why these big birds are landing there for service this fire season.
oilcity.news
TITUS Wastewater Solutions relocates to Casper with new HQ, manufacturing, fabrication facility on CY Avenue
CASPER, Wyo. — TITUS Wastewater Solutions, a wastewater manufacturing and distribution company, has relocated its headquarters, manufacturing and fabrication facility to Casper, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. The company was previously headquartered in Prineville, Oregon, and began to look for a new home in late...
Old Town Family Fun Hosting Car Show to Benefit Casper AeroLab
If you have hot rod, classic, exotic or ANY vehicle that you'd like to show off, here is your chance to do so and for a good cause. Old Town Family Fun is hosting their first ever, Old Town Car Show on Sunday, August 28th, 2022, which will benefit the new Casper AeroLab, an aerospace afterschool adventure that is coming soon for local middle and high school students.
Casper’s CY Taco John’s has Closed, But Big Plans In The Works
If you're like me and love Wyoming based West-Mex franchise, Taco John's, you may have noticed driving down C.Y. Avenue in Casper looks different. The Taco John's that has been a fixture at 766 C.Y. Ave since the 1970's is no longer there. Yep, if you haven't driven by there...
New Veteran-Owned Coffee Shop Now Open in Downtown Casper
If there is one thing that the majority of Casper residents love, it is their coffee and now there is a brand new downtown option for java lovers. Barbarian Coffee Roasters is now open. It is owned and operated by Marine Corps veteran, Jon Ramsey, and his wife Gale. They are located at 136 S Center Street, right next door to Sonic Rainbow. The new coffee shop initially opened its doors in late July 2022.
Thankful Thursday Schedule For The Fall 2022 Season
It's time (at last) for a new season of Casper’s original Thursday night Party With A Purpose – Thankful Thursday at the smoke-free Beacon Club!. We’re back Thursday nights for the Fall 2022 season with our friends at Tito’s Vodka as we add to over $2 million you’ve helped raise for local charities – and as always, Thankful is the only event of its kind that gives 100% of the proceeds to local organizations doing local good.
oilcity.news
Beartrap Summer Festival welcoming 10 musical acts to Casper Mountain
CASPER, Wyo. — The Beartrap Summer Festival will feature performances from 10 musical groups on Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7 at Beartrap Meadow on Casper Mountain. Saturday’s headliner will be rock group Asia featuring John Payne. On Sunday, country star Jo Dee Messina will headline the music festival. The full lineup for the 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival is as follows:
oilcity.news
Monsoonal moisture expected for August likely to get some of Wyoming out of drought
CASPER, Wyo. — With about half of Wyoming experiencing drought conditions, monsoonal moisture expected in August could be a welcome sign for areas like Sweetwater County. Monsoonal moisture is expected in upcoming weeks and is likely to ease drought conditions in the state, the National Weather Service said on Thursday.
LOOK: Beautiful Modern Casper Home Is a Dream Come True
Some folks are fans of old school, more traditional, style homes. Personally, I am fan of the more modern designs. I like things that look more space-age and more futuristic looking. If you're like me, this is the home for you. The house, which 3508 square feet, is being listed...
oilcity.news
Wyoming receives applications for new charter schools in Casper, Cheyenne, Chugwater
CASPER, Wyo. — At least three charter schools are seeking approval to serve students in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Education said Monday it has received applications from the following proposed charter schools:. Prairie View Community School, Chugwater. Wyoming Classical Academy Charter School, Casper. Cheyenne Classical Academy Charter School,...
oilcity.news
Casper approves liquor license transfer from Keg & Cork to new 307 Golf
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted in favor of the transfer of ownership of Retail Liquor License No. 13 from the Keg & Cork to 307 Golf. The City Council’s decision also gave the green light for the transfer of the location where the liquor license can be used to 455 Thelma Drive, where 307 Golf plans to operate inside the building that used to house the Wyoming Athletic Club.
12 Things To Bring To Beartrap Summer Music Festival
Beartrap Summer Festival is coming up, and I am so excited!. My entire family will be heading up to enjoy the fresh air, sunshine, and fabulous live music. A bit of planning goes into taking five kids up on Casper Mountain for a two-day music festival, and I thought I would share with you a few of my must-have items.
PHOTOS: Central Wyoming Kennel Club Dog Show
The Central Wyoming Kennel Club Dog Show is happening now! It will continue tomorrow and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Casper Fairgrounds.
oilcity.news
Casper liquor license move approved after Commissary Mall demolition, Keg & Cork sale
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper retail liquor license is expected to go back into use on the east side after it was long inactive. The City Council approved a pair of liquor license transfers on Tuesday that are expected to allow that to happen. The liquor license in question...
100 years ago TODAY–Natrona County’s Teapot Dome Scandal
If you live in Casper for long enough you’ll probably hear about the Teapot Dome Scandal of the 1920s involving “ornery oil tycoons, poker-playing politicians, illegal liquor sales, a murder-suicide, a womanizing president and a bagful of bribery cash delivered on the sly” (History.com). The Scandal revealed...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (7/22/22–8/1/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for a divorce from July 22 through Aug. 1. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
