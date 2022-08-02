Missing 16-Year-Old Livermore Girl Found Safe a Mile From Home

Read on q1065.fm
Silver Alert Issued for a Missing 88-Year-Old Damariscotta Man
Damariscotta Police have issued a silver alert for a missing 88-year-old man with dementia. Katherine England with the Maine Department of Public Safety says Ronald Slicer of Damariscotta was last seen around 9:00 Wednesday morning at his residence. Mr. Slice may be driving a white Chevy Trax with license plate 1856XU. Police say his credit card was used in Belfast on Thursday just before noon.
Standish Mom, 2-Year-Old Badly Hurt in a Car-Dump Truck Crash
A woman and her 2-year-old child were taken to the hospital after their vehicle collided with a fully-loaded dump truck. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 4:00 Wednesday afternoon on Route 113 in Standish. A Volvo, driven by a 32-year-old Standish woman reportedly crossed the center line, crossing into the path of a dump truck. The truck, driven by a 55-year-old man, was fully loaded with dirt. Officials told WGME-TV that he was unable to avoid the crash.
Police recover items in more than a dozen Maine burglaries, make arrests
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Police say they have recovered items linked to 15 burglary cases in Hancock, Penobscot and Waldo counties, following an 8-month investigation. On Monday, Ellsworth Police, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Maine State Police searched a home on Patterson Hill Road in Belfast. During that search, they recovered about $200,000 worth of stolen items, including power tools, utility trailers, snowmobiles, snowplows, tires and a vehicle, as well as drugs and about $3,000 in suspected drug money.
Motorcyclist killed in Scarborough, Maine Collision
A motorcyclist died Wednesday morning after being hit by a car on Route 114 in Scarborough. Scarborough police say the car was making a left-hand turn into the Nonesuch River Golf Course at around 9:15 a.m. when it collided with a motorcycle. The motorcyclist, whose identity was not released, died...
Police Find $200K Worth Of Stolen Items, Drugs In Belfast Home
The Hancock County Sheriff's Department says items linked to at least 15 active burglary cases in three different counties were seized from a home in Belfast this week, as part of an ongoing investigation. According to a press release issued Wednesday, a joint investigation into the matter involving members of...
WINSLOW, MAINE: One Person Killed, Another Injured in Tuesday Evening Crash
Summertime in Maine means warmer weather, more things for people to do and more vehicles on the state's roadways than at any other point of the entire year. Sadly, at least most years, that also means more fatal traffic crashes. According to WGME 13, there was another fatal crash that...
Prosecution rests in deadly motorcycle crash trial
CONCORD, N.H. — (AP) — A survivor of a crash that killed seven fellow members of a Marine motorcycle club acknowledged Wednesday that the lead rider had an unsafe blood alcohol level but denied that the club president swerved into the path of the oncoming truck. Josh Morin...
Police Issue a Silver Alert for a 16-Year-Old Girl with Autism
The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office has issued a silver alert for a 16-year-old girl who's gone missing. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss says Asia Brown of Livermore Falls was last seen Saturday night at approximately 8:30 at her home on Campground Road. When her father woke up Sunday morning, he discovered her missing. Officials say Asia has high-functioning autism and requires medication.
Proposal Seeks to Allow Ice Fishing with Up To Five Lines on Swan Lake
There's many new fishing laws being proposed to take effect in 2023. One proposal will expand angler opportunity on Swan Lake. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is proposing changing 131 fishing laws. The department is currently accepting public comment on the proposed changes. Within the newly released rule making packet are all of the individual proposals, which are broken down into themes.
49-year-old inmate serving time in Maine dies
WARREN, Maine (WABI) - An inmate from New York who was serving time for trafficking drugs has passed away at the Bolduc Correctional Facility. The Department of Corrections says 49-year-old Christopher Wilson’s death was attended by medical staff. The Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner have been notified which...
Protect and serve: Auburn's newest K-9 tracks down domestic violence suspect
AUBURN, Maine — A Maine police department's newest K-9 is already protecting the community he serves. Brick is the newest member of the Auburn Police Department's K-9 team, recently completing his patrol certification. Brick and handler Officer Andrew Jarmen were called to a scene in search of a person...
STAY SAFE: Maine Temperatures to Reach ‘Dangerous’ Levels on Thursday into Friday
I think it's official now. We have finally entered the 'dog days of summer'. Hold on, I don't actually know what that means so I'm gonna go Google it. Okay I'm back, and I have what I think is a solid definition from Google. Here's what the world's largest search engine says about it,
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Maine Man Tuesday Morning
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, a silver alert has been issued for a 26-year-old man from Long A Township. "The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for 26-year-old Bret Libby of Long A Township who was last seen Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 12:00 am.
Boy Sent To Hospital After Stabbing In Winterport Thursday
One boy is in the hospital after Maine State Police say he was allegedly stabbed by another child in an altercation on Main Street in Winterport last night. Both the State Police and the Waldo County Sheriff's Office as called in after someone reported a stabbing had taken place. According...
It Must be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
Maine woman to swim in lakes or ponds every day for a month to benefit LifeFlight
OLD TOWN, Maine — For 20 years, LifeFlight has offered the state of Maine's only emergency air services. To help cover equipment costs, supplies, and training, the nonprofit runs a month-long fundraiser every year to raise money to support its efforts. “We’re a flying ICU. Any piece of equipment...
Murder Suspect Arrested in Mexico is in the Hancock County Jail
The man accused of killing a South Portland woman by hitting her with his vehicle in Acadia National Park has been returned to Maine to stand trial. Raymond Lester, 35, of Portland was arrested in Mexico after the hit-and-run that happened in June. Nicole Mokeme, 35, of South Portland died when she was struck by a vehicle while walking on the campus of Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor. Her death was ruled a homicide. The driver, believed to be Lester, left the scene, causing police to launch a nationwide BOLO (be on the lookout) for his black BMW X3 SUV. Local and federal authorities worked together once the suspect was spotted in Mexico to take him into custody, which happened without incident on July 18th in Cancun.
To the Lazy Workers in the Checkout Line of a Maine Grocery Store
First off, don't worry. I'm not trying to get you fired by writing this. And I'm also not going to mention what grocery store and what Maine city/town I went to so that you can't be identified and I'm also not trying to have any Maine business lose money. But...
Three people facing drug trafficking charges after a bust in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Three people are facing drug trafficking charges after a bust at a residence in Augusta. 43-year-old Lisa Chapman of Augusta is charged with with aggravated trafficking and theft by receiving stolen property among other charges. 32-year-old Aaron Dawson of New York and 42-year-old Shawn Lord of...
15-Year-Old Accused of Killing a Mt. Vernon Girl is Identified
The identity of a 15-year-old accused of killing a teenage girl in Mt. Vernon has been revealed in court. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says Aiden Grant, 15, of Wayne has been charged with murder. He made a court appearance in Waterville on Monday and is currently being held at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.
