Missing 16-Year-Old Livermore Girl Found Safe a Mile From Home

The man accused of killing a South Portland woman by hitting her with his vehicle in Acadia National Park has been returned to Maine to stand trial. Raymond Lester, 35, of Portland was arrested in Mexico after the hit-and-run that happened in June. Nicole Mokeme, 35, of South Portland died when she was struck by a vehicle while walking on the campus of Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor. Her death was ruled a homicide. The driver, believed to be Lester, left the scene, causing police to launch a nationwide BOLO (be on the lookout) for his black BMW X3 SUV. Local and federal authorities worked together once the suspect was spotted in Mexico to take him into custody, which happened without incident on July 18th in Cancun.

SOUTH PORTLAND, ME ・ 8 DAYS AGO