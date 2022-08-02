ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Wanted In Fatal Shooting Of 32-Year-Old In Hunting Park

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man in the city’s Hunting Park section. The shooting happened on North Fairhill Street, just off Rising Sun Avenue.

Police say an eyewitness saw three masked people get out of a car, one of them shot the 32-year-old victim several times before they got back into the vehicle and fled the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

CBS Philly

Shooting Outside Convenience Store In Philadelphia’s Oak Lane Section Leaves 2 Men Injured, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were injured during a shooting in Philadelphia’s Oak Lane neighborhood on Friday morning. The men were outside a convenience store on West Cheltenham Avenue getting air in a tire when someone in a white SUV shot both men. One man was shot in the foot, the other in his hand. Investigators say the white SUV then left the scene.  Both victims are in stable condition. One of the bullets punctured the SUV’s gas tank. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot While Walking Dog With Teenage Son In Strawberry Mansion: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot while walking with his teenage son and dog in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood on Thursday night. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. on the 2500 block of North Myrtlewood Street. The 35-year-old man is in stable condition after being shot in the stomach and leg. Investigators are going through surveillance video in the neighborhood to determine who shot the man or if he was the target. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Arrest Santos Diaz In Connection To Shooting Of 10-Month-Old Girl In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police have arrested the 45-year-old man wanted after a 10-month-old was shot in Kensington last weekend. Santos Diaz was arrested on Thursday afternoon and police say they will release more information once formal charges are completed. The shooting happened after police say a verbal and physical altercation broke out at a home on the 2000 block of East Ontario Street Sunday morning after a family was celebrating a wedding. Officers were called to the home around 10:40 a.m. and found the baby girl suffering a gunshot wound to the left hand. The baby was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

West Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Man Dead, Teenage Boy Injured: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 23-year-old man died in a double shooting in West Philadelphia early Thursday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 5300 block of Parrish Street around 6:45 a.m. Police say the 23-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. He was transported by police to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 7:04 a.m. A 17-year-old boy was shot once in the neck, authorities say. He was placed in stable condition at Presbyterian. No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Overbrook, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in Overbrook. Just after 3 a.m., investigators found a 30-year-old man shot on the sidewalk on the 1700 block of North 55th Street. He died less than an hour later after he was shot in the neck and torso. Police say the shooter fired at close range. They believe he was the intended target. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man's Death in Southwest Philly Brushfire Investigated as Homicide

A man was found burned to death after firefighters put out a brushfire in Southwest Philadelphia Thursday morning. The man was about 30-40 years old and was found unresponsive in a field after the blaze on the 3100 block of 81st Street in the Eastwick neighborhood was extinguished, the Philadelphia Police Department said. Police were investigating the death as homicide by arson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Philly Police Looking For Pair Of Habitual Robbers

Some people should not be allowed to walk the streets. The two people in the above photo and below video fir that criteria. Police said they are responsible for at least three armed robberies in Philadelphia. There is a very good chance that the two, when caught will be doing time under federal charges as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Kristian Hamilton-Arthur’s South Philadelphia Murder Remains Unsolved 5 Years Later

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young man with a bright future was shot and killed in South Philadelphia. Five years later, his murder remains unsolved, but his mother holds on to hope that someone will speak up and lead the police to her son’s killer. In no time, old friends came out to say hello to Crystal Arthur. Word traveled fast she was here to chat with us about her late son, Kristian Hamilton-Arthur. The young man is fondly remembered. His talents in real estate and business live on through his friends, according to his mom. We spent a few hours here getting to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Investigating 2 Separate Shootings In Kensington That Left Man Dead, 2 Others Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two shooters are on the run in Kensington on Thursday morning. Police are looking for one who shot two people near a playground, and another who knocked on a door and shot someone inside a home. Between those two shootings, there are at least three victims. All three were taken to Temple University Hospital, where one is in stable condition, another is fighting for his life, and the third was pronounced dead late Wednesday night. These two shootings happened about a mile apart in Kensington. The second shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Police responded to multiple 911 calls about...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 Suspects In Custody Following Drive-By Shooting At SEPTA’s Arrott Transportation Center: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two suspects are in custody awaiting charges after a drive-by shooting at SEPTA’s Arrott Transportation Center prompted a police chase on Wednesday. Two victims were shot and both were taken to Temple University Hospital. There’s no word yet on why the suspects allegedly carried out the shooting. A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg, and at last check, he’s in stable condition. A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and left knee. He’s currently in critical condition. This shooting happened at one of the busiest SEPTA stations in the city. Police say two uniformed officers were patrolling near Frankford...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Crashes Car After Being Shot, Killed In East Frankford, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A deadly shooting leads to a crash in East Frankford. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday at Torresdale Avenue and Gillingham Street. Investigators say a man was shot while driving a red Nissan, then crashed into a pole and died. Police believe a male passenger shot the victim. He was seen running away from the car. So far, police have not made any arrests. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Stabbed After Intervening In What Appears To Have Been Domestic Dispute At SEPTA’s 34th Street Station, SEPTA Officials Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA officials are investigating after a man was stabbed at 34th Street Station on Wednesday morning. Chopper 3 was over the incident which happened along the Market Frankford Line in University City around 9 a.m. SEPTA tells Eyewitness News it appears the incident started as a domestic dispute between a man and his girlfriend. The victim was reportedly another man who intervened and was punched and stabbed by the boyfriend. SEPTA says the man has a laceration to the shoulder and is being treated at a local hospital. He is expected to recover.   Investigators have made progress and police have gathered information about the suspect. SEPTA police tell Eyewitness News they’re reviewing surveillance video. The train service is running as normal.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Exclusive: Woman Injured In Salem County Hit-And-Run Reunited With ‘Hero’ Who Chased After Driver

ALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An arrest has been made in a South Jersey hit-and-run that left a cyclist seriously injured. A good Samaritan chased after the driver and helped police solve the case. Misty Price has undergone two surgeries and was losing faith that this case would get solved. Well, it did thanks to a good Samaritan who she now calls her hero. On Thursday, they met for the first time. Three weeks ago Price and Sean Crouch were complete strangers. “I’m sore but I’m going to be fine,” Crouch said. They happened to be riding on Quinton Alloway Road in Alloway Township on...
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Woman Killed After Being Struck By Stray Bullet At Barbecue In Frankford: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barbecue in Philadelphia’s Frankford section turned tragic Wednesday night. A woman was killed by a stray bullet that was fired during a drive-by shooting. Police say the victim was simply hanging out with friends, grilling, and listening to music. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no arrests in this case. Neighbors say the victim recently moved out of the city with her boyfriend but she was here Tuesday to get her car fixed and then go over to hang out with friends and she brought her children to that barbecue. New surveillance video obtained by CBS3 shows the scary moments...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot While Sleeping In Bed During Home Invasion In West Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A home invasion in West Philadelphia ended with a man shot while he was asleep. Investigators say around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, someone walked into a third-floor bedroom on North 43rd Street and shot a 20-year-old man who was sleeping in his bed. The man is in critical condition after being shot in the face, chest, and legs. Police say the shooter targeted the victim and left the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Family Of Man Stabbed To Death In Philadelphia Wawa Parking Lot Suing Store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The family of a man stabbed to death in a Wawa parking lot is now suing the convenience store. Authorities say Walter Robbins stabbed Roger Segal while he was sitting in his car at the Columbus Boulevard store on Valentine’s Day. The lawsuit claims that no security guard, Wawa employee or other individual attempted to jump in when Segal was stabbed. It also alleges no one attempted to render aid even after the stabbing. In a statement, Wawa says they are deeply saddened by this tragic event and they are unable to comment further because of the litigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
