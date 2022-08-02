Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Wanted In Fatal Shooting Of 32-Year-Old In Hunting Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for the person who shot and killed a man in the city’s Hunting Park section. The shooting happened on North Fairhill Street, just off Rising Sun Avenue.
Police say an eyewitness saw three masked people get out of a car, one of them shot the 32-year-old victim several times before they got back into the vehicle and fled the scene.
No further information is available at this time.
