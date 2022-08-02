Editor’s Note: Penn Station art promises to ‘energize’ trips through the transit hub

Read on www.cityandstateny.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Additional Pandemic Food Assistance BenefitsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Related
cityandstateny.com
Congestion pricing’s next obstacle? The exemption debate.
After years of moving at a tired crawl, New York’s congestion pricing program is finally picking up speed. A draft of the environmental assessment for the road tolling program in Manhattan below 60th Street is expected to be released soon, and the six members of the Traffic Mobility Review Board, which will recommend the specifics of the fee structure, have all been named. They included five business and real estate leaders approved by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority board, and Transport Workers Union International President John Samuelsen, who was named to the board by New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
cityandstateny.com
New York City may have to vote on a schools budget. Again.
In a setback to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ ongoing defense of his school budget, a Manhattan judge on Friday vacated the city’s spending plan for the Department of Education, ordering the City Council and Adams’ office to pass a new, amended budget. Judge Lyle Frank’s...
cityandstateny.com
Who’s who in Eric Adams’ administration
Yes, New York City Mayor Eric Adams is thinking about “emotional intelligence” as he fills out his administration, but he’s also thinking about demographic representation. He said for months that he would appoint a woman to lead the New York City Police Department and he did, setting up Keechant Sewell to be the first female commissioner to lead the country’s largest police force. The man who narrowly defeated two women in the Democratic primary also announced that five of his six deputy mayors will be women – and five of them people of color. And the leader of the city Department of Correction will be a Latino man, Louis Molina, overseeing a majority Black and Latino workforce overseeing jails where the majority of people incarcerated are also people of color.
cityandstateny.com
Texas Gov. Abbott escalates feud with Eric Adams by ‘shamelessly’ sending migrant buses to NYC
In an apparent act of spite against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced the state will begin busing people who recently crossed the border to New York City. The battle between the two leaders began last month when Adams blamed the Abbott administration,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cityandstateny.com
In the city’s hottest primaries, candidates hold their breath for an endorsement from The New York Times
Wonder where New York Times readers live? A map of which neighborhoods in New York City voted for then-Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia for mayor last summer would be a good place to start. For most of her campaign, the de Blasio appointee had very little support or name recognition among...
cityandstateny.com
City & State and PIX11 to co-moderate District 12 debate at Hunter College
Redistricting really shook up this year’s elections, and almost no other race has created as much buzz as the 12th District Democratic contest in the lead up to the Aug. 23 primary. As part of our election coverage, City & State has partnered with PIX11 and Hunter College to...
Comments / 0