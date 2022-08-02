Kash Doll Signs Deal with MNRK Music Group, Plans 2023 Project

Read on thesource.com
Blxst Receives First Platinum Certification for “Chosen” Feat. Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga
Blxst has earned his first RIAA Platinum certification for the hit single “Chosen” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga. “Chosen,” released by Red Bull Records/Evgle LLC, peaked at #21 on Top 40 radio and at #1 on Rhythmic and Urban radio. The song was one of the biggest hits of the previous year, debuting at #51 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spending 8 weeks at the top of the Billboard Rap Airplay chart. “Chosen” has had over 450 million streams worldwide to date, becoming a worldwide hit and earning certifications from BRIT Silver (UK), Music Canada Platinum, RMNZ Platinum (New Zealand), and ARIA Gold (Australia).
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
'Bitter Pill To Swallow': Naomi Judd's Music Catalog, Including Hits With Wynonna, Now Belongs To Her Husband Larry Strickland — Sources
Naomi Judd's music catalog now entirely belongs to her husband, Larry Strickland, including all the hits the country star made with her daughter, Wynonna — adding to the drama over leaving her children out of her will. Radar has learned that Naomi's will didn't mention leaving Wynonna, 58, any share of the duo's long list of duets. Strickland is now in control of Naomi's catalog and music proceeds after she gave him complete control of her multimillion-dollar fortune before killing herself. "To Wy, her feeling is Naomi built her fortune at least partially on the back of Wynonna's own hard...
[WATCH] Kid Capri To Wiz Khalifa: I Would’ve Swung On You
Last weekend, Wiz Khalifah was performing at a show in Los Angeles, where DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron deejayed for the “Black And Yellow” rapper. Something occurred where Wiz can be seen and heard going off on Danger and Tron in front of the fans during his performance. The world famous DJ Kid Capri recently took to social media to express his distaste towards Wiz’s onstage tantrum and even said that if it were him, he would’ve put his hands on him.
Lupe Fiasco Says Atlantic Records Would Only Promote His Music if “They Owned a Large Portion of Them”
Lupe Fiasco is pulling back the curtain on his departure from Atlantic Records after a Twitter user offered a reason for him leaving. Twitter User @Bobby_McFly stated Lupe left due to not wanting to make pop records, but the Chicago rapper revealed that was not the case. “Not accurate,” Fiasco...
Today in Hip-Hop History: Snoop Dogg Released His Third Solo LP ‘Da Game Is To Be Sold, Not To Be Told’ 24 Years Ago
On this day in Hip Hop history, Snoop Dogg released his third LP Da Game Is To Be Sold, Not To Be Told, his first release on No Limit Records. Although met with mixed reviews from critics, this #1 album may very well be the most important project of Snoop’s career.
Young Guru and Lenny S Deliver Praise for JAY-Z After Session for DJ Khaled’s Album: “1 of the Best Verses Ever”
JAY-Z normally drops off DJ Khaled a verse when it’s album time. This time he may have done something a bit different. Young Guru revealed Hov delivered a new verse for GOD DID and stated the effort cemented him even further as the “greatest of all time.”. Also...
Napoleon of the Outlawz Says 2Pac Turned Down Michael Jackson Collab Because the King of Pop Didn’t Show Up at the Studio Session
A couple of weeks back, a story was unearthed that stated Michael Jackson denied a 2Pac collaboration due to liking The Notorious B.I.G. But that was shut down by Danny Boy of Death Row Records. In a new story, 2Pac reportedly denied a song with The King of Pop due...
The Source Magazine Remembers The Beastie Boys’ MCA On His 58th Birthday
It has been ren years since the passing of Beastie Boys founding member Adam Yauch aka MCA, but his legacy stands as a testament to why he should be recognized on his born day. This year marks the tenth anniversary of the passing of the Beastie Boys co-founder, who passed...
Chris Brown Salutes Fans “Who Made It Possible” for Him to Have a Career as Meet-and-Greet Photos Go Viral
If you haven’t caught on yet, Chris Brown’s meet-and-greet images are must-see. In each city, Breezy links up with his VIP fans for, what appears to be, a pose of their choosing. The images with women often come off like couples photos. Fans have enjoyed, joked, and even...
Drake Tests Negative for COVID, Announces New Young Money Reunion Date
The show must go on. After testing negative for COVID-19, Drake has announced the new date for the Young Money reunion featuring himself, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne. “Negative test…positive outcome…,” Drake wrote. “This was the only date available until the fall and because the family is so solid everybody is flying back in to make it happen for you all…SEE YOU SATURDAY…young moulaaa”
Bow Wow Set to Host New Dating Series ‘After Happily Ever After’ for BET
BET and EMMY Award-winning production company Bunim/Murray Productions have unveiled a new dating series called After Happily Ever After. Mr. 106 & Park, Bow Wow, is the host, ending an eight-year absence on the network. Bow Wow will lead a one-of-a-kind dating experience. In After Happily Ever After, people in...
Rick Ross Seemingly Upset After Not Being Allowed Inside Buckingham Palace
Rick Ross is pretty used to being able to get in to wherever he wants, but on a recent trip to London, the “Biggest Bawse” says he was denied entry into Buckingham Palace. “Alright so y’all saw me go to Buckingham Palace,” Rozay said on his Instagram Story. “I pulled the homie to the side and told him you know, who I was, the Biggest Bawse. And for one of the first times in a long time that didn’t get me in. It didn’t get me through the gates.”
Kodak Black and French Montana Reveal Plans to Drop a Joint Album
Let’s be honest, you are still occasionally blasting “Lockjaw” from Kodak Black and French Montana. The two collaborated for one of the best singles in both discographies and are teasing a joint album. In a new video on social media, Kodak Black gives the details. “Me and...
The-Dream Announces New Documentary for His ‘Love/Hate’ Debut Album
The-Dream released his classic album Love/Hate 15 years ago. In celebration of the anniverary, The-Dream has announced the documentary chronicling “the album that changed everything.” The documentary is set for December 2022. The Love/Hate album was released on December 11, 2007, led by the megahit “Shawty Is Da...
Eminem Releases the Tracklist for ‘Curtain Call 2’ Set to Release This Friday
Eminem is ready for his second Curtain Call. The iconic Detroit emcee has released the trakclist for his Curtain Call 2, which will drop this friday. In an Instagram announcement, Shady’s new single, “From The D 2 The LBC,” featuring Snoop Dogg can be heard. Features on...
Chance the Rapper Addresses Fans Who Claim He Fell Off: “I Stay On My Path”
Chance the Rapper is not here for fans trying to slander him and say he fell off. The Chicago legend hit The Breakfast Club and told the trio of Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee, and DJ Envy that the talks of a falloff don’t phase him. “To me it’s...
MTV Studios Announces New Animated Series ‘Everybody Still Hates Chris’
Everybody Still Hates Chris, a redesigned animated version of the well-known award-winning family comedy from superstar Chris Rock, was just added to the animation slate of MTV Entertainment Studios. The new series, which draws inspiration from the teenage years of the adored comic book, has a straight-to-series order. The new...
Leslie Grace’s ‘Batgirl’ Film Axed At Warner Bros. Won’t Release Anywhere
In a shocking turn of events, Warner Bros announced on Tuesday (August 2) the decision to shelve the release of the anticipated feature film adaptation of the DC Comics superhero Batgirl starring In The Height’s actress Leslie Grace. Greenlit in 2021, the company’s decision reveals the film will not receive a theatrical or streaming platform release as the new corporate regime at Warner Bros. Discovery pivot in a new direction. Batgirl was set to be Grace, 27, breakout role.
Diane Warren Apologizes For Seemingly Shading Beyoncé
Diane Warren is apologizing for seemingly throwing shade at Beyoncé. On Monday, the Grammy-winning songwriter took to Twitter to ask how there could be 24 writers on a song, in reference to Beyoncé’s Renaissance track “Alien Superstar.”. That’s when the Beyhive informed her of the album’s...
