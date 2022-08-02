Kash Doll Signs Deal with MNRK Music Group, Plans 2023 Project

Rick Ross is pretty used to being able to get in to wherever he wants, but on a recent trip to London, the “Biggest Bawse” says he was denied entry into Buckingham Palace. “Alright so y’all saw me go to Buckingham Palace,” Rozay said on his Instagram Story. “I pulled the homie to the side and told him you know, who I was, the Biggest Bawse. And for one of the first times in a long time that didn’t get me in. It didn’t get me through the gates.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO