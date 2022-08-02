Joyner Lucas Announces 12-City ‘ADHD’ Tour

Read on thesource.com
Steve Lacy Announces ‘Give You The World’ Tour Dates
After releasing his highly acclaimed sophomore album Gemini Rights, Steve Lacy has announced his North American tour dates for this fall. The tour will begin on October 2 in Denver, Colorado, travel through the United States and Canada, and conclude with a special homecoming performance at The Greek in Los Angeles, California, on November 11.
Lupe Fiasco Says Atlantic Records Would Only Promote His Music if “They Owned a Large Portion of Them”
Lupe Fiasco is pulling back the curtain on his departure from Atlantic Records after a Twitter user offered a reason for him leaving. Twitter User @Bobby_McFly stated Lupe left due to not wanting to make pop records, but the Chicago rapper revealed that was not the case. “Not accurate,” Fiasco...
Kodak Black and French Montana Reveal Plans to Drop a Joint Album
Let’s be honest, you are still occasionally blasting “Lockjaw” from Kodak Black and French Montana. The two collaborated for one of the best singles in both discographies and are teasing a joint album. In a new video on social media, Kodak Black gives the details. “Me and...
The Source Magazine Remembers The Beastie Boys’ MCA On His 58th Birthday
It has been ren years since the passing of Beastie Boys founding member Adam Yauch aka MCA, but his legacy stands as a testament to why he should be recognized on his born day. This year marks the tenth anniversary of the passing of the Beastie Boys co-founder, who passed...
The Kid LAROI Sells Out His First Worldwide Headlining Tour
Grammy nominated and multiplatinum star The Kid LAROI has sold-out his first-ever headlining tour. The END OF THE WORLD TOUR began in Sydney, Australia, Laroi’s hometown. Since then, more than 200,000 tickets have been sold, with the North American leg selling out in less than four minutes of being on sale.
Drake Tests Negative for COVID, Announces New Young Money Reunion Date
The show must go on. After testing negative for COVID-19, Drake has announced the new date for the Young Money reunion featuring himself, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne. “Negative test…positive outcome…,” Drake wrote. “This was the only date available until the fall and because the family is so solid everybody is flying back in to make it happen for you all…SEE YOU SATURDAY…young moulaaa”
Latin American Battle Rappers Says Red Bull Batalla Is The NBA For Spanish Freestyle Artists
In the world of battle rap, names like Smack White and competitions like Ultimate Rap League and Queen of the Ring are just as common, household names as Jay-Z and Drake are to mainstream Hip Hop. In Latin American countries where Hip Hop music and rap battles occupy two distinguishable spaces, rappers like Yartzi and Adonis are recognized as Gods of the game and Red Bull Batalla is their Olympics.
