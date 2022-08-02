Joyner Lucas Announces 12-City ‘ADHD’ Tour

The show must go on. After testing negative for COVID-19, Drake has announced the new date for the Young Money reunion featuring himself, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne. “Negative test…positive outcome…,” Drake wrote. “This was the only date available until the fall and because the family is so solid everybody is flying back in to make it happen for you all…SEE YOU SATURDAY…young moulaaa”

