Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s first preseason practice of 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
Neighborhood bar and grill unites surrounding communities through a versatile menu, entertainment and liquor licenseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Day family donates $1 million for mental health fundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann to evaluate ‘very experimental’ rotations for Bahamas exhibition gamesThe LanternColumbus, OH
columbusunderground.com
The Columbus Coffee Festival Returns for 7th Year on September 24 & 25
Join us for the 7th annual Columbus Coffee Festival on September 24th and 25th at the Ohio Village!. Enjoy coffee samples from 35 roasters and coffee shops from around Ohio and beyond!. The festival offers a variety of ticket options:. Two day sessions offer guests a chance to attend the...
Police, community unite in Columbus for National Night Out
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While violent crime numbers are down so far this year in Columbus, police leaders said one crime is too many. Events were held Tuesday night all across the country, aimed at making communities safer, and at one Columbus National Night Out event, the Columbus Division of Police chief said these events […]
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Police hope National Night Out encourages residents to partner with them
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant spent time with families at National Night Out Tuesday, other families were grieving the loss of their loved ones who were killed in Monday night's shooting at the Old Landmark Tavern. National Night Out takes place annually across the...
WSYX ABC6
Meta teaching Columbus small businesses new tricks to grow online
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A social media giant is offering free help to struggling small businesses across the country. More than 200 million businesses use Facebook, now known as Meta, to advertise. Now Facebook wants to help them learn the "tricks of the trade" right here in Columbus. "These...
WSYX ABC6
Changes in policy and language when it comes to schools and masks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Katie Gast’s school kids know what’s in and what’s out when it comes to back-to-school trends. Out: Trapper Keepers. In: sneakers and sportswear. At the same time, school administrators are looking at what’s in and what’s out when it comes to COVID...
WSYX ABC6
67 Ohio counties in orange on CDC COVID-19 community level map
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — For the third week in a row, Franklin County is in orange on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) COVID-19 community level map, indicating there is a high spread of the virus in the county. The CDC said Franklin County's case rate per...
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus
When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
columbusunderground.com
180-Unit Building Proposed for Densifying Corridor in Fifth by Northwest
A proposal to build a five-story, 180-unit mixed-use development in Fifth by Northwest will be heard by the Columbus Development Commission this afternoon. The project would require the demolition of three single-story buildings, located at 1138-1156 Chambers Rd. The buildings sit just to the east of Meister’s Bar, which is not a part of the development and will remain.
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County offenders taking life changing steps one day at a time
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Taking life-changing steps, one day at a time. It's certainly not easy, but for residents of the Franklin County Community Based Correctional Facility this is their chance to really do something positive for themselves and their families. ABC 6 has been given exclusive access inside...
WSYX ABC6
OSU Dean's Charity Steer Show raises $238K for Ronald McDonald House Charities
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a couple of months of fundraising, culminating in a steer auction, OSU Dean's Charity Steer Show raised $238,000 for Ronald McDonald House in Columbus. The Ronald McDonald House lets families stay together, while children are undergoing treatment across the street at Nationwide Children’s Hospital....
WSYX ABC6
Governor DeWine announces safety, security initiatives for Ohio schools
Columbus (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine announced that over 1,000 schools in the state will receive assistance towards security upgrades and safety enhancements. DeWine made the announcement Tuesday morning at the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus. A total of 1,183 K-12 schools in 81 counties will receive nearly...
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com
Jeni’s Splendid is Coming!
Chances are, if you have been to Columbus, Ohio, you have heard of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. The well-known ice cream shop scoops up unique flavor. combinations like Brambleberry Crisp, Queen City Cayenne, Wildberry Lavender and so many more. Construction is underway for the first Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream...
What is Facebook’s owner hosting in downtown Columbus?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The parent company of Facebook and Instagram is holding an in-person event in Ohio that will stretch into Thursday. Meta, which was formerly known by the Facebook brand, is hosting a series of events called the Meta Boost Small Business Studios. The tour’s latest destination had Meta team members starting Wednesday […]
WSYX ABC6
Back-to-school essentials perfect for all ages
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Although it may feel like summer just kicked off, before we know it, the first day of school with be here! Lifestyle and parenting expert Amanda Mushro joins Good Day Columbus to discuss a variety of back-to-school essentials from educational toys and anxiety busters perfect for all ages.
columbusunderground.com
5 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – July 2022
It was a quieter month for the Central Ohio dining scene with just a handful of debuts in July. Alas there are still new spots to grab a burger, sip on a latte, enjoy some Italian fare and more. What are you excited to try?. Wahlburgers. Columbus’ first Wahlburgers location...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Education Association votes to authorize union to file 10-day strike notice
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Education Association (CEA) took steps to prepare for a strike Thursday night as contract negotiations between the teachers union and Columbus City Schools Board of Education continue. The teachers union met for more than two hours Thursday before the CEA legislative assembly unanimously...
WSYX ABC6
ABC 6's Bob Kendrick, Cameron Fontana take part in OSU Dean's Charity Steer Show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6 anchor Bob Kendrick and Good Day Columbus' Cameron Fontana took part in the Ohio State University Dean's Charity Steer Show at the Ohio State Fair. The annual event raises money for Ronald McDonald House Charities. The house lets families stay together, while children...
WSYX ABC6
Dublin Irish Festival: 10 things you should know
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 35th Dublin Irish Festival is scheduled to take place at Coffman Park this weekend. The festival runs from 4 p.m. until midnight on Friday, and 11 a.m. until midnight on Saturday and Sunday. Here are 10 things you should know before you go:. >>...
Columbus mayor calls for gun reform after third deadly bar shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating yet another deadly shooting at a Columbus bar. This time on the south side. The incident happened late Monday night at the Old Landmark bar on Rumsey Road. Two men were killed and three others were injured. Officials say the five men involved got into a fight at […]
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State joins 11 Midwest institutions to launch semiconductor-focused network
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Following the passage of the CHIPS Act, Ohio State has joined 11 Midwest institutions to launch a semiconductor-focused partnership that will help support domestic industry growth. College and universities in Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana teamed up to form the Midwest Regional Network to Address National...
