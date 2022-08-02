ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

columbusunderground.com

The Columbus Coffee Festival Returns for 7th Year on September 24 & 25

Join us for the 7th annual Columbus Coffee Festival on September 24th and 25th at the Ohio Village!. Enjoy coffee samples from 35 roasters and coffee shops from around Ohio and beyond!. The festival offers a variety of ticket options:. Two day sessions offer guests a chance to attend the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police, community unite in Columbus for National Night Out

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While violent crime numbers are down so far this year in Columbus, police leaders said one crime is too many. Events were held Tuesday night all across the country, aimed at making communities safer, and at one Columbus National Night Out event, the Columbus Division of Police chief said these events […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Meta teaching Columbus small businesses new tricks to grow online

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A social media giant is offering free help to struggling small businesses across the country. More than 200 million businesses use Facebook, now known as Meta, to advertise. Now Facebook wants to help them learn the "tricks of the trade" right here in Columbus. "These...
COLUMBUS, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
Columbus, OH
Government
WSYX ABC6

Changes in policy and language when it comes to schools and masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Katie Gast’s school kids know what’s in and what’s out when it comes to back-to-school trends. Out: Trapper Keepers. In: sneakers and sportswear. At the same time, school administrators are looking at what’s in and what’s out when it comes to COVID...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Where To Find The Most Fantastic Fried Chicken In Columbus

When you hear the words “comfort food” what comes to mind?. The answer will vary from person to person, but for a lot of us out there, comfort food is synonymous with fried chicken. All four of my grandparents moved to Columbus from Appalachia, and fried chicken and fish were a frequent main dish at family gatherings.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

180-Unit Building Proposed for Densifying Corridor in Fifth by Northwest

A proposal to build a five-story, 180-unit mixed-use development in Fifth by Northwest will be heard by the Columbus Development Commission this afternoon. The project would require the demolition of three single-story buildings, located at 1138-1156 Chambers Rd. The buildings sit just to the east of Meister’s Bar, which is not a part of the development and will remain.
COLUMBUS, OH
#National Night Out
WSYX ABC6

OSU Dean's Charity Steer Show raises $238K for Ronald McDonald House Charities

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After a couple of months of fundraising, culminating in a steer auction, OSU Dean's Charity Steer Show raised $238,000 for Ronald McDonald House in Columbus. The Ronald McDonald House lets families stay together, while children are undergoing treatment across the street at Nationwide Children’s Hospital....
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Governor DeWine announces safety, security initiatives for Ohio schools

Columbus (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine announced that over 1,000 schools in the state will receive assistance towards security upgrades and safety enhancements. DeWine made the announcement Tuesday morning at the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus. A total of 1,183 K-12 schools in 81 counties will receive nearly...
OHIO STATE
cincinnatifamilymagazine.com

Jeni’s Splendid is Coming!

Chances are, if you have been to Columbus, Ohio, you have heard of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. The well-known ice cream shop scoops up unique flavor. combinations like Brambleberry Crisp, Queen City Cayenne, Wildberry Lavender and so many more. Construction is underway for the first Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What is Facebook’s owner hosting in downtown Columbus?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The parent company of Facebook and Instagram is holding an in-person event in Ohio that will stretch into Thursday. Meta, which was formerly known by the Facebook brand, is hosting a series of events called the Meta Boost Small Business Studios. The tour’s latest destination had Meta team members starting Wednesday […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Back-to-school essentials perfect for all ages

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Although it may feel like summer just kicked off, before we know it, the first day of school with be here! Lifestyle and parenting expert Amanda Mushro joins Good Day Columbus to discuss a variety of back-to-school essentials from educational toys and anxiety busters perfect for all ages.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

5 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – July 2022

It was a quieter month for the Central Ohio dining scene with just a handful of debuts in July. Alas there are still new spots to grab a burger, sip on a latte, enjoy some Italian fare and more. What are you excited to try?. Wahlburgers. Columbus’ first Wahlburgers location...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Dublin Irish Festival: 10 things you should know

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 35th Dublin Irish Festival is scheduled to take place at Coffman Park this weekend. The festival runs from 4 p.m. until midnight on Friday, and 11 a.m. until midnight on Saturday and Sunday. Here are 10 things you should know before you go:. >>...
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State joins 11 Midwest institutions to launch semiconductor-focused network

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Following the passage of the CHIPS Act, Ohio State has joined 11 Midwest institutions to launch a semiconductor-focused partnership that will help support domestic industry growth. College and universities in Ohio, Michigan, and Indiana teamed up to form the Midwest Regional Network to Address National...
OHIO STATE

