ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prior Lake, MN

Prior Lake man charged in fatal Apple River stabbing, claims he acted in self-defense

By Brian Lambert
MinnPost
MinnPost
 3 days ago
Read on www.minnpost.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Death of Ramsey County deputy hits hard at Edina High School

A GoFundMe has been set up in support of a woman who lost her husband, a Ramsey County Sheriff's Office deputy, after he was found dead inside his car this week. Dallas Edeburn was found dead on Monday. A search by the sheriff's office was conducted as Edeburn didn't return home Sunday night after his shift. Dallas' cause of death is unknown, with an autopsy pending.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
Stillwater, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
City
Prior Lake, MN
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Stillwater, MN
Prior Lake, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
MinnPost

Black, Indigenous pregnancy-related deaths are disproportionately high in MN

An MPR story by Michelle Wiley says, “A snapshot look at pregnancy-related deaths in Minnesota found all of the deaths could have been prevented and that pregnancy-associated deaths were disproportionately high among Black and Indigenous people. The Minnesota Health Department identified 48 people who died of both pregnancy-related and unrelated causes while pregnant, including vehicle accidents and drug overdoses, during 2017 and 2018. In that time period, the state calculated 8.8 pregnancy-related deaths per 100,000 live births, according to the Health Department report released Thursday. That’s about half the national rate in 2017, or 17.3 deaths per 100,000 births.”
MINNESOTA STATE
cwbradio.com

Minnesota Man Sentenced for Possession Charge

A Minnesota man arrested after a traffic stop in Osseo was sentenced in Trempealeau County Court for drug charges. According to the Osseo Police Department, back in May of last year, a vehicle was stopped for a speed violation early in the morning. The K9 Unit alerted the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officials found drugs and a stolen rifle.
OSSEO, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Paul Walsh
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Donald Trump
willmarradio.com

Third suspect arrested in St. Cloud mass shooting

(St. Cloud, MN) -- A third suspect is in custody in connection with a July shooting in St. Cloud that injured four people. Police say 20-year-old Jamarcus Morris was arrested yesterday. He is expected to be charged with four counts of second-degree felony assault. Daquan Ledbetter and Bryan Garth the Second were taken into custody earlier this week in connection with the shooting.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Judge authorizes 'whatever force necessary' to bring killer to sentencing

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a dramatic hearing, a man who intentionally mowed down a motorcyclist in Minneapolis has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Quantelize Welch, of Minneapolis, was convicted earlier this year of two counts of second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide for intentionally hitting and killing a motorcyclist with an SUV in a Minneapolis alley in July 2021. The victim, 26-year-old Caleb Hutchins, was test-driving a dirt bike when Welch ran him down. He was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kvrr.com

North Dakota Man Found Dead In Swift County, MN Jail Cell

SWIFT CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The death of a man from Bismarck is under investigation at the Swift County jail in Benson, Minnesota. The sheriff’s office says 45-year-old William Delmore was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. Delmore died in his cell Tuesday morning. An...
BENSON, MN
willmarradio.com

Ramsey County deputy found dead in patrol car

(Arden Hills, MN) -- The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office is confirming the death of Deputy Dallas Edeburn. On Monday, the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office learned that Deputy Edeburn had not returned home after leaving the Ramsey County Patrol Station in Arden Hills on Sunday. While searching the area between the Patrol Station and his home, deputies located Edeburn's vehicle and found him deceased inside. A preliminary autopsy showed no signs of injury or trauma. Deputy Edeburn served in the Sheriff's office for seven years.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Public Radio#Nhl#Self Defense#Violent Crime#The Star Tribune#Wcco Tv#The Twin Cities#Republican
CBS Minnesota

Leader of 4-Corvette caravan crashes, dies in western Minnesota

CHISAGO LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities in eastern Minnesota say the lead driver in a convoy of four Corvettes was killed Saturday night when he lost control and crashed.The four sports cars were traveling on Lofton Avenue near 250th Street in Chisago Lake Township when the crash occurred around 10 a.m.The Chisago County Sheriff's Office said the lead driver left the road and hit a utility pole. His car rolled several times, landing upside down and pinning him underneath.The driver -- 38-year-old David Mclean of Brooklyn Park -- died at the scene.The sheriff's office said "speed appears to be a contributing factor," and the crash is being investigated.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
MIX 108

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

Officer fatally shoots dog in Brooklyn Park after it attacks him, animal control worker

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – A dog was shot to death by police in a Brooklyn Park neighborhood Wednesday after it attacked an animal control worker and an officer.It happened at about 4:24 p.m. on the 6700 block of 65th Avenue North. The city's animal control department was called after two stray dogs "jumped out of their fenced yard and were causing problems" for utility workers in the area.  The responding animal control worker was bit on the leg by one of the dogs, who then also attacked the first officer who arrived on the scene. Police say that officer "prevented injury by discharging his firearm," fatally wounding the animal. The other stray dog wasn't harmed.The animal control officer was treated at a local hospital but wasn't seriously hurt. The deceased dog will be tested for rabies Police are still investigating.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Minneapolis street racing crackdown yielding arrests, safer roads

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say roads around the Twin Cities are safer after several arrests for street racing in the last couple weeks.The Minnesota State Patrol has worked with the Minneapolis Police Department and other law enforcement agencies this summer on increased overnight patrols.The North Loop neighborhood in Minneapolis has been a particular trouble spot."Honestly I think I hear it every night," said area resident Megan Albers. "It's a little concerning because you wonder about if other people are on the street."Alexa McLain, another neighbor says she too hears "really loud car sounds and then loud screeching.""They're not only putting themselves...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

MinnPost

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
916K+
Views
ABOUT

MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

 http://MinnPost.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy