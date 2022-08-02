ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Minimal growth on McKinney Fire, increased fire behavior expected

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The McKinney Fire remains at 10% containment and has grown to 58,668 acres, according to the U.S. National Forest. On Wednesday, the fire behavior was minimal but fire activity increased on the western portion of the fire as fuels dried out in the afternoon. Crews used...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kezi.com

Douglas County firefighters extinguish fire at logging operation

IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – A small fire was put out by rural firefighting crews in Douglas County Wednesday afternoon, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. According to the DFPA, at about 3:45 p.m. on August 3, crews from the DFPA and Glide Rural Protection District arrived at a fire in a logging operation on Rock Creek Road near Idleyld Park. When they arrived, they found a quarter-acre fire burning felled timber and nearby trees. Officials say crews attacked the fire with help from a helicopter and had it contained by just before 5:30 p.m.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bureau Of Land Management#Oregon#Fire Prevention#Weather#Odf
KTVL

Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
actionnewsnow.com

New evacuation orders, warning issued in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - New evacuation orders have been issued in Siskiyou County, east of Happy Camp, due to the fires burning in the area. The new orders are for SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. The sheriff’s office said SIS-1224 is now under an evacuation warning. The warnings are in an...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Multiple agencies put out fire in Lithia Park

ASHLAND, Ore. -- Multiple agencies worked to put out a grass fire in Lithia Park Wednesday night, according to the City of Ashland. The fire was reportedly human-caused and Ashland Police are looking for the suspect. According to the City of Ashland, a grass fire was reported in Lithia Park...
Klamath Falls News

Red Flag Warnings issued for 4th straight day

MEDFORD, Ore. - While cloud cover and showers along and near the Cascades this morning will limit the potential for thunderstorm development in that area for much of the afternoon, areas west and east of that cloud cover are likely to see thunderstorms develop this afternoon. This evening through early...
MEDFORD, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon has been welcoming PCT hikers for decades. Despite fire closures, here they come again

Ashland’s stars of summer arrive slowly, on sturdy legs hefting carefully stuffed backpacks, and introducing themselves by their trail names like Butters and Giggles. By the time northbound Pacific Crest Trail thru-hikers cross into Oregon, they have forged 1,720 miles from the bottom of California, through deserts, over mountains and out of unexpected situations, despite years of planning.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

DUII ENHANCED PATROLS DURING DUNEFEST

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will conduct enhanced DUII patrols during the DuneFest event in Winchester Bay, happening through Sunday. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said utilizing grant dollars administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation, deputies will perform enhanced DUII patrols on the sand and on roadways around the event.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
CBS San Francisco

Photographer rescues puppy from home destroyed in McKinney Fire

KLAMATH RIVER, Siskiyou County -- A photojournalist documenting the destruction of the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County over the weekend rescued a puppy that scampered from the debris of a destroyed home. On Saturday, Jonathan Rivas was capturing the property damage along Highway 96 in the community of Klamath River, situated along the Klamath River near the Oregon border at about 5:30 a.m."As I was setting up for a shot, a puppy came out running from the home that was leveled by the fire," Rivas said in a note accompanying his video footage. "The puppy greeted me with excitement, I...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kqennewsradio.com

MAN FALLS ASLEEP, VEHICLE ROLLS

A driver falling asleep led to a roll-over accident Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:45 p.m. the single-vehicle wreck took place in the 32,000 block of Tiller Trail Highway. The driver said he had been fatigued after fishing all morning. His SUV left the roadway and went into the ditch at low speeds before landing on its top. The man was not seriously injured. The vehicle was towed away.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

COUNTY COVID-19 CASES UP SLIGHTLY

COVID-19 cases in Douglas County are up slightly in the past week. An update from the Douglas Public Health Network said 395 cases of the virus were reported in the week ending on Wednesday. That compares to 379 cases the previous week. County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the county is seeing higher numbers about three weeks after an uptick was seen in the metro counties around Portland.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

