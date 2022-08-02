Read on kqennewsradio.com
nbc16.com
FIRST ALERT FIRE: 17-acre Wards Creek fire in Rogue River 100% contained
ROGUE RIVER — You may still see columns of smoke pluming upwards from Rogue River today, but the Oregon Department of Forestry announced on August 4 that firefighters on the Wards Creek Fire made excellent progress overnight and have the blaze 100% contained. The fire, which began as a...
actionnewsnow.com
Minimal growth on McKinney Fire, increased fire behavior expected
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - The McKinney Fire remains at 10% containment and has grown to 58,668 acres, according to the U.S. National Forest. On Wednesday, the fire behavior was minimal but fire activity increased on the western portion of the fire as fuels dried out in the afternoon. Crews used...
krcrtv.com
McKinney Fire: Increased fire activity expected as temperatures rise
YREKA, Calif. — Hotter and drier weather could mean more dangerous conditions for crews battling the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County. The fire has burned 57,515 acres and is 0% contained. Four people have been killed in the fire. According to the United States Forest Service (USFS), rain Tuesday...
kezi.com
Douglas County firefighters extinguish fire at logging operation
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – A small fire was put out by rural firefighting crews in Douglas County Wednesday afternoon, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. According to the DFPA, at about 3:45 p.m. on August 3, crews from the DFPA and Glide Rural Protection District arrived at a fire in a logging operation on Rock Creek Road near Idleyld Park. When they arrived, they found a quarter-acre fire burning felled timber and nearby trees. Officials say crews attacked the fire with help from a helicopter and had it contained by just before 5:30 p.m.
KTVL
Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
actionnewsnow.com
New evacuation orders, warning issued in Siskiyou County
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - New evacuation orders have been issued in Siskiyou County, east of Happy Camp, due to the fires burning in the area. The new orders are for SIS-1111 and SIS-1227. The sheriff’s office said SIS-1224 is now under an evacuation warning. The warnings are in an...
KDRV
Multiple agencies put out fire in Lithia Park
ASHLAND, Ore. -- Multiple agencies worked to put out a grass fire in Lithia Park Wednesday night, according to the City of Ashland. The fire was reportedly human-caused and Ashland Police are looking for the suspect. According to the City of Ashland, a grass fire was reported in Lithia Park...
Klamath Falls News
Red Flag Warnings issued for 4th straight day
MEDFORD, Ore. - While cloud cover and showers along and near the Cascades this morning will limit the potential for thunderstorm development in that area for much of the afternoon, areas west and east of that cloud cover are likely to see thunderstorms develop this afternoon. This evening through early...
Mount Shasta Herald
McKinney Fire updates: Containment now 10%; more evacuation orders downgraded to warnings
This story is provided free of charge as a public service to our communities. Please support local journalism and subscribe. Firefighters are continuing to battle the McKinney Fire near Yreka, as well as several smaller fires in northwestern Siskiyou County. Communities northeast of Happy Camp to western Yreka remained under...
actionnewsnow.com
‘Lucky to be alive’: Bridge within McKinney Fire collapses, traps firefighter in truck
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - A firefighter was trapped in a work truck after a bridge collapsed Tuesday night in Siskiyou County. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said the firefighter was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The Klamath National Forest said the man was treated for his...
KTVL
Critical Fire Weather remains in the Northstate Monday due to thunderstorm threat
REDDNG, Calif. — As firefighters work to gain control over multiple fires in Siskiyou County much of the Northstate is facing increased fire threat due to weather conditions. A Red Flag Warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Modoc and Siskiyou Counties From noon Monday through 11...
KTVL
Klamath National Forest shuts down McKinney/Yeti fire area, $5-10k fine for illegal entry
SISKIYOU COUNTY — The Klamath National Forest has shut down the ranger districts where the McKinney and Yeti fires are burning, warning anyone who disobeys this order that they will be facing a fine and/or jail time. The fine can be as much as $5,000 for an individual and...
KDRV
Fires burning across Southern Oregon and Northern California: evacuation centers open
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Weed: Weed Community Center located at 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Montague: cat evacuation center located at 200 S. 11th St. Yreka: dog evacuation center located at 2216 E. Oberlin Rd. Yreka: livestock animal evacuation center located at 1712 Fairlane Rd. SOUTHERN OREGON - Ashland: The church of...
Death toll rises to 4 in massive McKinney Fire burning near Oregon border, officials say
The out of control McKinney Fire burning near the Oregon border is being blamed for two more deaths.
Oregon has been welcoming PCT hikers for decades. Despite fire closures, here they come again
Ashland’s stars of summer arrive slowly, on sturdy legs hefting carefully stuffed backpacks, and introducing themselves by their trail names like Butters and Giggles. By the time northbound Pacific Crest Trail thru-hikers cross into Oregon, they have forged 1,720 miles from the bottom of California, through deserts, over mountains and out of unexpected situations, despite years of planning.
kqennewsradio.com
DUII ENHANCED PATROLS DURING DUNEFEST
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will conduct enhanced DUII patrols during the DuneFest event in Winchester Bay, happening through Sunday. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell said utilizing grant dollars administered by the Oregon Department of Transportation, deputies will perform enhanced DUII patrols on the sand and on roadways around the event.
Mount Shasta Herald
Media reminded about California law covering wildfire access during McKinney Fire
After one media outlet entered a possible crime scene on the McKinney Fire this week, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office sent out a reminder to media not to violate state law when entering fire zones and other disaster areas. The notice was prompted by an incident Monday in which a...
Photographer rescues puppy from home destroyed in McKinney Fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Siskiyou County -- A photojournalist documenting the destruction of the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County over the weekend rescued a puppy that scampered from the debris of a destroyed home. On Saturday, Jonathan Rivas was capturing the property damage along Highway 96 in the community of Klamath River, situated along the Klamath River near the Oregon border at about 5:30 a.m."As I was setting up for a shot, a puppy came out running from the home that was leveled by the fire," Rivas said in a note accompanying his video footage. "The puppy greeted me with excitement, I...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN FALLS ASLEEP, VEHICLE ROLLS
A driver falling asleep led to a roll-over accident Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:45 p.m. the single-vehicle wreck took place in the 32,000 block of Tiller Trail Highway. The driver said he had been fatigued after fishing all morning. His SUV left the roadway and went into the ditch at low speeds before landing on its top. The man was not seriously injured. The vehicle was towed away.
kqennewsradio.com
COUNTY COVID-19 CASES UP SLIGHTLY
COVID-19 cases in Douglas County are up slightly in the past week. An update from the Douglas Public Health Network said 395 cases of the virus were reported in the week ending on Wednesday. That compares to 379 cases the previous week. County Public Health Officer Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the county is seeing higher numbers about three weeks after an uptick was seen in the metro counties around Portland.
