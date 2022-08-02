The Oregon Health Authority’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released on Thursday, reported 40,013 cases of infection during the month of July. OHA said of those cases, 18,622, or 46.5 percent, were unvaccinated people, and 21,380, or 53.4 percent, were vaccine breakthrough cases. Among the breakthrough cases, 14,388, or 67.3 percent, were fully vaccinated and boosted.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO