Murfreesboro, TN

247Sports

Tennessee breaks record for new football season tickets sold

The Tennessee athletic department set goals for the sale of football season tickets and Tennessee fans surpassed those goals in a big way. The Vols reported that, as of Wednesday, the school sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, helping them reach 168 percent of the initial goal of 10,000 new season tickets.
KNOXVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

How Camden Sewell’s decision proves something about Vols HC Tony Vitello

The Tennessee Vols baseball program and head coach Tony Vitello got some important news on Tuesday, August 2nd. They got back a key piece of their bullpen from last season. RHP Camden Sewell announced that he will be returning to Knoxville for his fifth collegiate season. Sewell is a vital piece to the pitching staff after the Vols lost Ben Joyce, Blade Tidwell, Will Mabrey, and Mark McLaughlin to the MLB Draft.
KNOXVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Football Preview: Nolensville Knights on the rebound

Hopes remain high for Nolensville as they bring back tons of experience in the new football season this fall. The Nolensville Knights are ready to roll and make some noise in 5A after falling to the Page Patriots in the second round of the playoffs last season. “I think the...
NOLENSVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Is Squirrel White the next big time Tennessee Vols wide receiver?

Perhaps no other Tennessee Vols player has gotten talked about more since UT football began its fall practice sessions this week than freshman wide receiver Squirrel White. The 5’10” native of Birmingham, AL has garnered praise from coaches and players alike. According to coaches, he’s “smart and mature” and according to Squirrel himself, he can run at a lightning-fast 23.6 MPH pace. That’s a pretty incredible combo for any college football player.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood's pioneering Vandy legend Stahlman celebrates 100th birthday

On any day at Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Stahlman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, critically ill newborns as young as 22 weeks of life will survive their premature birth 18 weeks early and grow up to live healthy lives. Yet as recently as the 1960s, Patrick Bouvier Kennedy, the son...
BRENTWOOD, TN
wilsonpost.com

Woman of Wilson: Courtney Grimes

Courtney Grimes was born and raised in Nashville; however, she fell in love with Wilson County’s “sense of community” in 2018. Grimes works as a senior underwriting assistant at Sompo International in Mt. Juliet.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
jewishobservernashville.org

The Temple Welcomes Rabbi Michael Danziger as Senior Rabbi

Congregants at The Temple were eager to welcome their new senior Rabbi, Michael Danziger, to town. They had to wait a couple of weeks, though, because Danziger and his entire family all tested positive for Covid19 soon after their arrival. Despite the rocky beginning, Danziger reports they are all healthy and he was present at his first Lunch with the Rabbi last month and is conducting regular Shabbat services. “It was a bit rough at first, but we’re doing fine and I’m happy to be here,” he says. Danziger’s first few weeks are being met with excitement. Judy Lefkovitz, President of the Board, says, “. As president, sitting on the Bima and looking out at the congregation, it is enlightening to see so many smiling and engaged faces and then hearing so many complimentary remarks about Rabbi Danziger and from people of all ages and segments of our congregation.” She says the rabbi is a welcoming presence, “As much as our congregants are smiling, just as important is Rabbi Danziger smiling at them during the entire service. He welcomes everyone and Shabbat in such an uplifting way. Already we have new faces at Temple who have chosen to join The Temple.”
NASHVILLE, TN
#Mtsu#Central Michigan#Arkansas State#American Football#Beech High School#The Blue Raiders#Pea
williamsonhomepage.com

Nashville says no to RNC

The Metro Council voted 22-10 against a draft agreement paving the way for the Republican National Convention to be hosted in Nashville in 2024. Metro Councilmembers, most of them liberal, have expressed concerns about possible violence at the event. A GOP site selection committee has already recommended Milwaukee, the only other candidate in the running.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Earlier in 2022, people were taking ivermectin in hopes to treat COVID-19. The drug is typically used for parasitic infections in animals. However, researchers at Vanderbilt University wanted to see if it could be used as a treatment for COVID-19. After a monthslong study, researchers say...
NASHVILLE, TN

