Tenants' bill of rights in Pinellas, July the hottest month on record in Tampa and only a week left for sales tax holiday

Read on www.baynews9.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
These Tampa Restaurants Are Offering Deals To Help You Fight InflationBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Related
fox13news.com
How can renters be protected? Hillsborough, Pinellas take a closer look at tenants' rights
TAMPA, Fla. - Rent prices have been soaring, and commissioners in both Hillsborough County and Pinellas County are strengthening their ordinances to make sure landlords are playing by the rules and tenants are protected. Hillsborough County already has a tenants' bill of rights in place, however, on Wednesday, commissioners will...
Catalytic converter thefts in Tampa Bay area cost millions
Thieves are using simple tools to remove catalytic converters from vehicles and sell them to unscrupulous recycling dealers, who cash in on high prices of rare metals inside.
St. Pete renters host emergency sleep in, demand rent solutions
St. Petersburg is one step closer to allowing voters to decide on rent control measures this November as the issue gets closer to going to the voters.
Another Florida City Moves Toward Rent Control Vote
St. Petersburg joins Tampa in working toward a rent control referendum
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cltampa.com
Tampa Bay activists demand Mayor Castor prioritize affordable housing in upcoming budget
Housing activists are planning a demonstration on the same day that Mayor Jane Castor will present her proposed FY 2023 budget to Tampa City Council on Thursday morning. According to a press release, a coalition of organizers will convene in front of Tampa City Hall on August 4 at 8:45 a.m. to rally in support of the city implementing a housing state of emergency.
cltampa.com
Tampa Chick-fil-A owner fined $12K for violating child labor laws
A local Chick-fil-A is facing a steep penalty after authorities discovered middle school-aged employees were being overworked. On Aug. 2, a Tampa Chick-fil-A franchise, located at 2551 N Dale Mabry Hwy., was fined by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) for violating child labor laws. Investigators found that between Labor...
cltampa.com
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes is stepping down. Grimes, who oversees the entirety of the city legal department, made her intention known in an Aug. 1 memo to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and City Council Chair Joe Citro. In the memo, Grimes cites the city charter’s requirement that department heads...
Bay News 9
Andrew Warren responds after suspension by Gov. DeSantis, new evidence leads to charges in 1983 cold cases and USF looking to improve in Year 3 under Jeff Scott
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. The sea breeze will develop in the afternoon, but will stay near the coast. The east coast sea breeze will move from the Atlantic Coast west to our side of the state. Storms will develop along the sea breezes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florida housing crisis: Section 8 vouchers can’t keep up with Tampa Bay rent hikes
As rents skyrocket in the Tampa Bay area, one local grandmother says federal rental assistance is not keeping up with the dramatic price hikes.
Andrew Warren identifies suspects in Tampa cold case murders
Despite his suspension from office as the 13th District State Attorney, Andrew Warren spoke publicly in Tampa, identifying suspects in multiple 1983 cold case murders in Tampa Bay.
You Can Go Beach Camping At This Florida State Park & Wake Up To Incredible Underwater Ruins
Florida's ocean blues makes beach camping a popular attraction amongst tourists and locals alike. Waking up to gorgeous clear waters and a breathtaking sunrise sounds like a dream that you can absolutely make a reality. Just off Tampa's coast is Fort De Soto State Park with incredible ruins that are...
Hillsborough County landlords must provide 60-day notice if increasing rent over five percent
Hillsborough County Commissioners unanimously approved an ordinance which adds protections for tenants amidst rent hikes Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tampa couple pays twice for car after wire transfer goes to wrong account
TAMPA, FLA. (WFLA) – Steve Haynes and his wife thought they did everything right when they bought a Range Rover through a private sale. They went with the seller to her bank and arranged a wire transfer of the $24,000. But the money ended up in an account that didn’t accept wire transfers – and […]
fox13news.com
Hillsborough approves tenants Bill of Rights to help with skyrocketing rents
TAMPA, Fla. - County governments – on both sides of the bay – are being forced to deal with the issue of skyrocketing rent. Hillsborough Commissioners voted Wednesday to require landlords to give 60 days’ notice if rent is going up by more than 5%. Property managers are also now required to give 30 days’ notice if a lease is not being renewed.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Greek Food in Tampa
Tampa is a beautiful bay city with many attractions, from professional football to amusement parks. There are also a wide variety of cuisines in this cosmopolitan city, but perhaps none as rooted in the culture as Greek. Tampa saw an increase in its Greek population toward the end of 1905...
cltampa.com
'Kid-Preneur Jamboree' celebrates Tampa Bay's youngest Black business owners this weekend
August is National Black Business Month, and while you’re out there taking Candy Lowe’s Black business bus tour and walking through doorways of businesses all month long, this weekend presents an opportunity to support the youngest Black business owners during St. Pete's “2nd Annual Kid-Preneur Jamboree” where organizers hope to host more than a dozen young entrepreneurs.
Tampa family stuck in motel while searching for affordable Section 8 home
Dozens of Tampa Bay families are reaching out to 8 On Your Side, saying they're struggling to keep a roof over their heads as federal vouchers fail to keep up with spiking rent costs.
Hillsborough Adds 60-Day Rent Increase Rule
The vote follows a similar ordinance passing in Pinellas
Bay News 9
FDOT puts brakes on Suncoast Parkway northern expansion
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation appears to be abandoning plans for an expansion of some northern Florida toll roads. According to the Citrus County Chronicle, State Rep. Ralph Massullo said FDOT is ending plans the four corridors it was considering for a northern turnpike extension and is looking at different options.
cltampa.com
Tampa's historic Hampton House on Bayshore Blvd is now for sale
A Bayshore home built over a hundred years ago for one of Tampa's first city attorneys is now on the market. Located at 1115 Bayshore Blvd., the home was built in 1912 for Hilton S. Hampton, who served as Tampa's city attorney from 1921-1925, a period that also witnessed the city's first form of a City Commission. He also helped launch the inaugural city charter.
Comments / 0