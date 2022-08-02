ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tenants' bill of rights in Pinellas, July the hottest month on record in Tampa and only a week left for sales tax holiday

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 3 days ago
cltampa.com

Tampa Bay activists demand Mayor Castor prioritize affordable housing in upcoming budget

Housing activists are planning a demonstration on the same day that Mayor Jane Castor will present her proposed FY 2023 budget to Tampa City Council on Thursday morning. According to a press release, a coalition of organizers will convene in front of Tampa City Hall on August 4 at 8:45 a.m. to rally in support of the city implementing a housing state of emergency.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa Chick-fil-A owner fined $12K for violating child labor laws

A local Chick-fil-A is facing a steep penalty after authorities discovered middle school-aged employees were being overworked. On Aug. 2, a Tampa Chick-fil-A franchise, located at 2551 N Dale Mabry Hwy., was fined by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) for violating child labor laws. Investigators found that between Labor...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes is stepping down. Grimes, who oversees the entirety of the city legal department, made her intention known in an Aug. 1 memo to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and City Council Chair Joe Citro. In the memo, Grimes cites the city charter’s requirement that department heads...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Hillsborough approves tenants Bill of Rights to help with skyrocketing rents

TAMPA, Fla. - County governments – on both sides of the bay – are being forced to deal with the issue of skyrocketing rent. Hillsborough Commissioners voted Wednesday to require landlords to give 60 days’ notice if rent is going up by more than 5%. Property managers are also now required to give 30 days’ notice if a lease is not being renewed.
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Greek Food in Tampa

Tampa is a beautiful bay city with many attractions, from professional football to amusement parks. There are also a wide variety of cuisines in this cosmopolitan city, but perhaps none as rooted in the culture as Greek. Tampa saw an increase in its Greek population toward the end of 1905...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

'Kid-Preneur Jamboree' celebrates Tampa Bay's youngest Black business owners this weekend

August is National Black Business Month, and while you’re out there taking Candy Lowe’s Black business bus tour and walking through doorways of businesses all month long, this weekend presents an opportunity to support the youngest Black business owners during St. Pete's “2nd Annual Kid-Preneur Jamboree” where organizers hope to host more than a dozen young entrepreneurs.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

FDOT puts brakes on Suncoast Parkway northern expansion

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation appears to be abandoning plans for an expansion of some northern Florida toll roads. According to the Citrus County Chronicle, State Rep. Ralph Massullo said FDOT is ending plans the four corridors it was considering for a northern turnpike extension and is looking at different options.
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

Tampa's historic Hampton House on Bayshore Blvd is now for sale

A Bayshore home built over a hundred years ago for one of Tampa's first city attorneys is now on the market. Located at 1115 Bayshore Blvd., the home was built in 1912 for Hilton S. Hampton, who served as Tampa's city attorney from 1921-1925, a period that also witnessed the city's first form of a City Commission. He also helped launch the inaugural city charter.
TAMPA, FL

