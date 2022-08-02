Read on kqennewsradio.com
Related
kezi.com
Douglas County firefighters extinguish fire at logging operation
IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – A small fire was put out by rural firefighting crews in Douglas County Wednesday afternoon, the Douglas Forest Protective Association said. According to the DFPA, at about 3:45 p.m. on August 3, crews from the DFPA and Glide Rural Protection District arrived at a fire in a logging operation on Rock Creek Road near Idleyld Park. When they arrived, they found a quarter-acre fire burning felled timber and nearby trees. Officials say crews attacked the fire with help from a helicopter and had it contained by just before 5:30 p.m.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon fire information for Thursday, Aug. 4
The following is information from multiple official agencies about fires in Oregon as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. These include Central Oregon Fire Information, Willamette National Forest and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire, caused by lightning over the area in the last few days,...
KTVL
Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
kezi.com
Fire near Dexter destroys structures
DEXTER, Ore. -- A fire at a shop near Dexter has completely demolished a building and an RV, and left one person with minor injuries. Fire officials say they responded to a reported structure fire on Rattlesnake Road just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 4. Crews reportedly arrived to find a shop and an RV engulfed in flames. Crews leapt to extinguish the fire, and after a short battle during which a propane tank reportedly exploded, the fire was 100% contained. Crews are presently working on clean up operations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kqennewsradio.com
SMALL AMOUNT OF DAMAGE TO SUTHERLIN SENIOR CENTER
The building housing the Sutherlin Senior Center sustained a small amount of damage as the result of a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning. A Sutherlin Police report said just after 3:30 a.m. a male driver failed to stop at a stop sign at the corner of East Central Avenue and Umpqua Street. Another driver had the right of way and was going through the intersection, resulting to the accident. The first vehicle collided with the sign along with hitting the other vehicle. No one was injured. The driver who caused the wreck was cited for failing to obey a traffic control device.
KDRV
ODF crews battling wildfire east of Rogue River
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. - Oregon Department of Forestry fire crews are battling the Wards Creek Fire, located in the hills above the 3100-block of Wards Creek road east of Rogue River. It’s estimated to be 2.5 acres at this time, and is 30% lined. This fire was first reported...
New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon
A fast-growing new wildfire in rugged, hard-to-access terrain on the Willamette National Forest 18 miles east of Oakridge was growing fast -- 500 acres at last report -- and sending smoke over the mountains and into the Bend area Wednesday afternoon, Central Oregon fire officials confirmed. The post New wildfire on Willamette National Forest grows fast to 500 acres, sends smoke into C. Oregon appeared first on KTVZ.
KCBY
Two fires stopped along Trans-Pacific Highway
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters from Coos Forest Protective Association and North Bend Rural Fire District responded to two fires burning along the Trans-Pacific Highway Wednesday. Firefighters were able to stop the first fire at about a quarter of an acre and the second fire at 1 acre. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc16.com
Lightning strikes hollowed out snag, starts fire in Tiller
TILLER, Ore. — Early morning thunderstorms brought in lightning strikes throughout the southern region of the Douglas Forest Protective Association's protection area. At 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, a DFPA fixed wing aircraft performed lightning reconnaissance over the area of Tiller and Drew. The recon identified one smoke column from a single old growth tree near Brownie Creek Road, in Tiller.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN FALLS ASLEEP, VEHICLE ROLLS
A driver falling asleep led to a roll-over accident Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:45 p.m. the single-vehicle wreck took place in the 32,000 block of Tiller Trail Highway. The driver said he had been fatigued after fishing all morning. His SUV left the roadway and went into the ditch at low speeds before landing on its top. The man was not seriously injured. The vehicle was towed away.
kqennewsradio.com
INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 8.4.22
State Representative David Brock Smith talks concerns he is hearing about from residents, and looks ahead at the next legislative session. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 8 4 22.
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN HURT IN TWO-VEHICLE WRECK
A woman was hurt in a two-vehicle wreck near Sutherlin on Wednesday. A report from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the accident took place at about 9:20 a.m. in the 300 block of Rathbun Road. A male driver admitted to pulling his vehicle in the front of the other one after to failing to ensure there was no oncoming traffic. The driver whose vehicle was hit sustained an injury to her neck. Both vehicles could be driven from the scene. Public works staff was advised of damage to the guard rail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDRV
Fires burning across Southern Oregon and Northern California: evacuation centers open
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Weed: Weed Community Center located at 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Montague: cat evacuation center located at 200 S. 11th St. Yreka: dog evacuation center located at 2216 E. Oberlin Rd. Yreka: livestock animal evacuation center located at 1712 Fairlane Rd. SOUTHERN OREGON - Ashland: The church of...
kezi.com
Body of missing person recovered in Cottage Grove Lake
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A deceased person has been recovered from Cottage Grove Lake. An official with the Lane County Sheriff's Office confirmed on the morning of August 3 that a body was located in the water at Cottage Grove Lake. According to the official, the identity of the body has been confirmed to be that of Harry McIntire, 75, who went missing on July 24.
kqennewsradio.com
BLM E-MILE RECREATION SITE COMMENT PERIOD OPENS
The Bureau of Land Management is looking at options to convert the E-Mile Day Use Site to an overnight campground with upgraded amenities and will have an open house at that site on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Cheyne Rossbach of the BLM said the agency has initiated...
KDRV
ODF Firefighters knock down several small fires across Jackson County
CENTRAL POINT, Ore-- ODF Southwest Oregon District firefighters have been kept busy across Jackson County on Saturday. According to ODF Southwest, crews have responded to four small fires across county during the early parts of Saturday morning. Here is the latest information that NewsWatch 12 has been able to find...
oregontoday.net
Illegal Marijuana Grow Southern Oregon, Aug. 4
On August 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 1500 block of Lone Mountain Road, O’Brien, Josephine County. As a result, 1,773 illegal marijuana plants in seven large greenhouses and approximately 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market were located, seized, and destroyed. A semi-automatic firearm was also seized while one adult male was detained, identified, and interviewed. Additionally, the property is subject to multiple code violations through Josephine County Code Enforcement for solid waste, unpermitted structures (greenhouses), and unpermitted electrical installations (significant fire hazard). Josephine County will move forward with enforcement action against the property owner which could result in the property’s closure for one calendar year (illegal drug cultivation) and possible civil forfeiture. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
kqennewsradio.com
OSFM HOLDING ROSEBURG TOWNHALL MEETING THURSDAY
The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal is holding a series of townhall meetings to talk about the 2022 Oregon Defensible Space Code, its developments, timelines and upcoming opportunities for community input. A release said OSFM has been working through a process with the Oregon Defensible Space Code Development committee...
kqennewsradio.com
MONDAY CITY COUNCIL MEETING CANCELED
Next Monday’s Roseburg City Council meeting has been canceled. Staff said there was only one agenda item to consider and a couple of items under the consent agenda, meaning the meeting would have been very brief. Those things were added to the next council meeting, which is scheduled for Monday, August 22nd at 7:00 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR PROHIBITED BURNING
Roseburg Police cited a man for prohibited burning following an incident Tuesday. The RPD report said at 1:40 p.m. an officer contacted the 32-year old at a campfire at the duck pond in the 1000 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The man was advised of fire safety, then was then cited and released.
Comments / 0