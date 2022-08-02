ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

Advanced voter turnout in Kansas climbs amid decision on abortion rights

By Daniela Leon
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ex08c_0h1Z4zcj00

Counties across Kansas continue to see an upwards trend in voter turnout ahead of the primary election.

Johnson County had 16 advanced voting sites and on the last day of advanced voting, the Johnson County Election office saw lines of people before doors opened.

Fred Sherman, Johnson County Election Commissioner predicts his county will see a record turnout for the primary election and thinks it’s partly because of Amendment Two.

"So that is obviously bringing folks to the polls mainly because it's a ballot measure for all voters, partisan voters, whether you were affiliated with the Republican Party, Democratic Party or unaffiliated, you get a ballot measure to vote on the constitutional amendment question,” explained Sherman.

As of Saturday, in Johnson County more than 93,000 votes have been cast, more than 36,000 mail-in ballots were sent out and more than 20,000 mail-in ballots have been returned and processed.

Wyandotte County is also seeing an uptick in voter turnout, Michael Abbott, Election Commissioner of Wyandotte County thinks Amendment Two is impacting voter turnout in his county and leading to an increase in new voters.

“The amendment question is probably driving a lot of it. On June 24 when Roe v Wade came out with the announcement, that following day we had little over 150 new applications and every day since then, it would average at least over 100 so it's been pretty busy since that announcement,” Abbott said.

Abbott said his county has sent out 6,100 mail in ballots and as of Monday morning have received a little over 3,900 of those mail in ballots back. Abbott is unsure if his county will see long wait lines on Tuesday but wants voters to be prepared by previewing the ballot ahead of Tuesday and ensuring they are at the right polling place.

“We’ve had a pretty good turnout for mail-in ballot and early voting but a lot of people like to show up on election day, usually our wait times are less than two minutes even on a busy election so I don't really don't see it being a big issue,” Abbott said.

Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab is seeking re-election this year. Schwab says as of Monday, voter turnout across the sunflower state is 36% and is up from 2018.

“We’ve been seeing a large uptick ever since about the 2018 election. We've had compelling candidates, compelling issues, we've had a pandemic and all these issues affect voter turnout,” Schwab said.

Schwab says it’s hard for his office to depict the impact Amendment Two has had on the primary but believes certain issues do tend to draw people in to vote.

“We have no data to say that, obviously, our offices are not going to do polling on it, but it's a potential, but we have no data to say yes that's what it is,” Schwab said.

Comments / 5

Alicia Gail Berry
2d ago

I voted yes to protect unborn babies and The 14th amendment because I'm smart and did my research. as of last year the Unborn baby is a person within the means of the 14th amendment. and voting no means you're voting no on the 14th. without the 14th you have no other rights. so anyone who votes no, congratulations on voting to have all of your actual rights taken away.

Reply
4
Cindy Ballard Merritt
2d ago

doesn't it make anyone wonder why it has taken this kind of issue to elicite interest in voting? wonder how much different government might be today, and this country, if interest had been taken before things got so bad & divided...

Reply
2
Donna Kelly
2d ago

They have a fight on their hands if they think they. can GOP police our lives. They can take that and shove it. We can see through their lies . Freedom for them and the rich is what they are saying. The rest of us can fend for our ourselves while they pad their pockets . It won't happen here , go find your cult followers somewhere else, we aren't falling for it

Reply(2)
4
Related
The Associated Press

Kansas GOP uses texts to hinder independent's governor bid

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Republican Party tried Thursday to undercut a state lawmaker’s independent candidacy for governor by texting people who signed his petitions for the November ballot to urge them to remove their names. The texts told the signers for state Sen. Dennis Pyle’s bid that their names are on petitions to help Democratic incumbent Laura Kelly win reelection. Pyle, from Hiawatha, has clashed with GOP leaders and was a Republican until June. He called the text message “a blatant lie.” Pyle submitted petitions with nearly 8,900 signatures to the Kansas secretary of state’s office on Monday for verification that the signers are registered voters, as required. State law requires 5,000 valid signatures, and typically exceeding that number by several thousand gets someone on the ballot. State law gave signers until midnight Thursday to reconsider. His run would complicate GOP nominee and state Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s efforts to unseat Kelly. Some Democrats hope Pyle and Schmidt would split conservative Republican votes enough for Kelly to win a second four-year term, and the governor’s allies helped gather signatures for Pyle.
KANSAS STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Democrats On Kansas Abortion Vote: Same Could Happen Here

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Democrats say this week’s Kansas vote to uphold abortion rights shows that the same thing could happen here. Iowa House Democratic leader Jennifer Konfrst says the vote shows that “Midwesterners believe in reproductive choice.” A court ruled in 2019 that the Kansas Constitution guarantees the right to an abortion. Tuesday, 59-percent of Kansas voters opposed changing their state constitution. There is a similar situation in Iowa based on a 2018 state Supreme Court ruling.
IOWA STATE
LJWORLD

No county was more opposed to abortion amendment than Douglas; a look at other elections stats, including Republicans who voted No

For today’s Town Talk, let’s do a news and notes election edition:. • While the outcome was clear when we went to press Tuesday night, the total vote count was not for the proposed Kansas constitutional amendment that would have eliminated a constitutional right to an abortion in the state. The Kansas Secretary of State’s office posted complete totals on Wednesday. They are: No, 534,134 votes, or 59%; Yes, 374,611 votes, or 41%. The results don’t become official until Aug. 15, but this didn’t end up being a particularly close race. The results aren’t going to change in any meaningful way, and the Value Them Both supporters of the amendment did concede defeat on Tuesday night.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyandotte County, KS
Elections
Wyandotte County, KS
Government
State
Kansas State
Johnson County, KS
Elections
Local
Kansas Health
County
Wyandotte County, KS
County
Johnson County, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Johnson County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Elections
CBS News

Kansas abortion vote sends shockwaves across nation

This week's unexpected victory for abortion rights and massive voter turnout in Kansas is sending shockwaves around the nation and fueling talk of how the issue could galvanize Democrats and threaten Republicans in November's midterm elections. CBS News radio white house correspondent Steven Portnoy reports.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Schwab
KMBC.com

Voter turnout heavy in Johnson County, Kansas for August primary

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Thousands of Johnson County residents flocked to the polls on Tuesday in what could be the largest primary election turnout in years. According to Johnson County Elections Commissioner Fred Sherman, his office was preparing for up to a 65% turnout of registered voters. Sherman said...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Political attacks launch in heated Kansas Governors race

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Democrats and Republicans are wasting no time launching their battle plan for the General Election in November. On the heels of Tuesday’s Primary, the Kansas Democratic Party launched a new interactive digital platform. It features Republican Candidate for Governor Derek Schmidt, former Kansas Governor Sam Brownback and new GOP Attorney General […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Election Local#Voter Turnout#Election Day#The Republican Party#Democratic Party
KSNT News

Primary Elections see high voter turnout in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Voting sites in Topeka are seeing a higher than usual turnout for the August 2 Kansas Primary vote. “We have some new volunteers this year and we like to get out and support them,” said Andrew Howell, Shawnee County Election Commissioner. “We had a couple new judges with early morning jitters, but […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Both sides react to Kansas abortion vote

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both sides of the abortion issue are sharing their reaction after Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment on abortion in Tuesday’s primary election. Some of the groups that have released statements are the anti-abortion groups, the Catholic Diocese of Wichita and the Value Them Both Coalition, and the abortion-rights groups, Trust […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KAKE TV

Vote 2022: These are key races in the Kansas primaries

Kansas' Republican-controlled legislature could further restrict abortion if voters decide on Tuesday to approve a state constitutional amendment in the aftermath of Roe v. Wade's reversal. Kansans will also vote in primaries for governor, secretary of state, the House and Senate, state attorney general, state treasurer and the state legislature...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas Governors race garners national attention

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Governors race is getting national attention with political organizations from both parties pouring millions into their respective candidates. The Republican Governors Association (RGA) and Democratic Governors Association (DGA) are launching new TV ads ahead of the general election in hopes of reaching Kansas voters.
KANSAS STATE
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy