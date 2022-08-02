Ajax Ban Supporters From Bringing Signs To Matches Asking Players For Their Shirts

Read on www.sportbible.com
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Cristiano Ronaldo Disappointed By Lack Of Interest From Other Clubs
Cristiano Ronaldo is now said to be left disappointed following the lack of interest from other clubs over the possibility in signing him from Manchester United claims a new report.
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Breaks The Silence On Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving The Game Early Against Rayo Vallecano
Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players leaving early in their match against Rayo Vallecano.
'Leave Him In England' - Ajax Media Slam 'Boring' Erik Ten Hag For His Actions At Manchester United
Media at AFC Ajax have slammed Erik Ten Hag, saying "Leave him in England" due to his actions at Manchester Unites so far.
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester United Have Enquired About Sergino Dest
Manchester United have reportedly now established an interest in yet another Barcelona player, this time United are now said to have enquired about right back Sergino Dest, according to a new report. United have already held an interest in signing two Barcelona players this summer with the Red Devils already...
Liverpool Fans Tell Thiago Alcantara To Calm Down After Seeing Intense Home Workout
Liverpool fans are calling for Thiago Alcantara to tone down his home workouts after seeing him partake in a seriously intense exercise at home. The Reds have something of a midfield crisis going on at the moment and supporters are fearful that Thiago could be the next player to join the list.
Yardbarker
He won Euro 2016 with Cristiano Ronaldo, now he joins Lionel Messi at PSG
Paris Saint-Germain continue to strengthen their already star-studded squad ahead of the 2022-23 season. Their newest signing knows a thing or two about playing with the all-time greats, as he won the Euro 2016 alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. Now he will join forces with Lionel Messi and company. Even after their...
UEFA・
Yardbarker
Barcelona right-back would be tempted by Manchester United offer
Manchester United have been linked with a summer move for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest. Spanish newspaper Sport claims United are keen to sign the defender on a permanent deal, with the player having previously worked under Erik ten Hag at Ajax. Dest started 17 out of 38 games in La...
Pep Guardiola Tells Man City Players Why Lionel Messi Is The 'Best' In Passionate Team Talk
A video of Pep Guardiola telling his Manchester City stars why Lionel Messi is the 'best player' has emerged online and it makes for fascinating viewing. A clip from Man City's new documentary shows Pep Guardiola giving a passionate team talk, centered around Messi. Together: Champions Again! provides behind-the-scenes access...
Premier League Finally Making Change To VAR That Fans Have Been Calling For
The Premier League are planning on making a major change to the video assistant referee(VAR) in a bid to improve transparency to fans. According to The Times, a plan is in place to publicly release conversations held between referees and VAR officials during a game. The main aim is to...
Chelsea spending could reach £300 million as full attention turns to Wesley Fofana after Marc Cucurella transfer
Chelsea’s summer transfer spending could reach as high as £300 million this summer, with further talks planned over additions, according to reports. This comes as Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Gabriel Slonina and Carney Chukwuemeka have already been announced as first team signings at Stamford Bridge this summer. Thomas...
Soccer-Former favourites look to give Chelsea and Arsenal early problems
MANCHESTER, England, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Premier League returns to action with both Arsenal and Chelsea facing tests against teams managed by their former title winning heroes.
Erik ten Hag's Manchester United pre-match press conference vs Brighton: What to look out for & what time it is
Erik ten Hag will speak to the media ahead of Manchester United's Premier League opener on Sunday, where there will be several topics which could be brought up. Following an overly positive pre-season camp, Ten Hag's men will now step on the big stage against Brighton, where they'll host the side that beat Ralf Rangnick's side 4-0 just three months ago.
Yardbarker
Leaked Audio: Riqui Puig turned down Milan and Chelsea to stay in Barcelona
Riqui Puig’s days at Barcelona appear numbered. The 22-year-old was once a great hope for Cules but has struggled to make an impact in recent years. Amid links of a move to LA Galaxy, Puig missed Barcelona training on Wednesday with permission from the club. Yet it could have...
Darwin Nunez has completed his transformation into the striker Liverpool need in sensational training footage
Liverpool star Darwin Nunez is looking incredible in training and fans think he is ready to prove every doubter wrong this season. The striker moved to Anfield from Benfica in an £85 million deal earlier this summer and he had a mixed pre-season. Nunez scored four against RB Leipzig,...
Barcelona shocked as transfer target rejects move and signs new contract
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made a shock decision to reject a move to Barcelona and sign a new deal at Stamford Bridge. The 32-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou throughout the summer, but has now committed his future with Thomas Tuchel’s side. According...
Is Crystal Palace vs Arsenal on TV? Channel And Live Stream
Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace this evening as the two clubs kick off the new Premier League season. It has been an extremely successful summer for the Gunners so far and the £118 million they have spent is the highest of any Premier League club. The additions of Fabio...
How to watch: Manchester United vs Brighton (Premier League: TV channel, kick-off time, highlights
Manchester United are finally kicking off their Premier League season under Erik ten Hag, facing off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday 7 August. After a pre-season that comprised of fixtures against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, United will be looking to hit the ground running against the side who smashed them 4-0 in the back end of last campaign.
