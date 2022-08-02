'Inflation Reduction Act' Main Impact Is To Cut Health, Not Inflation | Opinion

Read on www.newsweek.com
Related
First on CNN: Top economists say Democrats' health care and climate package will put 'downward pressure on inflation'
Congressional Democrats' climate and health care package is getting a boost from a group of top economists, who wrote in a new letter that the so-called Inflation Reduction Act will lower prices for American consumers amid high inflation.
Workers' wages continue to climb, but not as fast as inflation
Employers continued hiking workers' pay at a brisker-than-expected pace, but the increases still weren't enough to compensate for the even faster rise in inflation.
Powell warns that path to avoiding recession has 'narrowed' as Fed hikes rates
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday pulled the trigger on another supersized interest rate hike, ushering in an end to easy money policies in its bid to battle the worst inflation since Ronald Reagan’s presidency. Fed officials increased rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing their main policy rate...
AOL Corp
Inflation Reduction Act would lead to $1,800 in savings for average household, analysis finds
Sweeping climate and health care legislation unveiled by Democrats last week would lead to significant cuts in energy costs for American households, according to a new analysis. A report by non-profit group Rewiring America found that the tax incentives included as part of the $369 billion dedicated to climate initiatives...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fight Inflation, Don’t Buy These 9 Items
Inflation, according to the consumer price index, rose 9.1% in June, compared to the same month a year ago. This pace is higher than in any month since November 1981. It threatens to drive the economy into recession, and there is no ready solution. (Also see, record inflation driving up prices for these 40 household […]
moneytalksnews.com
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
China's Most Advanced Fighter Jets Compared to U.S. F-22 Raptor
As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, Chinese fighter jets patrol the nearby airspace. Here's how they compare to U.S. jets.
Seniors feel forgotten by state stimulus efforts to combat inflation: ‘We’re not important enough to be considered’
Seniors across the country say they feel “excluded” from state stimulus efforts to combat inflation. Between her increased rent and rising gas and grocery prices, Caren Spencer, 76, has little money left over at the end of each month. She’s pared back her cable package and rarely shops; she’s considering cutting the monthly donations she makes to a couple of charities just to get by herself.
IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
Republicans Chances of Beating Mark Kelly With 3 Months to Election
Several polls and election models predict Kelly prevailing over a Republican challenger in the November midterms.
Pharma group leader says Dems who vote for reconciliation bill 'won't get a free pass'
PhRMA CEO Steve Ubl says the group is still fighting hard against the drug pricing provisions, but is making contingency plans — and promises — should reconciliation become law.
Washington Examiner
As IRS prepares to double in size, it isn't the billionaires who should be worried
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 appears to have a good shot at being signed into law. If Senate Democrats can get Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to join Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), the bill will have the necessary 50 votes to pass through the reconciliation process. Let's hope that never...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New plans could bring up to $1,700 stimulus checks to millions of Americans
As we all know, residents from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year.
CNBC
Trump likely to be criminally charged in DOJ election probe along with other former White House officials, Obama AG Holder says
Former President Donald Trump "probably" will be indicted on criminal charges along with former White House officials as part of a Justice Department investigation of efforts to reverse the 2020 election results nationally, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder said. But Holder suggested Trump is more likely to first face possible criminal...
Stimulus Checks 'Likely' in Next Recession: Economics Expert
While the move is "likely," it would also be a "terrible" time for the government to be cutting stimulus checks, an economics professor said.
Sean Hannity: Democrats are once again poised to spend a massive, huge, monumental amount of your money
Sean Hannity discussed how the Inflation Reduction Act, despite its name, will do anything but lower inflation for Americans but rather increase it and taxes on those that make under $200,000 on "Hannity." SEAN HANNITY: Democrats are once again poised to spend a massive, huge, monumental amount of your money....
Washington Examiner
Manchin-Schumer IRS funding boost will mean audits for middle class, GOP says
Republicans argued that the $80 billion boost to IRS funding included in the Democratic inflation bill would end up hurting lower- and middle-class taxpayers, rather than the billionaires advertised by Democrats. Democrats say that the Inflation Reduction Act provision to bolster IRS tax enforcement will net $124 billion in revenue,...
Putin Ally Wanted China to Shoot Down Pelosi's Plane: 'Good' for Russia
State Duma member Aleksey Zhuravlyov said that an attack on Pelosi's plane from China would open up a "second front" in Putin's conflict with the West.
Washington Examiner
We knew the Biden border crisis was bad. We never knew it could get so much worse
In the spring of 2021, amid unified Democratic control of Washington for the first time in over a decade, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) appointed us and several of our GOP colleagues to investigate the national security implications of what was occurring along the southwest border. As part of the American Security Task Force initiative, we were tasked with getting out of D.C. to the border towns and states feeling the brunt of the Biden administration’s bad policies. From these meetings and conversations, we have developed border security policy solutions for House Republicans to put forward as part of a governing agenda if the GOP takes back the majority this November.
Motley Fool
Biden Pledges Stimulus Funds to Increase Housing Supply
It's a step that could help address the affordable housing crisis. Affordable housing is a major issue that impacts people across the country. The Biden administration is aiming to address the issue by allocating stimulus dollars to the construction of homes. Housing is the typical American's greatest monthly expense. But...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
104K+
Post
927M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 4