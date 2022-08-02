Read on kqennewsradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kqennewsradio.com
RIVERBEND LIVE! CONCLUDES WITH LOCAL ARTIST SHOWCASE
Riverbend Live! concludes its 2022 season with a new Local Artist Showcase, Friday night. Dan Glide will open the evening with Neil Gregory Johnson being the featured artist. Johnson is a singer songwriter. His latest release is “Sad Songs for Stay at Home Dads” which is available at www.neilgregoryjohnson.com. The concert begins at 7:00 p.m. at Winston’s Riverbend Park.
kqennewsradio.com
MUSIC IN THE PARK RESUMES THURSDAY NIGHT
Music in the Park resumes in Myrtle Creek Thursday night, after taking a break for last week’s Myrtle Creek Summer Festival. South coast based classic rock group The Endeavors will be featured beginning at 6:00 p.m. Performances are at Millsite Park and take place through August 25th. Those attending should bring a blanket or lawn chair. Food vendors are both on site and close by.
kqennewsradio.com
MUSIC OFF CENTRAL CONTINUES IN SUTHERLIN
Music Off Central continues Thursday night in Sutherlin. The schedule has shifted to allow two bands to play. Flashbak will play music of the 50s, 60s and 70s starting at 5:30 p.m. At 6:45 p.m. Aurora will take the stage. They are a Rock/Pop/Party cover band playing hits spanning the decades.
kqennewsradio.com
MOVIES IN THE PARK FRIDAY NIGHT
The City of Roseburg Parks and Recreation Department present Movies in the Park, Friday night. This evening was rescheduled due to a rain-out date in June. The series is sponsored by Rogue Credit Union. Pre-movie entertainment will feature Native American storyteller and performer Karen Kitchen, and staff from the Roseburg...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klcc.org
Eugene, Redmond get new air link to Palm Springs
Air travelers in Eugene and Redmond will have a new flight option to southern California starting in mid-November. Avelo Airlines will fly non-stop twice a week to Palm Springs from both cities. The flight will be the only direct link to Palm Springs from both Eugene and Redmond. The flights...
KATU.com
The Mill Casino: Food Truck Off
The 4th Annual Food Truck Off is back in Coos Bay! The Mill Casino’s Michael Laffey joined us to share more about the fun food event and how you can stay on-site. The Food Truck Off runs August 5-7, 2022, with great food and fun entertainment. You also have the chance to vote on your favorite food truck!
eugeneweekly.com
Party in The Whit
The Whiteaker neighborhood gets to celebrate itself on Saturday. No, this is not the longtimeWhiteaker Block Party that many remember, but Block Party at Alluvium — as well as Party in The Whit — offer the Whit’s residents a chance to once again party in the summer heat (and it will be warm, so pace yourself). Alluvium will host 17 individual musicians and bands as well as family-oriented fun such as face-painting and bouncy house. Food vendors (including Sling-In Weiners) will join art vendors for patrons to browse. In the evening, you can wander to Party in The Whit at Heritage Distilling and dance the night away with Brown Stallion, a Ween cover band (pictured). And on Sunday, a day of rest, you can get ready for the next week at Whiteaker Community Market or at the Alluvium Free Outdoor Market. Check the What’s Happening listings for times and locations for the markets.
newschoolbeer.com
Oregon’s only Latino owned brewery opening in Eugene
Oregon’s only Latino owned brewery (not withstanding ghost brand Brujos Brewing), the Salem-based Xicha Brewing (pronounced “chee-chah”), is opening their second location in Eugene, Oregon. Since their Salem opening in 2017 Xicha Brewing founders Ben Mendoza, Matt Dakopolos, and Ricardo Antunez, have embraced the Hispanic heritage with food from New Mexico, Peru, and other latin influences that they pair with drinkable European-style beers like Clasica Amber Lager, La Cobriza maibock and newer cultural hybrids like a Hibiscus IPA, Mango Pale Ale, and a Guava Sour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 great pizza places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and love to go out for a pizza from time to time, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of five amazing pizza places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known for serving delicious pizza. No matter what kind of toppings you prefer on your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these place. All of them are great a choice if you want to have a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members. The service is good and the atmosphere is even better. Here are the five amazing pizza places in Oregon you should visit:
kbnd.com
At Least Seven Apparent Drownings In 12-Day Span
BEND, OR -- More than half a dozen people have died on Oregon waterways in just the past two weeks. The most recent apparent drowning was in Cottage Grove Lake, in Lane County. A 75-year-old man went into the water while boating Tuesday and didn’t resurface. Ashley Massey, with...
kqennewsradio.com
REGISTRATION UNDERWAY FOR UMPQUA STRONG RUN/WALK
Registration is underway for the Umpqua Strong Run/Walk being held on Saturday September 24th. It was created in remembrance of the events of October 1st, 2015 on the campus of Umpqua Community College which claimed nine lives. The event is presented by Northwest Community Credit Union with the help of...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon fire information for Thursday, Aug. 4
The following is information from multiple official agencies about fires in Oregon as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. These include Central Oregon Fire Information, Willamette National Forest and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire, caused by lightning over the area in the last few days,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Traffic Delays / Detours at Florence, Warrenton
(Florence, Oregon) – Some amount of roadwork is taking place in two areas of the Oregon coast that may cause you some delays or detours. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said to keep an eye out for traffic situations in Florence and at Warrenton. In Florence, expect traffic delays...
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Ziggy
EUGENE, Ore. – Although he may look permanently unimpressed, this old boy is full of love for anyone looking for a cuddly companion. Ziggy is a 12-year-old grey tabby cat with soulful green eyes. He is very calm and mellow, and he loves to be petted and cuddled. Greenhill Humane Society says Ziggy likes to play in tunnels, play with a treat ball, use a scratching post and sit in the sun.
kpic
From July 30 to August 3, 20 new fire starts detected on Umpqua National Forest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning continues to be received over the Umpqua National Forest. Aerial flights continue throughout the day searching for smokes, US Forest Service officials said Wednesday. "Firefighting resources remain at the ready and are working diligently responding to detections (smoke reports) to extinguish any new blazes," Umpqua...
natureworldnews.com
Oregon: Santiam, McKenzie Canyons Reopen to Welcome Campers Two Years After Wildfire Closure
East of Salem and Eugene in the Willamette National Forest, a sizable area of public land that was previously shut down by wildfires, which included the 2020 Labor Day fires, has reopened. People will be able to camp at some locations, hike trails, and visit popular locations that have been...
yachatsnews.com
Fall Chinook fishing expected to be good on central Oregon coast bays and rivers — and could include short coho seasons
Anglers on the central Oregon coast may be in for “good to very good” fishing Monday when coastal bays and streams open for salmon fishing. While river systems on the north and south coasts undergo some closures or restrictions, the three streams that make up the bulk of salmon fishing in Lincoln County are expected to produce good catches of fall Chinook salmon.
Lebanon-Express
Super 7-year-old speeds through roller skating world record
© Copyright 2022 Lebanon Express, 90 E. Grant Lebanon, OR 97355 | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Info | Cookie Preferences.
dailyphew.com
Cheetah Cub And Puppy Are Best Friends, Now They Are Inseparable
Pancake the cheetah is being raised by humans after her mother could not produce enough milk for her. She needed a companion to be her friend and keep her company and Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon thought a puppy would be the best choice. As it turns out, Dayo the Rhodesian Ridgeback was born on the same day as Pancake.
philomathnews.com
Highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene, according to Tripadvisor
Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
Comments / 0