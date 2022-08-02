ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

These 23 Republicans Backed Both Biden Admin's Recent Big Wins

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden

As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls

Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Louisiana State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
The Independent

Republicans who voted for impeachment take lead over Trump-backed challengers in Washington state

Two Republicans who voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump have taken an early lead over their GOP rivals backed by the former president and tasked with a mission to oust them.Dan Newhouse, of Washington’s fourth congressional district, and Jaime Herrera Beutler, of its third, were both some way ahead of hardline Maga-championing challengers who had received the endorsement of the former president.With 47 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Newhouse had 27 per cent of the vote, Democrat Doug White had secured 26 per cent, and Republican Loren Culp – the candidate backed by Mr Trump –...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
Fred Upton
Person
John Katko
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Steve Chabot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Senate Democrats#Michigan Senate#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Biden Admin#Congress#America Act#Gop#House#Utah Thom Tillis
Salon

Kyrsten Sinema opposes tax hikes for the rich

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not said yet whether she will support the Inflation Reduction Act, the $739 billion package hammered out by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and announced last Thursday, but as she reviewed the 725-page bill over the weekend, reports suggested she is likely to object to a $14 billion provision taking aim at the preferential tax rates for wealthy investors—who make up a large portion of her donor base.
INCOME TAX
moneytalksnews.com

17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500

If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
104K+
Post
927M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy