These 23 Republicans Backed Both Biden Admin's Recent Big Wins

New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden
As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
Manchin said he cut a last-minute deal on Biden agenda since Democrats might lose big in the November midterms
Manchin said he cut a last-minute deal on Biden's agenda since Dems might lose control of Congress in November. "We don't know what the future will bring," he told Politico. Democrats are racing to send the $740 billion bill to Biden's desk within two weeks. Sen. Joe Manchin of West...
Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls
Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
Fact Check: Does Photo Show Melania Trump Standing on Ivana Trump's Grave?
A viral image of the former-president's current spouse shovelling atop his ex-wife's grave caused an uproar on Twitter but is it real?
Biden and Harris Would Both Beat Either Trump or DeSantis in 2024: Poll
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris would both beat the two favorites for the GOP nomination in 2024—Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis—in either hypothetical matchup, according to a new poll. An Echelon Insights survey found that if the next election were being held today, voters would narrowly back Biden...
Meghan McCain melts down after Kari Lake, GOP extremists come out on top in Arizona elections
Meghan McCain on Wednesday dialed back her excitement around the Arizona's GOP gubernatorial primary after pro-Trump Kari Lake, one of McCain's political enemies, made an overnight comeback in the polls. On Tuesday, early results showed Karrin Taylor Robson, the Arizona Board of Regents member running against Lake, ahead by 8...
Republicans who voted for impeachment take lead over Trump-backed challengers in Washington state
Two Republicans who voted for the impeachment of Donald Trump have taken an early lead over their GOP rivals backed by the former president and tasked with a mission to oust them.Dan Newhouse, of Washington’s fourth congressional district, and Jaime Herrera Beutler, of its third, were both some way ahead of hardline Maga-championing challengers who had received the endorsement of the former president.With 47 per cent of the vote counted, Mr Newhouse had 27 per cent of the vote, Democrat Doug White had secured 26 per cent, and Republican Loren Culp – the candidate backed by Mr Trump –...
Leading Democrats for 2024 if Joe Biden Does Not Run: Poll
Just 22 percent of Americans want Biden to run again in 2024, with 61 percent opposed, according to a Decision Desk HQ poll.
Republicans Chances of Beating Mark Kelly With 3 Months to Election
Several polls and election models predict Kelly prevailing over a Republican challenger in the November midterms.
Here are the 11 Republicans who voted against the PACT Act, which boosts healthcare for veterans exposed to toxins during war
The 11 Republicans voted against the bill a week after 30 of their GOP colleagues had joined them in stalling final passage of the measure.
Five reasons Joe Biden will not be 2024 Democrat presidential candidate
Will Joe Biden be the Democrat candidate in 2024? No. Absolutely not. Democrats may be wrong about nearly everything, but they are not given to political suicide. The chattering class has engaged in an absurd back-and-forth about the prospects of a Biden 2024 run, even as the feeble president scores epically bad approval ratings and has lost the backing of his own party.
Trump-Backed Candidate Slammed by Rock Star for Using His Song at Rally
Dee Snider of Twisted Sister called Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and her campaign "fascist morons."
'Joe Biden and the Democrats are lying' to the American people: Rep. Malliotakis
Jul. 8, 2022 - 04:48 - Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-NY, weighs in on NY bodega killing and slams the Democrats' desperate attempts to convince Americans the economy is in good shape.
Kyrsten Sinema opposes tax hikes for the rich
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has not said yet whether she will support the Inflation Reduction Act, the $739 billion package hammered out by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and announced last Thursday, but as she reviewed the 725-page bill over the weekend, reports suggested she is likely to object to a $14 billion provision taking aim at the preferential tax rates for wealthy investors—who make up a large portion of her donor base.
moneytalksnews.com
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
Fact Check: Were Only Trump Supporters Arrested for 2020 Election Fraud?
Voters arrested for election fraud were overwhelmingly Trump supporters but were they the only ones?
House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries
NEW YORK (AP) — Three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection are being challenged in Tuesday’s primary elections by rivals endorsed by the former president. The primaries for Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse are the...
Dana Perino: ‘Consensus Building’ That KJP Is ‘Not Able To Effectively Communicate On Behalf Of The President’
Dana Perino, co-anchor of America’s Newsroom and co-host of The Five joined the Guy Benson Show to react to an RNC supercut mocking White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for repeatedly saying “I don’t have anything” when being asked questions at multiple press briefings. Perino reacted...
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris 'Will Not Run' in 2024, Newt Gingrich Says
The former Republican speaker of the House said the "hard left" was like "a secular religion" and warned that Biden is "in trouble."
It's not just Hunter Biden: Prepare for a 2023 packed with House GOP investigations
Republicans know they're legislatively limited even if they take the majority next year. So they plan to focus on inquiries into the border, Afghanistan, baby formula and more. House Republicans are planning to bombard Joe Biden’s administration with investigations next year, from Hunter Biden to the border to the chaotic...
