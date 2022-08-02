Read on www.bbc.com
Liz Truss’s plans to cut public sector pay leave Tory mayor ‘speechless’
Leadership candidate’s plan would hit nurses, police officers and armed forces, says Sunak backer
UK government a problem for Wales, says Rowan Williams
Devolution "is not being given serious attention" in Westminster, the former Archbishop of Canterbury has said. Dr Rowan Williams believes the UK government "is a problem for us here in Wales". As co-chairman of a commission looking into the constitutional future of Wales, he was participating in a panel discussion...
PM and chancellor ‘completely on top’ of economy despite being on holiday, says Kwasi Kwarteng – UK politics live
Business secretary defends absence of Boris Johnson and Nadhim Zahawi as a UK recession looms
Liz Truss news – live: Rishi Sunak vows he won’t stand aside for frontrunner
Rishi Sunak has insisted that there is no point in which he would stand aside for Tory leadership rival Liz Truss, despite multiple polls placing the foreign secretary significantly ahead of the ex-chancellor.The two contenders set out their differing views on a range of policies in another live hustings debate, as opposition parties called for Ms Truss to face a “sleaze” probe over an apparent failure to declare thousands of pounds donated to an event where she schmoozed Tory MPs in her leadership bid.Labour appealed to the cabinet secretary, and the Liberal Democrats wrote to the parliamentary commissioner...
Liz Truss suffers serious setback in race for PM with ‘full-fat U-turn’ on regional pay
Liz Truss suffered a setback in her campaign to become prime minister on Tuesday after she abandoned a major policy barely 12 hours after it was launched.The Tory leadership frontrunner was forced into a U-turn on plans to cut the pay of public sector workers in poorer areas after a revolt from her own party.Ben Houchen, the Conservative mayor of Tees Valley who is backing her opponent Rishi Sunak, suggested it could be a “dementia tax moment” for Ms Truss – a reference to Theresa May’s disastrous 2017 general election campaign misstep. Ms Truss tried to blame the media,...
Even the monarchy doesn’t want a new royal yacht. But Liz Truss does
Royal Yacht Britannia was decommissioned in 1997. Now the Tory leadership hopeful is backing another one despite minimal public and political support
Boris and Carrie Johnson host wedding party on Tory donor’s estate
Guests are arriving for Boris and Carrie Johnson’s wedding bash at the grand Cotswolds estate of a major Tory donor. The outgoing prime minister and his wife are hosting family and friends at 18th-century Daylesford House to celebrate their nuptials with a wider circle, after the pandemic forced them to scale back festivities last year.
Man who was part of Windrush generation ‘shamefully treated’ – judges
A man who travelled to Britain in 1960 when three as part of the Windrush generation was “shamefully treated” because he could not get “formal documentation of his immigration status”, senior judges have said.Three Court of Appeal judges said in a ruling on Wednesday, on the latest stage of a citizenship dispute, that Hubert Howard, who was born in Jamaica and died in Britain aged 62 in 2019, had suffered “serious problems” from being subject to a “hostile environment”.Lord Justice Underhill, Lord Justice Baker and Lady Justice Elisabeth Laing said Mr Howard’s family had been compensated under the Windrush Compensation...
Tory leadership: Labour calls for inquiry into Liz Truss event
Tory leadership hopeful Liz Truss should be investigated over allegations she did not declare thousands of pounds spent on wooing MPs at a dinner event, Labour has said. Labour says a so-called "Fizz with Liz" event at a London club last year may have breached spending rules for MPs. The...
Rishi Sunak vows to treat anyone who 'hates and vilifies' the UK as 'extremists' under new proposals which include plans to overhaul Government's deradicalisation programme and crackdown on Islamist extremism
Those who hate and ‘vilify’ the UK will be classed as ‘extremists’ akin to terrorists under proposals put forward by Rishi Sunak. The former chancellor said he would extend the Government’s definition of ‘extremism’ to include those who attack British values and ‘our very existence’ if he becomes prime minister.
Tory leadership: Truss backtracks on public worker pay plan after backlash
Liz Truss has scrapped a plan to link public sector pay to local living costs following a backlash from Tory MPs and opposition parties. The Tory leadership candidate had proposed regional pay boards, in a bid to save taxpayers a potential £8.8bn. But the policy was criticised by several...
‘Rats deserting sinking ship’: Truss team seeks endorsements from Sunak’s side
Liz Truss’s strategists aim to convince MPs to switch allegiance to maintain her campaign’s momentum
Simon Lee quits Green Party for SDLP
A Lisburn and Castlereagh councillor has quit the Green Party and joined the SDLP. Simon Lee was elected in the local government election in May 2019, when the party saw a rise in its vote share and number of councillors. But it faced significant defeat in the assembly election this...
Sajid Javid backs Liz Truss over Rishi Sunak’s ‘high-tax, low-growth’ tax plans
Former chancellor Sajid Javid has thrown his support behind Liz Truss’s Tory leadership bid, warning that Rishi Sunak’s more cautious tax plans would see the nation “sleepwalking” into a “high-tax, low-growth” economy.The announcement came after the campaign of Ms Truss, the Foreign Secretary, was boosted by two surveys giving her overwhelming leads over Mr Sunak as they face off to become the next prime minister.She won a 34-percentage point lead over Mr Sunak in a YouGov poll of party members, before a survey for the ConservativeHome website released on Wednesday put her 32 ahead.The Conservatives can still beat Labour,...
Boris Johnson and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi on holiday despite financial gloom
Boris Johnson and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi are on holiday despite warnings of inflation further soaring and of the economy entering the longest recession since the financial crisis.With ministers taking a back seat as the Tory party is gripped by the leadership contest, both men were away from Westminster when the Bank of England detailed the brutal outlook.Mr Zahawi insisted he was still working and had a call with Governor Andrew Bailey after interest rates were hiked from 1.25% to 1.75%, the biggest increase for 27 years.But Labour accused the Chancellor and the Prime Minister of being “missing in action” as...
Sir Keir Starmer found to have breached MPs’ code of conduct
Sir Keir Starmer has been found to have breached the MPs’ code of conduct by failing to register eight separate interests on time, including gifts from football teams, the sale of a plot of land, and a five-figure book advance.The Labour leader has apologised to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone for what the party said was an “inadvertent error”.Ms Stone opened an inquiry into the Labour leader in June relating to claims about late declaration of earnings and gifts, benefits or hospitality from UK sources, prompting Sir Keir to insist at the time that he was “absolutely confident”...
Archie Battersbee: Family seek permission for hospice move
The family of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee have sought legal permission to move him from the Royal London Hospital to a hospice. The High Court is now considering the application, after the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refused a request to delay withdrawing treatment. Archie's mother said she wanted her...
One scandal too many: British PM Boris Johnson resigns
LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his resignation Thursday after droves of top government officials quit over the latest scandal to engulf him, marking an end to three tumultuous years in which he tried to bluster his way through one ethical lapse after another. Months of defiance ended almost with a shrug as Johnson stood outside No. 10 Downing St. and conceded that his party wanted him gone. “Them’s the breaks,” he said. The brash, 58-year-old politician who took Britain out of the European Union and steered it through COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine was brought down by one scandal too many — this one involving his appointment of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct.
Hundreds of knives surrendered in Merseyside amnesty
Hundreds of knives have been surrendered as part of an amnesty after a campaign featuring a striking sculpture made out of blades. Over the past four weeks the Knife Angel has been on show in Birkenhead Park in Wirral. The sculpture is made from more than 100,000 knives surrendered as...
Former Treasury minister hits out at Liz Truss’s ‘endless crazy tax cuts’ and ‘laughable’ public sector U-turn
A former Treasury minister who worked under George Osborne has criticised Liz Truss’s “endless crazy tax cut” plans and described her now abandoned regional pay proposals as “laughable”.The scathing comments from Jim O’Neill — a crossbench peer and economist — comes after the foreign secretary dropped a major policy barely 12 hours after it was launched after facing a significant backlash.The foreign secretary had proposed a £8.8 billion “war on Whitehall waste” that included plans to introduce regional pay boards for civil servants and could have led to cuts in public sector wages outside the southeast.Tim Montgomerie, a former...
