Killing of top al-Qaida leader is Biden’s ‘Bin Laden moment’, Fox News host says

A Fox News host has called the killing of a top al-Qaida leader Joe Biden ’s “ Bin Laden moment”.

Bret Baier described the drone strike that killed Ayman al-Zawahiri a “major, major get”.

“You are going to hear a moment tonight that will be President Biden’s Bin Laden moment,” he said.

“This is a huge, huge win for the US.”

Al-Zawahiri notably took over leadership of al-Qaida - the terror group that was responsible for the 9/11 attacks - after Osama bin Laden was killed in 2011.

