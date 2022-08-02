The Real Deal: How to get color touch-ups for less

When it comes to our hair, most of us are willing to pay the price -- but a touch-up every week can get pricey.

News 12 's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has The Real Deal on how to get color for less.

Getting your roots done at a salon can run you anywhere from $50 to $100 each time. But if you get a membership to Madison Reed, it's $60 unlimited for the month.

Madison Reed Hair Color Bar realized a need after the pandemic when women were pulling out their hair trying to figure out how to cover their roots. So they started a membership plan. They have salons in the tri-state area, and all over the country.

The subscription allows you to use any of their salons, and your color formula is in their system.

If $60 is still pricey, you can cover your roots yourself with drug store products like a spray or root kit, or even a mascara wand for just a few dollars.

