ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

The Real Risk of Posting Your Kids’ Pictures on Social Media

By Elaine Roth
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3z1O_0h1Z49FY00
Gelgel Nasution/Adobe Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Since the summer of 2019, single mom Jacquelyn Paul has been documenting the life of her 3-year-old daughter on her TikTok account, Wren & Jacquelyn. The account has over 17 million followers, and each video consistently gets a few million views.

The account recently came under fire when some TikTokers noticed several troubling, “potentially creepy” people following the account, viewing the videos, and commenting. Some of the comments are undeniably concerning — older men calling Wren “a snack” and saying she looks “soft.” TikTokers accused Paul of exploiting her daughter and purposefully posting suggestive content.

While there’s no evidence that Paul is consciously exploiting her daughter, the backlash has spurred many parents to examine their own social media and ask themselves what the real risks are to their children. So we asked the pros.

Three Major Risk Categories

There are three major risk categories associated with posting children on social media, Leah Plunkett, Author of Sharenthood and Faculty of Harvard Law School, tells SheKnows. The first, and arguably most concerning to parents, is the risk of harm to the child that’s criminal or dangerous. Identity theft, stalking, and more could fall into this category. (This is the risk that spurred the viral hashtag #saveWren.)

The second is the risk of harm to the children’s current or future life opportunities that aren’t illegal, but not desired, says Plunkett. This includes things like data harvesting. “Once content is shared digitally, you have no way of knowing, and no way of controlling how it’ll be used and where it goes. [T]here’s a real risk that content you sharent [Plunkett’s term for how parents share things about kids] will wind up being folded into analysis by data brokers or other companies that are looking to learn about your children, and maybe try to market or sell to them,” says Plunkett.

The third risk is the hardest to identify, and likely might not be possible to identify for some time. It’s the risk to the child’s sense of self and identity in the world. “If you’re sharenting, you’re telling your children’s stories without their consent, and in some cases knowledge,” says Plunkett, who notes that whether you as a parent share to 50 people or 50 million, there will be a group of people out there who are learning about your child through your social media. That makes it harder for kids to go through the developmental process to figure out who they are and how they interact with the world.

Ken Ginsburg, MD, MSEd, Founder and Director of the Center For Parent & Teen Communication, echoes this idea. He told SheKnows that adolescents are developing their own identities, fundamentally asking the question “who am I”. If an adolescent feels that someone else is writing their story fo them when they’re already struggling to fit in, they may feel like they have to be the person portrayed. In the case of a parent posting all that is perfect about their child, the child might feel they need to be that perfect person, for better or worse.

It’s critical for a child “to write their own story and not accept someone else’s story,” says Ginsburg.

In the case of adolescents, Ginsburg also cautions parents to consider the risk that what they post could set their child up to be teased or cyber-bullied.

Benefits of Sharing

With the range of risks out there, it’s easy to begin to believe that all sharing is dangerous and should stop. While it’s true that “sharenting” is never truly risk-free, there are benefits to online sharing, including connection—due to COVID, virtual relationships are especially important—and community. Parents need resources and places to find advice, help, and spaces that normalize their journey.

Some of these benefits may outweigh the risks, notes Plunkett, but that’s for individual parents to decide.

Guidelines for Responsible Sharing

If you do decide to share, Plunkett suggests following a few guidelines before pressing “post”.

  1. Use the “Holiday Card” Rule of Thumb: Anything you’d feel comfortable sending to a boss or great aunt in a family holiday card or family newsletter (for those of us who remember those from pre-social media days) is probably safe to share online.
  2. Don’t post pictures of kids not fully dressed.
  3. Don’t post pictures that show where children live.
  4. Most importantly, before posting, ask yourself how your child would feel if they saw this posted — whether today or years from now. Plunkett notes that the child’s feelings don’t have to be the main deciding factor, but if the child would certainly hate the post, it’s probably not worth posting. Likewise, if your answer to that question is “I’m not sure” then it’s worth a conversation with your child. “Age doesn’t matter,” says Ginsburg. “If it’s uncomfortable for the child, then we have to take that at face value.”

If You’ve Shared Too Much

The reality is, many of us are probably taking a closer look at our own social media posts these days. The reality is that many of us (not all) will find something that we shouldn’t have posted. If that’s the case, there are a few things to do.

First, don’t panic, says Plunkett. “All parents are figuring out how to parent in a digital world. You did your best at the time and now you think your best can be different.”

Second, apologize to your child. Listen to what they have to say and then stop doing what you’re doing. That’s a good rule of thumb for all parent-teen communications, says Ginsburg, and certainly here, when there’s a chance to model healthy online sharing.

Third, consider removing the content, deactivating accounts, and taking a deep dive into the content you posted to see if it’s being repurposed or used in a way that feels inappropriate or harmful. Plunkett suggests going to the community standards of the site where the content is being shared and requesting that it be removed — something that might take time.

In certain states, parents can turn to state law, says Plunkett. Some states have better privacy protections for digital information about kids than others.

Not Just Influencer Parents

Most parents didn’t grow up with social media at their fingertips. Most of us had no social media footprint until our teen years (or later, in some cases!) It’ll be different for our children. Their digital lives are extensive, and we don’t know yet how that’ll look tomorrow or decades in the future.

All we know is that whether you share with a few people or a lot, it’s important to acknowledge that the risk is there, to use common sense before posting, and to make the choice that will keep your child happy and safe tomorrow … and decades thereafter.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

A Sister 'Ruined' Family Vacation Because She Didn't Want to Babysit & Reddit Has Chosen Sides

Click here to read the full article. Is there a line when it comes to family members and babysitting? That’s what one sister is struggling with when she took to Reddit’s “AITA” forum to share her dilemma. The Reddit user explained that her sister has two kids — a 2-month-old and a 2-year-old — and often asks others to help take care of them. The user decided to book a pricey vacation for herself, which she had been saving up for. She invited her mom and paid for both of their expenses. Then, it turns out, her sister wanted to come...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Scary Mommy

How To Raise Your Little Kid To Be A Great Teenager

In many ways, a small child is not so different from that of a teen: emotional, independent, necessarily (and appropriately) self-centered, and driven by internal processes they don’t fully understand. So, if you’re raising the former, you may as well start looking ahead to the latter. But if...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

How Often Are People Alone Because They Want to Be Alone?

There's an assumption that people who are alone don't really want to be, especially when they're older. However, research finds that most solitude is chosen and even valued. Being alone doesn't have to equate to feeling lonely. Studies of the amount of time that people spend alone can be very...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Common Sense#Wren Jacquelyn#Tiktokers#Seco
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Inc.com

Mark Zuckerberg Just Made a Huge Mistake. It Could Destroy Meta and Facebook

"Realistically, there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here." That's a powerful sound bite from Mark Zuckerberg directed at Meta and Facebook employees. It was part of broader comments the CEO made at a recent weekly employee Q&A session (which which my Inc. colleague Jason Aten first reported on a couple of days ago). Zuckerberg also announced severe cost-cutting measures and increased pressure on employees to execute as the company braces for tough times ahead.
INTERNET
IFLScience

Why Did People "Look Older" In The Past?

If you've ever had a look through your relatives' old photo albums from when they were young, or watched old TV shows, this thought may have crossed your mind: why the hell do these teenagers look like they're worried about mortgages and pensions on their way to their bi-annual prostate exams?
MICHAEL STEVENS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
SheKnows

Married Bold & Beautiful Alumni Expecting Baby No. 1

This family of two is about to grow a little bit more. We wanted to take a moment to send The Bold and the Beautiful alums Joe LoCicero (ex-Vinny) and his wife Gina Rodriguez (ex-Beverly) a big congratulations — the couple is expecting their first child together! On Saturday, July 30, Rodriguez celebrated her 38th birthday and took that day to reveal the exciting pregnancy news.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

How to support teenage kids through their first relationships

A teenager’s first relationship can seem like the most important thing in the world to them – and if it breaks up, it’s like the end of the world.And while their much more experienced parents can see from the start that such relationships are unlikely to last, it’s not something they can really say to their child. In fact, it can be very hard to know what to say at all – or if, indeed, they should even utter a word.“It can be hard navigating a first relationship with your teenage child,” says Relate (relate.org.uk) counsellor Holly Roberts. “They’re likely...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

Vanessa Lachey on the Two Things That Keep Her Marriage Healthy

It’s been 16 years since Vanessa and Nick Lachey got together and 11 years since they got married, and so The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On cohost has had time to learn a thing or two about the secrets to a long-lasting relationship. The 41-year-old mom-of-three says two types of communication are crucial.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Debbie Moran

How to use social proof in your business to appear bigger than you are

Social proof can increase businessUnsplash/Melanie Pongratz. If you've been reading marketing blogs for a while, then you're probably familiar with the term "social proof." The concept of social proof has been around since the 1950s when psychologist Robert Cialdini wrote about how we humans tend to follow the example set by those around us.
SheKnows

How 'The Kissing Hand' Led to One Mom's Heartwarming Back-to-School Tradition

Click here to read the full article. Children’s librarian and former educator Melissa Harrington knows her stuff when it comes to books — so when a parent asks her for recommendations on the perfect kids’ book for back-to-school, she has just the thing: The Kissing Hand by Audrey Penn. It’s about an adorable raccoon named Chester who is wary of starting school, and the sweet way his mom, Mrs. Raccoon, soothes his fears with a kiss on his paw to remind him that she’s always there. The book has more than 6,000 perfect reviews on Amazon, and parents are raving, saying...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Bella Smith

Opinion: My favorite life hacks

To pique someone's interest in you, you must first demonstrate that you have an interest in them. Their own lives and the problems that they face are the primary focus of their attention. It will be necessary for you to demonstrate that you are interested in them and the problems that they are facing rather than in yourself. If you show interest in the person you're talking to, you'll find that you have a lot more in common with them, and you'll be able to have a lot more fun as a result. To enjoy yourself, it is not necessary to be the most interesting person in the room. You merely need to be the person who is interested. That is the individual everyone is interested in getting to know better and hanging out with.
E! News

How Stas Karanikolaou Shakes Off "Mean" Social Media Comments

Watch: Kylie Jenner Reveals 60-Pound Weight Gain During 2nd Pregnancy. Stas Karanikolaou has a message for the online critics. The 25-year-old, who partnered with Booby Tape to launch the new Illuminating Bronzer, is no stranger to the limelight. After all, she boasts 11 million Instagram followers and happens to be best friends with Kylie Jenner.
CELEBRITIES
Kevin Alexander

Make Facebook Boring Again (Opinion)

How going offline for 24 hrs. can be more beneficial than a 30 day digital detox. A group of people staring down at their phones.Camilo Jimenez/Unsplash. Yesterday, I read a blog post about taking a 24-hour break from being online. It’s a good plan with realistic carveouts. for example, the author’s phone and text functions will still be on, but the phone itself will be in another room. If the he needs directions, he’ll turn his phone on just long enough to get them, etc.
SheKnows

Monica Lewinsky Has Stepped Into the Beyoncé Lyric Discourse in a Surprising Way

Click here to read the full article. If you’re going to tweet about Beyoncé, just know that Beyhive (the artist’s passionate and loyal fans) might have something to say about it. That’s what Monica Lewinsky learned when she stepped into the ongoing debate about the lyrics in a song from her latest album, Renaissance. The original discourse started when the 40-year-old singer used an ableist slur in her single, “Heated.” Beyoncé recognized her mistake and her rep advised CNN that “the word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.” Now, Lewinsky would love for her to change a lyric...
MUSIC
SheKnows

Jennifer Garner's Best Beauty Advice Explains the Fresh & Natural Look She's Famous For

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Garner has always been known for her fresh-faced beauty in Hollywood. Even when she’s on the red carpet, she looks glamorous, but still looks like the girl who grew up in West Virginia. Now, she’s revealing her best beauty advice to her fans, and to her two daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, from her former marriage to Ben Affleck. She told Harper’s Bazaar that her mantra is pretty simple and it doesn’t change. “Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

61K+
Followers
7K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy