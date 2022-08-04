ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nathaniel B meme creator finally explains meaning after it goes viral on TikTok

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 20 hours ago

The creator of TikTok's viral catchphrase "Nathaniel B" has, at last, explained its meaning.

The 2020 footage shows a group of students in a rap battle. One of them, dressed in an orange shirt and neon headband, says: "That s*** was trash. You can’t handle me. Hold up, ain’t you, Nathaniel B?"

The phrase soon went viral, which raised the same question for millions of people: Who is Nathaniel B?

Two years later, things have finally been cleared up. Prince Maj (@princemaj3) on TikTok explained that the viral clip started when he and his teammates had a day off practice between his freshman and sophomore year.

@princemaj3

#duet with @27bplz408v91njkw3uo #27bplz408v91njkw3uo #nathanielb #viral

Their coach had organised a fun day for the team, including a freestyle rap battle.

"I get in the circle right," he explained in his TikTok storytime clip that has racked up almost a million views. "Before I even said the Nathaniel B line, we said like three or four lines."

"The dude I was battling, I knew him personally so I knew his whole family.

"And so, I was about to flame him and call him his little brother, Nathaniel B."

He explained how he added "B" to flow with the rest of his line: "You can't handle me."


@princemaj3

#nathanielb


"The rise of Nathaniel B," one fellow TikToker said, while another joked: "One of the greatest mysterious finally solved."

A third confused user added: "Bro explained how it went down and it still don’t make sense."

Many more users were dumbfounded that, he himself, wasn't the famed Nathaniel B.

The 18-year-old aspiring rapper and TikToker will be dropping his new EP on all streaming platforms on Friday 5 August.

