NL Central-leading Brewers acquire reliever Bush from Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers acquired hard-throwing reliever Matt Bush from the Texas Rangers for infielder Mark Mathias and a pitching prospect.

Bush is 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA and one save in 40 games this season. He hasn’t allowed an earned run over his last 12 appearances. The 36-year-old Bush has spent all five of his big league seasons with the Rangers.

He was the first overall draft pick as a shortstop by San Diego in 2004. In 180 big league games as a pitcher, he is 12-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings.

Texas got Mathias and left-handed pitcher Antoine Kelly, a second-round draft pick in 2019.

