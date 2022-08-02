NL Central-leading Brewers acquire reliever Bush from Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers acquired hard-throwing reliever Matt Bush from the Texas Rangers for infielder Mark Mathias and a pitching prospect.
Bush is 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA and one save in 40 games this season. He hasn’t allowed an earned run over his last 12 appearances. The 36-year-old Bush has spent all five of his big league seasons with the Rangers.Milwaukee Brewers trade away Josh Hader for four San Diego Padres
He was the first overall draft pick as a shortstop by San Diego in 2004. In 180 big league games as a pitcher, he is 12-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings.
Texas got Mathias and left-handed pitcher Antoine Kelly, a second-round draft pick in 2019.
