NL Central-leading Brewers acquire reliever Bush from Texas

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers acquired hard-throwing reliever Matt Bush from the Texas Rangers for infielder Mark Mathias and a pitching prospect.

Bush is 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA and one save in 40 games this season. He hasn’t allowed an earned run over his last 12 appearances. The 36-year-old Bush has spent all five of his big league seasons with the Rangers.

Milwaukee Brewers trade away Josh Hader for four San Diego Padres

He was the first overall draft pick as a shortstop by San Diego in 2004. In 180 big league games as a pitcher, he is 12-7 with a 3.34 ERA and 188 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings.

Texas got Mathias and left-handed pitcher Antoine Kelly, a second-round draft pick in 2019.

WFRV Local 5

Lambeau Field preparing for historic soccer match

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Lambeau Field and the Green Bay Packers are preparing to welcome European soccer clubs FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City this Saturday for the first-ever soccer match at Lambeau Field. The grounds crew on Thursday was painting the field and getting the soccer pitch ready for the likes of Manchester […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Milwaukee Brewers trade away Josh Hader for four San Diego Padres

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers have shipped All-Star closer, Josh Hader, to the San Diego Padres. According to a release, the Brewers have acquired Taylor Rogers, Robert Gasser, Esteury Ruiz and Dinelson Lamet. Rogers, Gasser and Lamet are all pitchers while Ruiz is an outfielder. Gasser has slid into the 8th spot on […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Packers announce next round of public practices

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers announced Friday the schedule for next week’s practices that are open to the public. The public practices of the training camp on Aug. 1, 2, and 4 will begin at 10:30 a.m. The opening week of training camp has been well attended. This is the first time fans […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Lambeau Field: a breakdown of the oldest major league sports venue in Wisconsin

Some wines and beautiful people get better with age, while others fade over the years. The same is true of sports venues. Some stadiums and arenas deteriorate and become forlorn after only a couple of decades, while others are still vital and beloved a century after they were built—helped along by occasional renovations. Cubs and Knicks fans are as fond of Wrigley Field and Madison Square Garden, respectively, as they are of their teams.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

NASCAR to replace Wisconsin’s Road America in 2023, adds new Chicago Street Circuit

CHICAGO (AP) — NASCAR will celebrate its 75th season with an unprecedented street race through downtown Chicago in yet another radical change to the once staid schedule. The Cup Series will race against the backdrop of Lake Michigan and Grant Park next July 2 in the debut race of a three-year deal with the city of Chicago. The venture was spearheaded by Ben Kennedy, the 30-year-old great-grandson of NASCAR founder Bill France.
CHICAGO, IL
WFRV Local 5

Brewers designate Dinelson Lamet, Pedro Severino for assignment

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers have designated two players for assignment following a series of roster moves. Dinelson Lamet, a right-handed relief pitcher who was just brought over from the San Diego Padres in the Josh Hader deal has been DFA’d alongside catcher Pedro Severino. Lamet spent his entire five-year Major League career […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Is it time for the Brewers to move on from Josh Hader?

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Josh Hader has been dominant throughout his career with the Milwaukee Brewers, which started in 2017, but as of recent, his form is a bit off. After surrendering two losses in the last two games and giving up nine runs while only recording one out, is it time for the Brewers […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Brewers prospect jumps 55 spots on Top 100 Prospects List, sits at 39

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Milwaukee Brewers have some solid depth at the middle infield positions with Kolten Wong, Luis Urías, Willy Adames, and even Jace Peterson. But the saying goes, ‘the more the better,’ and you don’t need to look far to find a prospect that most recently jumped from 94 to 39 on the MLB’s Top 100 Prospects list.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Cubs rally late against Brewers, Milwaukee drops series

MILWAUKEE (AP) — P.J. Higgins hit a tiebreaking two-out double off Josh Hader in the ninth inning, and the Chicago Cubs rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. After Brewers starter Corbin Burnes threw seven shutout innings, the Cubs broke through against Milwaukee’s bullpen by scoring in each of the last two frames. […]
MILWAUKEE, WI
WFRV Local 5

Timber Rattlers manager Joe Ayrault talks draft, season’s first half

(WFRV) – As Major League Baseball enters the All-Star break, minor league clubs are well into the second half of their season. Even so, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will have a four-day break coinciding with the All-Star festivities, giving the team a chance to reflect on a 48-38 overall record and look forward to the […]
MLB
WFRV Local 5

OFFICIAL: Packers sign second-round pick WR Christian Watson

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s finally official, the Green Bay Packers have signed rookie wide receiver Christian Watson out of North Dakota State. Watson, the Packers’ second-round draft selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, was the last remaining player in Green Bay’s draft class unsigned but after General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction on Wednesday, Watson will be a member of the Green and Gold.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

