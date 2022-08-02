ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Southbound Central Expressway/75 closed at Knox-Henderson due to accident, investigation

By Joyce Nelson, Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20cbPc_0h1Z3nF200

Southbound US 75/Central Expressway is closed at Knox-Henderson due to serious accident and resulting investigation.

Drivers are able to reenter the main lanes just past Blackburn-Haskell.

A motorcyclist has died in an early morning crash in uptown Dallas. It was just before 3:30 a.m. when the motorcycle crashed on south-bound Central Expressway near Haskell.

The rider was killed at the scene. Police closed the south-bound side of Central and traffic was directed off the freeway at the Knox-Henderson exit. Investigators have not said what caused the crash.

Comments / 0

 

Dallas, TX
