Southbound Central Expressway/75 closed at Knox-Henderson due to accident, investigation
Southbound US 75/Central Expressway is closed at Knox-Henderson due to serious accident and resulting investigation.
Drivers are able to reenter the main lanes just past Blackburn-Haskell.
A motorcyclist has died in an early morning crash in uptown Dallas. It was just before 3:30 a.m. when the motorcycle crashed on south-bound Central Expressway near Haskell.
The rider was killed at the scene. Police closed the south-bound side of Central and traffic was directed off the freeway at the Knox-Henderson exit. Investigators have not said what caused the crash.
