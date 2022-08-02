ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

UL Summer Commencement Set for This Friday, August 5

By Jude Walker
 3 days ago

UL Lafayette

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be holding its Summer 2022 Commencement ceremony this Friday, August 5, 2022. The event will be held at the Cajundome beginning at 10:00 am.

Because there are a lot fewer graduates during the summer, all will be conferred at one ceremony. That means everyone receiving Doctorate, Master’s, or Bachelor’s Degrees.

Tickets are not required by guests to attend. However, those who plan to be there should be aware of the security measures that will be in place.

The following items are allowed:

  • a small purse or clutch 6 ½ inches by 4 ½ inches by 1 inch
  • an equipment bag for essential medical items
  • a diaper bag
  • binoculars in a clear bag or in a case of the same dimensions as purses

The following items will not be allowed:

  • balloons
  • signs
  • wrapped gifts
  • other large items

If you can’t attend in person but would like to watch, you can view the live stream of the ceremony on the UL Lafayette Facebook page and on the Cajundome’s website .

For parking information, click here .

The University of Louisiana hosts three Commencement ceremonies a year. Below are the future Commencement dates .

Fall 2022 – Friday, December 16 & Saturday, December 17 – Cajundome/Conv. Center

Spring 2023 – Friday, May 12 & Saturday, May 13 – Cajundome/Conv. Center

Summer 2023 – Friday, August 4 – Cajundome

99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

