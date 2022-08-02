ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

What to know about buying flood insurance

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Zach Schonfeld
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W0enh_0h1Z3kar00

( The Hill ) – Major flooding in Eastern Kentucky in recent days has led to at least 35 deaths as of Monday , as well as widespread damage to homes and businesses.

Severe weather is continuing to hit the region, but the tragedy is already raising questions about how residents nationwide can prepare for future flooding, and namely, if they should buy flood insurance.

Most homeowners insurance policies do not cover flooding.

Congress in 1968 established the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) , a system managed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that enables property owners and renters to purchase flood insurance for their communities in exchange for their communities adopting regulations that reduce potential flood damage.

Americans with homes or businesses in high-risk flood areas with government-backed mortgages are required to have flood insurance, but the program is available to more than 22,500 communities across the country that have various flood-risk levels.

FEMA suggests all residents consider buying flood insurance no matter where they live or how significant the risks may seem.

“Flooding can happen anywhere at any time,” FEMA’s flood preparation website says . “Poor drainage systems, summer storms, melting snow, neighborhood construction and broken water mains can all result in flooding.”

FEMA says more than 40 percent of filed NFIP claims between 2014 to 2018 were from regions outside of high-risk flood areas. The program has received a total of 2.5 million claims since its inception.

The program is conducted in partnership with more than 50 insurance companies to offer the same rates and coverage, and premiums are determined based on a methodology that includes the value of one’s home and the property’s flood risk.

Policies under NFIP also include standard coverage limits.

The limits include a maximum $250,000 benefit for repairing a single-family homeowner’s building or a $100,000 maximum benefit for damaged contents for renters and homeowners. Businesses’ buildings and contents are each protected at a maximum benefit of $500,000.

NFIP today protects more than 5 million policyholders’ combined $1.3 trillion in assets, according to FEMA.

In major flooding situations, presidents can issue a disaster declaration to make available aid to supplement recovery efforts. President Biden did so for areas of Kentucky on Friday and on Saturday added individual assistance .

FEMA says the aid comes in two forms: loans that require repayment or a FEMA disaster grant that includes an average $5,000 per household, which is far less than the average flood insurance claim. The agency still suggests NFIP flood insurance for the best protection.

“Disaster assistance from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration is designed to kick-start recovery, but is not enough restore your home to its pre-disaster condition or to replace your treasured household items,” FEMA says.

Flood insurance policies typically have a 30-day waiting period before coverage takes effect.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Indiana Senate, House negotiating inflation relief package

INDIANAPOLIS – If Hoosiers are getting a $225 automatic taxpayer refund, it won’t come from House Bill 1001. The Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy stripped the bill of its original language and replaced it with the language for Senate Bill 2 and Senate Bill 3. State Sen. Travis Holdman, the committee chair, said […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Business
WANE 15

Second reading for abortion, refund bills at Indiana House

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana lawmakers return to the Statehouse as the summer special session continues Thursday. The House was scheduled to be in session at 9 a.m. to discuss Senate Bill 1 on abortion and Senate Bill 2, an inflation relief measure that includes a $225 taxpayer refund. The House decided to go into recess until […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Insurance Premiums#Insurance Policies#Congress#Americans#Nfip
WANE 15

Kinzinger on Meijer defeat: ‘Democrats own that’

(The Hill) – Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) blamed Democrats on CNN’s “New Day” Wednesday after moderate GOP Rep. Peter Meijer (Mich.) was defeated in his primary election by a Trump-endorsed candidate.  Meijer, who voted to impeach former President Trump after the 2021 Capitol attack, lost to Trump-backed challenger John Gibbs on Tuesday, after the […]
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FEMA
WANE 15

Monarch butterflies added to endangered species list

INDIANAPOLIS – Monarch butterflies have recently been added to the endangered species list. This has been a discussion for quite a while in the entomologist community. Monarch butterfly populations have been declining over the past three decades, which is largely why they have been added to the list. They are still present in Indiana and […]
INDIANA STATE
WANE 15

WANE 15

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy