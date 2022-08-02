City of Rowlett names new Police Chief

The City Manager in Rowlett has named a new Chief of Police. Michael Denning comes to Rowlett from the city of Henderson, Nevada. He was the Deputy Chief there.

Denning started with the police department in Henderson in 1999 and worked his way up. His career includes experience as a Patrol Commander, K9 Unit Commander and a supervisor for the department's Investigations Division.

"Michael is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of accomplishments," said City Manager Brian Funderburk. "His experience working with a broad range of stakeholders to provide exemplary public safety services will serve the Rowlett community well."

Denning was selected after a nationwide search that was launched after Police Chief Michael Godfrey announced his resignation earlier this year.

