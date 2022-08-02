Greater Birmingham YMCA holding job fair for afterschool counselors

Read on www.wbrc.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Birmingham's first youth homeless shelter complete, set to open in fall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham’s first-ever youth homeless shelter is complete and ready to open soon. In the video above, learn about the amenities and the at-home feel people have in this five-year plan.
Air Conditioning Out at 13-Story Senior Living Center in Tuscaloosa, Repair Expected Soon
UPDATE, 6 P.M.: Pate told the Thread the repair went as planned and the building is cooling down again. Workers are racing to repair the air-conditioning unit at a 13-story apartment complex for senior citizens in Tuscaloosa Thursday. Stan Pate, the businessman who owns Clara Verner Apartments on Old Hackberry...
America’s First Federal Credit Union and WBRC FOX6 News Rising Star Scholarship
America’s First Federal Credit Union and WBRC FOX6 News Rising Star Scholarship. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE A NOMINEE’S CHANCE OF WINNING. America’s First Federal Credit Union, and not WBRC, is solely responsible for awarding of prize pack, judging of interview...
Breakfast and lunch prices increase at Shelby County Schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Just like everything else, inflation is driving up the price of school lunches. This is an added burden for many families who have gotten used to meals at school being free during the pandemic. Shelby County Schools is increasing prices for meals by 25 cents for...
ABC 33/40 News
Police working to locate missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A missing person search is underway for a Birmingham man last seen Wednesday, July 20. The Birmingham Police Department said 39-year-old Lee Curtis Vanderbilt was last seen in the 1800 Block of 30th Street Ensley. Vanderbilt is described as a Black male who is 5’0’’...
Tuscaloosa City Council makes progress on new Saban Discovery Center and Conference Center
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders took a major step this week to move forward with the new Saban Discovery Center and a conference on the same campus. Assuming it all comes together moving forward, the location will be where the old Tuscaloosa News building is right now, directly across from the amphitheater.
Dissatisfied With Public Education, These Parents Founded Black Homeschoolers of Birmingham
In 2020, with a shared vision, Yalonda Chandler and Jennifer Duckworth co-founded Black Homeschoolers of Birmingham (BHOB)—a community of homeschool families with a “vision … to create a safe place for Black and brown children to learn, play, and grow,” according to the group’s website.
Pelham City Schools implementing police precincts
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Pelham is taking a unique approach to make your child’s school safer. Schools like Pelham High School will now act as a police precinct. Pelham Superintendent Chuck Ledbetter said they kept asking themselves one question. “What can we do to enhance school...
Birmingham : Top 6 Attractive Places to Visit in Birmingham, Alabama
If you’re interested in seeing an old city, consider a visit to Birmingham, Alabama. The city is rich in history and boasts many unique landmarks, museums, and roadside attractions. Visitors can marvel at the iconic Vulcan the Iron Man, which towers over the city, or visit the Sloss Furnaces, which are safe and fascinating industrial ruins. Motorcycle enthusiasts can take a tour of the world’s largest motorcycle museum, which was once a factory.
Get free school supplies at the 205 Magic City Back-to-School Bash on Aug. 7
Ready to head back to school? Brothers and Sisters Inquiring Change (B.A.S.I.C. Movement) and Clippers Barbershop are partnering together to put on the third annual 205 Magic City Back-to-School Bash on Sunday, August 7. Attendees can expect everything from ice cream, free school supplies and even free haircuts. Read on to get all the details.
After school program free for Chilton Co. Pre-K-6th students for 2022-2023
CHILTON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Some Chilton County students will have access to free after school programs for the 2022-2023 year. The Chilton County Board of Education approved the Superintendent’s recommendation that the after school program for students in Pre-K through 6th grade be available free of charge. The...
Tuscaloosa Co. School students to get new technology
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala, (WBRC)- Summer is winding down and a new school year is near. For Tuscaloosa County School students that means new technology. They’ll have their own assigned I-Pads for educational use. Students and parents will learn much more about how it all works during the first few weeks of school.
Blount County Schools to begin school year with full staff of nurses
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On the first day of school, Blount County Schools will have a nurse in every building. Superintendent Rodney Green said now more than ever it’s important to have a full staff. “That’s reassuring for a parent to know that we’ve got somebody there who...
40 new employees hired by Sylacauga City Schools
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga City School (SCS) system welcomed a total of 40 new employees as the 2022-23 school year approaches. Included below is a list of each new employee under their corresponding school as well as their position on the staff. Indian Valley Elementary. -Heather Collier (Special...
Sewell-Thomas Baseball Stadium at UA becomes training ground for K-9s
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The next time you attend an Alabama Crimson Tide football game there’s a good chance you may see a K-9, prowling and sniffing for anything that shouldn’t be around. The dogs, along with their handlers, spent much of Thursday training at Sewell-Thomas Baseball Stadium,...
‘This post isn’t to shame’: Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter asks people not to dump animals
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders with the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter posted a warning and request on social media for people to stop dumping animals outside of animal shelters. In one of their examples of dumping, a dog was killed. Recently, leaders at the Humane Society of West Alabama reported...
Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama
Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
Referee shortage could soon hurt Alabama sports
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While we’re all ready for the start of football season--the biggest off season challenge may be finding officials to referee the games. This is a national problem. We spoke with a handful of referees and the director of officials for the Alabama High School Athletic Association, and they stress the problem has only grown over the last seven years in Alabama.
Birmingham receives money from the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — U.S. Secretary of Commerce announces Birmingham to receive $10.8 million in grant money from the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge. This program will build a pipeline of skilled health care and digital health care workers. It will provide health care jobs to underserved communities. “This...
Southtown Court demolition continues, construction expected to kick off before 2023
It’s been nearly eight months since the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) began the demolition of Southtown Court in late 2021. Once the demolition process is complete, the site will be ready for redevelopment into a mixed-use, mixed income district with housing, office and commercial space, grocery stores and other neighborhood businesses.
