The Heat Dome is back and this means the dangerous heat is back!

Related
This Oklahoma Hidden Oasis is the Perfect Place to Cool Off & Unwind This Summer
There's a hidden oasis in Oklahoma where the waters are crystal clear and aqua-blue as a tropical island. A beautiful place where the entire family can cool off and unwind this summer. As hot as it's been lately we're all looking for a reprieve from Mother Nature's moodiness and the never-ending 100-degree oppressive heat!
KFOR
A Heat Advisory has been issued for a large portion of Oklahoma today!
It’s a dangerous combination of heat and humidity again for Oklahoma today. Actual air temperatures lower 100s with the Heat Index from 105 to 110.. The weather will stay very hot through this weekend and then a cold front should move south across the state early next week dropping temperatures into the 80s and 90s for highs. Stay cool Oklahoma!
Oklahoma’s Biggest Pow Wow Is Coming Up Soon
Summer in Oklahoma is many things. It's brutally hot. It's a great excuse to float the river. There's a rodeo nearly every weekend and peak pow wow season across the state. If you don't know what a pow wow is, it is definitely something you should experience at least once in your lifetime, but spoilers... you'll go back time and time again.
Fisherman catches nearly 6-foot shark in Louisiana ‘lake’
Lake Pontchartrain is known for having sharks because they swim in from the Gulf of Mexico, but last night a fisherman caught a large bull shark and wants to bring awareness to the dangers that exist on Lake Pontchartrain.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Commissioner questions rate increase for utility companies effected by 2021 winter storm
Oklahomans can expect a few extra dollars added to their utility bill as four companies start trying to recoup losses accrued during the historic February 2021 winter storm.
Oklahoma, 25 other states file lawsuit over USDA nondiscrimination clause
26 state attorneys generals, including Oklahoma attorney general John O’Connor, have filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration. The lawsuit is directed at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, who released new guidance aimed at protecting LGBTQI+ students who receive federal nutritional assistance at school earlier this year. The amended...
KOCO
Inflation causes issues for Oklahoma mom whose son shows pigs
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma mom had to make a difficult decision due to inflation for her son who shows pigs. Inflation affects more than gas and groceries. Families are seeing the rising costs of things like feed and oats for their animals. One Oklahoma mom said her son’s...
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO
Legal settlement provides money for two Oklahoma towns rocked by 2016 earthquakes
CUSHING, Okla. — A legal settlement has made money available to two Oklahoma towns rocked by earthquakes in late 2016. Cushing was impacted by an earthquake that shut down businesses and damaged homes. Now, a legal settlement with an oil company will give money back to locals. "The earthquake...
KFOR
Water becomes needed commodity in flood-ravaged Kentucky
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — National Guard soldiers rushed to distribute bottled water to flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky as forecasters warned of more rain coming to the region. In the days since historic flooding swamped the Appalachian region, the availability of water surfaced as a big concern for victims after the floodwaters badly damaged water systems. As donations poured into the region, water was a main priority, along with cleaning supplies.
CDC reports 84 additional COVID-19 deaths in Oklahoma
At this point, officials believe there are 20,663 active cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
Cherokee Nation announces relief program to benefit ranchers handling drought conditions
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — While multiple burn bans have been lifted in Green Country, several counties in the Cherokee Nation are experiencing extreme drought conditions. On Tuesday, Cherokee National Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr. and Deputy Chief Bryan Warner announced a $1 million dollar relief program to help out Cherokee ranchers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern, Oklahoma leaders discuss manufacturing issues
Congressman Kevin Hern, local leaders discuss issues local manufacturers are facing and supply chain issues
KOCO
How to save money on back-to-school supplies in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — How can you save money on back-to-school supplies in Oklahoma?. KOCO 5 went shopping for Oklahoma families to compare prices and help save money. From Target, Walmart, Dollar General and Amazon, who has the best deals on everything from pencils to notebooks to earbuds?. KOCO 5...
okcfox.com
Inflation raising Oklahoma rent rates
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rents in Oklahoma are on the rise due to inflation. Inflation is currently at its highest rate in 40 years, and rapidly rising housing costs are a key contributor. While the market has cooled slightly from the summer of 2021's peaks, the national median rent...
KOCO
Tax-Free Weekend starts soon in Oklahoma
It's almost time for Tax-Free Weekend in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Tax Commission says the holiday weekend helps customers and businesses. People won't pay sales tax on most clothing and shoes as long as each item is $100 or less and businesses see a boost in sales. All stores are...
KOCO
Oklahoma veterans exposed to toxic burn pits could have access to health care
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving our country will soon have access to the health care they need. The burn pits were used to get rid of the trash but ended up causing health problems for many veterans. Once President Joe Biden signs the bill, VA clinics in Oklahoma can care for veterans exposed to burn pits.
KOCO
Save or spend: Oklahoma's flush savings account gets pushback
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt received pushback for what he painted as an unprecedented accomplishment. This week, Stitt touted the state’s $2.8 billion savings account. But political rivals say it’s money Oklahomans need for the government to spend on services. Stitt celebrated the savings, saying he’s...
Report says Oklahoma is worst state for women
A statewide report said Oklahoma ranks as the worst state for women in the U.S. in areas like employment, poverty, health care and childcare. United WE, a Kansas City non-profit organization, commissioned researchers from the Spears School of Business at Oklahoma State University to survey women’s socioeconomic status in the state from 2015 to 2021.
Author of Oklahoma House Bill 1775 says history can still be taught in class
State Rep. Kevin West said the law he authored – House Bill 1775 – is not intended to block history lessons, but it does prevent lessons with the intent of forcing blame on students for past actions.
