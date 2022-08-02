ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

The Heat Dome is back and this means the dangerous heat is back!

 3 days ago
KFOR

A Heat Advisory has been issued for a large portion of Oklahoma today!

It’s a dangerous combination of heat and humidity again for Oklahoma today. Actual air temperatures lower 100s with the Heat Index from 105 to 110.. The weather will stay very hot through this weekend and then a cold front should move south across the state early next week dropping temperatures into the 80s and 90s for highs. Stay cool Oklahoma!
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Oklahoma’s Biggest Pow Wow Is Coming Up Soon

Summer in Oklahoma is many things. It's brutally hot. It's a great excuse to float the river. There's a rodeo nearly every weekend and peak pow wow season across the state. If you don't know what a pow wow is, it is definitely something you should experience at least once in your lifetime, but spoilers... you'll go back time and time again.
KRMG

Oklahoma, 25 other states file lawsuit over USDA nondiscrimination clause

26 state attorneys generals, including Oklahoma attorney general John O’Connor, have filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration. The lawsuit is directed at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, who released new guidance aimed at protecting LGBTQI+ students who receive federal nutritional assistance at school earlier this year. The amended...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Inflation causes issues for Oklahoma mom whose son shows pigs

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma mom had to make a difficult decision due to inflation for her son who shows pigs. Inflation affects more than gas and groceries. Families are seeing the rising costs of things like feed and oats for their animals. One Oklahoma mom said her son’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Legal settlement provides money for two Oklahoma towns rocked by 2016 earthquakes

CUSHING, Okla. — A legal settlement has made money available to two Oklahoma towns rocked by earthquakes in late 2016. Cushing was impacted by an earthquake that shut down businesses and damaged homes. Now, a legal settlement with an oil company will give money back to locals. "The earthquake...
KFOR

Water becomes needed commodity in flood-ravaged Kentucky

HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — National Guard soldiers rushed to distribute bottled water to flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky as forecasters warned of more rain coming to the region. In the days since historic flooding swamped the Appalachian region, the availability of water surfaced as a big concern for victims after the floodwaters badly damaged water systems. As donations poured into the region, water was a main priority, along with cleaning supplies.
KENTUCKY STATE
KOCO

How to save money on back-to-school supplies in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — How can you save money on back-to-school supplies in Oklahoma?. KOCO 5 went shopping for Oklahoma families to compare prices and help save money. From Target, Walmart, Dollar General and Amazon, who has the best deals on everything from pencils to notebooks to earbuds?. KOCO 5...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Inflation raising Oklahoma rent rates

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Rents in Oklahoma are on the rise due to inflation. Inflation is currently at its highest rate in 40 years, and rapidly rising housing costs are a key contributor. While the market has cooled slightly from the summer of 2021's peaks, the national median rent...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Tax-Free Weekend starts soon in Oklahoma

It's almost time for Tax-Free Weekend in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Tax Commission says the holiday weekend helps customers and businesses. People won't pay sales tax on most clothing and shoes as long as each item is $100 or less and businesses see a boost in sales. All stores are...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma veterans exposed to toxic burn pits could have access to health care

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma veterans exposed to toxic burn pits while serving our country will soon have access to the health care they need. The burn pits were used to get rid of the trash but ended up causing health problems for many veterans. Once President Joe Biden signs the bill, VA clinics in Oklahoma can care for veterans exposed to burn pits.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Save or spend: Oklahoma's flush savings account gets pushback

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt received pushback for what he painted as an unprecedented accomplishment. This week, Stitt touted the state’s $2.8 billion savings account. But political rivals say it’s money Oklahomans need for the government to spend on services. Stitt celebrated the savings, saying he’s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Report says Oklahoma is worst state for women

A statewide report said Oklahoma ranks as the worst state for women in the U.S. in areas like employment, poverty, health care and childcare. United WE, a Kansas City non-profit organization, commissioned researchers from the Spears School of Business at Oklahoma State University to survey women’s socioeconomic status in the state from 2015 to 2021.
OKLAHOMA STATE

