Listen to Episode 40 of Arkansas Prep X-tra podcast: Greenwood QBs Kane Archer and Hunter Houston

By JD Humburg
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

By Kyle Sutherland

The 40th episode of Arkansas Prep X-tra has been released.

The Greenwood Bulldogs have won 10 state championships since 2000 and have been known to produce successful quarterbacks, as evidenced by six signal-callers signing Division I scholarships in that timeframe.

With Hunter Houston returning for his senior season after passing for more than 3,000 yards during an injury-riddled junior year, plus freshman phenom Kane Archer moving up to varsity, that trend is expected to continue.

Kyle Sutherland and Nate Olson discuss the unique situation that is sure to attract plenty of attention , both statewide and nationally, to Greenwood throughout the 2022 season.

